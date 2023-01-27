ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Bearcat basketball in search of major road win at No. 3 Houston

By Scott Springer, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01rn9k_0kTQoJpT00

A little over a week ago, the University of Cincinnati men's basketball team pieced together its best all-around road outing of the season with a convincing win against USF's Bulls in Tampa 85-69. Coach Wes Miller insisted the Bulls were highly talented which was indicated just days before when they held a second-half lead against then-No. 1 Houston on the road, eventually losing by only six points.

The Bearcats had won three American Athletic Conference games in a row for the first time in a year. Then, Memphis came to town and UC found itself down 10 at the break. The 3-pointers didn't fall as they did in Tampa and UC was just 1-of-13 from the arc to start the game.

UC basketball profileUC basketball's Landers Nolley II wears Uggs, shrugs off defenders

UC basketball analysisPost-Memphis, 5 things Cincinnati men's basketball must improve before playing Houston

UC basketball newsDerMarr Johnson leaves Cincinnati Bearcats for Bob Huggins' West Virginia coaching staff

Back-to-back triples from Jeremiah Davenport tied the game at 50 at 12:08 of the second half, but two minutes later Memphis went back up six and would win by seven. It was an opportunity for UC's first Quadrant 2 win.

Saturday, they can pick up a Quadrant 1 win but it comes on the road where Houston has only lost to then-No. 8 Alabama and last Sunday to Temple 56-55. That dropped the Cougars to the No. 3 national ranking.

They'll return home with a purpose and with just two days to prepare for the Bearcats after winning at UCF Wednesday to go to 19-2. For the Bearcats, the road has had twists and turns. From the mysterious second half at NKU with just 11 points to a whopping 63 in the second half of their loss to Arizona in Maui.

The opening road loss at Temple saw them up seven with seven minutes to go in the first half, only to be outscored 15-2 over the next five minutes. Four days later they squandered a big lead at Wichita State but still won. Jan. 14 was a tight one at SMU, followed by the improved performance at USF.

Since Houston's arena became the Fertitta Center, the Bearcats haven't won. They last won in Houston when it was the Hofheinz Pavilion in 2017. Wes Miller admires what coach Kelvin Sampson has done with the Cougars, taking them from the AAC to the Final Four in 2021 and Elite Eight in 2022.

"My level of respect for what he's done and how they do it is really high because we really value the way you defend, we really value the way you rebound, the edge that you play with," Miller said. "They do those things at the highest levels."

UC vs. Houston preview

Tip: 2:15 p.m., Fertitta Center (7,100)

TV/Radio: CBS/700WLW

Series info: UC leads 33-12

Scouting report

Houston (19-2, 7-1 AAC)

Coach: Kelvin Sampson (218-72, ninth season)

Offense: 75.4 ppg

Defense: 54.3 ppg

Projected lineup (Position, Height, Stats)

Jamal Shead (G, 6'1", 9.0 ppg)

Marcus Sasser (G, 6'2", 16.6 ppg)

Jarace Walker (F, 6'8" 10.4 ppg)

J'Wan Roberts (F, 6'7", 9.7 ppg)

Tramon Mark (G, 6'5", 10.0 ppg)

Cincinnati 14-7 (5-3 AAC)

Coach: Wes Miller (32-22, second year)

Offense: 76.8 ppg

Defense: 67.7 ppg

Projected lineup (Position, Height, Stats)

Landers Nolley II (G/F, 6'7", 15.5 ppg)

David DeJulius (G, 6', 14.5 ppg)

Viktor Lakhin (F, 6'11", 12.6 ppg)

Mika Adams-Woods (G, 6'3", 9.8 ppg)

Ody Oguama (F, 6'9", 3.5 ppg)

UC vs. Houston players to watch

Jarace Walker

The 6-foot-8, 240-pound freshman had his way with the Bearcats on Jan. 8 scoring 21 points with five rebounds and three steals. He was 8-of-14 from the floor with a 3-pointer and made all four of his free throws. Walker has a 7-foot-2 wingspan and was a five-star recruit coming out of the IMG Academy in Bradenton. He was rated the No. 1 power forward out of high school by ESPN and 247Sports and was a McDonald's All-American. NBAdraftroom.com lists him as the No. 2 power forward available in the upcoming draft as he's likely a one-and-done with the Cougars.

"When you're preparing for a guy that's thought of as a top 10 pick in the next draft, you're not going to have a body out there that resembles that on your scout team," Miller said. "You can create some of the scenarios which he's being effective and in which he's scoring."

Mika Adams-Woods

Wes Miller certainly will be hoping Adams-Woods has his worst game out of his system after going just 1-for-10 against Memphis for two points. Back on Jan. 8, Adams-Woods had his season-high against Houston with 19 points on 8-for-11 shooting, including a 3-for-4 game from the perimeter. Thus far, he's shooting nearly 45% from the field, the best of his four-year career.

Keys to the UC vs. Houston basketball game

Start and finish

When the Bearcats last beat the Cougars three years ago in Cincinnati, only Mika Adams-Woods from the current roster was on the floor. UC did come from down 10 at the half to win, something they haven't been able to do this season. All 14 Bearcats wins have come with a halftime lead, so the obvious key is to play a solid opening 20 minutes, then finish in the next 20.

Value the basketball

Houston's players seemingly have three hands each as the last time out the Bearcats turned the ball over 17 times. The Cougars had 13 steals, including five from starting guard Marcus Sasser.

Don't be average

The Cougars on average keep their opponents in the 50s and score in the upper 70s. When they score below 70, the games have been closer. Alabama beat them 71-65 and Temple won 56-55. Kent State only lost 49-44, then-No. 2 Virginia lost 69-61. The exception is USF which lost 83-77, then fell by 16 to the Bearcats at home.

"The league (AAC) is undervalued nationally and that's got to change," Miller said. "It doesn't surprise me to see parity and see people beating each other. Every night you need to be able to bounce back because every night you're going to be against a really good team and a really good coach."

Ratings

NCAA NET: Houston is No. 1, Cincinnati No. 80

KenPom.com: Houston is No. 1, Cincinnati No. 68

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
College Media Network

After years of ‘selflessness,’ J’Wan Roberts’ time is here

J’Wan Roberts didn’t score a single point in Houston’s 2021 Final Four run. He pulled down only one rebound in four total minutes on the court in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, two of which came in the Cougars’ tournament-opening game against Cleveland State and the other two against Baylor in the national semifinal game.
HOUSTON, TX
WJTV.com

Purdue a unanimous No. 1 in AP Top 25; Vols up to No. 2

Purdue became this season’s first unanimous No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll Monday after wins over Michigan and Michigan State last week as chaos ensued behind the Boilermakers among other ranked teams. More than half of Top 25 teams lost, including second-ranked...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
cw39.com

Houston-area resident, golf’s oldest living major winner turns 100

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A year after winning The Masters and the PGA Championship in 1956, Jack Burke co-founded Champions Golf Club, just northwest of Houston. The club was the site of his 100th birthday party on Sunday, where hundreds of people celebrated the world’s oldest living golf major tournament champion.
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

Houston’s weather is turning colder, and it is doing so faster than expected

This has been a weird winter for Texas in general, and Houston in particular. Normally, during a La Niña winter, we see warmer and drier than normal conditions. We have checked the box for warmth—December was about 2 degrees above normal, and January is going to wind up about 5 degrees above normal. But as for rainfall, this winter has been anything but normal. Some areas of Houston have exceeded their normal allotment of rain for December, January, and February just during the last 10 days.
HOUSTON, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

A New $2 Billion Resort Neighborhood Coming to Houston, Texas

The things we could do if we won one of the huge Powerball jackpots, right? A new development is being built in Houston, Texas that would essentially double as your vacation home. It'll have beaches, a water slide, swim up bar and a whole lot more. While it will be open to the public, there will be areas set aside for residents only. Let me paint a picture in your head of this permanent vacation neighborhood.
HOUSTON, TX
Edy Zoo

Houston: The city where oil money buys politics

HOUSTON, TX. - Houston is often referred to as the "Energy Capital of the World," a title that reflects its vast oil industry and impact on the local economy. However, the relationship between oil money and politics in Houston is intricate, with oil money often buying politicians in a manner that raises serious ethical questions.
HOUSTON, TX
tourcounsel.com

Almeda Mall | Shopping mall in Houston, Texas

Almeda Mall is a shopping mall located in the Southeast Houston neighborhood of Genoa on Interstate 45. The mall opened in 1968. The anchor stores are Macy's, dd's DISCOUNTS, and Burlington. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once Palais Royal.
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED EARLY SATURDAY

A Houston man was arrested early Saturday morning on assault charges. Brenham Police report that early Saturday at 2:05, Officer Eric Crosby made contact with subject inside a parked vehicle while conducting close patrol in the 800 block of Highway 290 West. Upon approach of the vehicle, Officer Crosby observed that the female passenger had a busted lip, bruising to her face, and swelling. Contact was made with the other occupant of the vehicle, Jonathan Valadez, 28 of Houston, who was found to have assaulted and deprived the victim of air, which was consistent with injuries in the area of her neck. Valadez was taken into custody for Assault of a Family or Household Member by Impeding Breath or Circulation and was transported and booked into the Washington County Jail.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

How to get Houston's blue curb tiles in front of your home

Houston's love affair with powder blue is coming full circle. A pet project that started in 2015 documenting the city's deteriorating blue curb tiles, which debuted in the 1920s, has now burgeoned into an opportunity for property owners to have their own custom piece of Bayou City culture installed in the 2020s.
HOUSTON, TX
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy