Knoxville, TN

Urban Knoxville: Get groceries at these businesses putting 'convenience' back in stores

By Ryan Wilusz, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 4 days ago

This week's Urban Knoxville newsletter comes to you from Ryan Wilusz, downtown reporter and urban explorer at knoxnews.com. Like our work? Share our free weekly newsletter with a friend.

I'm a big boiled egg guy − in fandom and stature − but the great egg shortage of 2023 has me down to just three each morning instead of four.

I guess you could say I'm sulfuring.

Grocery store shelves are depleting, but grocery news is growing in Knoxville.

The Old City

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iAczC_0kTQoIwk00

Red Panda Grocery is now open and definitely worth a visit. Replacing Hen + Hoc at 123 S. Central St., the small Old City space is filled with flavors, from prepped chicken wings to packaged ramen.

Near Sevier Avenue

Residents near Sevier Avenue and Island Home Avenue probably have been to Handy Dandy Food Market in a pinch. Visit the store at 3215 S. Haven Road for basic cooking ingredients, savory snacks and a full deli offering sandwiches and chili.

On Sevier Avenue, a longtime plan for a grocery store has resurfaced, with Chris Morton asking for investors to help bring a grocery story to life at the Redbud Kitchen and Hi-Wire Brewing building.

You probably know Morton from Alliance Brewing Company and South Coast Pizza. He told me this last-ditch effort for the market would be his last step in building a "beach town" in South Knoxville.

Yes, you read that right.

Campus and the rest of downtown

You also may have read a union representing Kroger

has filed a federal lawsuit claiming employees have not been paid for all their hours. While there are no Kroger stores downtown − or any full grocery stores for that matter − the Bearden branch is popular among UT students.

Publix also is close to campus and downtown residents, who also are served by Three Rivers Market at 1100 N. Central St.

Need something quick? Don't sleep on The Market at 504 S. Gay St., which has a small but great selection of snacks, beverages and low-effort meals.

Coming soon?

We hope to have an update soon on a small grocery store and a fast-casual version of Aroma Indian Kitchenplanning to open in the 100 block of Gay Street.

In the meantime, check out my story about what it could take for a full grocery store to open downtown − it's an oldie, but a goodie!

