LCC receives $40K GM grant to study ways to help students obtain necessary credentials for jobs

LANSING — General Motors announced Friday that it is awarding a $40,000 grant to Lansing Community College to allow the school to study ways more students can obtain the credentials needed to land jobs with the automaker.

"We already have a very strong, historic partnership with GM, but what this does, it allows us to be more intentional on a strategy standpoint," LCC President Steve Robinson said. "What training are we doing to develop? And it also allows our folks to get into the facility."

LCC was one of seven community colleges nationwide to receive a $40,000 GM grant administered by the American Association of Community Colleges, according to a press release. The grant will allow LCC to conduct a year-long workforce development study on ways to offer advanced manufacturing credentials to LCC students.

“GM and Lansing (Community College) over the years had enormous success with the graduates from LCC who work across all our sites in Lansing,” said Satya Veerapaneni, executive director of the GM Lansing Delta Township plant, during a press conference at the plant on Friday. “How do we take the partnership and the benefit we get with the LCC graduates that are helping us? What we want to do is we want to continue this partnership to the next level.”

The grant will provide the opportunity for LCC officials to meet with GM leaders to learn about the company's needs because technology is constantly changing and future workers will need new and advanced skills to help product new electric vehicles.

Robinson said LCC faculty and staff must visit the GM facilities and learn more about the new equipment, systems and technology so the school can train the students who eventually will go to work at GM.

The GM Lansing Delta Township Assembly alone employs 2,500 people, including "hundreds" of LCC graduates, according to GM spokesperson Eric Lacy.

Robinson, who boasted that he is the owner of a Buick and hails from a family of GM workers, said LCC has had a relationship with GM going back to when the school was founded in 1957. The grant and the relationship with GM allows LCC to help rapidly increase the pipeline of talent moving from the community college to GM.

About 10 LCC students are currently taking part in apprenticeship with GM, said Cathy Wilhm, LCC's dean of technical careers.

“We are thrilled to work with AACC and to provide our support for this program which will help integrate advanced manufacturing credentials at community colleges nationwide,” Terry Rhadigan, vice president of corporate giving at GM, said in a press release. “In the automotive industry and beyond, manufacturing technology is becoming more advanced, and it is increasingly important to equip the current and future workforce with the skills and training they need to succeed in modern manufacturing careers.”

Each of the seven colleges selected is located near GM facilities. The other community colleges receiving grants include Ivy Tech Community College in Indiana, Columbia State Community College in Tennessee, Owens Community College in Ohio, Johnson County Community College in Kansas, St. Charles Community College in Missouri, and Imperial Valley Community College in California.

Additionally, the AACC will provide direct technical assistance to LCC and each community college selected, and it will aid community colleges nationwide in increasing advanced manufacturing skills training and “elevate promising and best practices in program design and delivery for replication, adaptation, and scaling,” according to the press release.

"This is a great opportunity for us to sit down at the table with GM, their engineers, their designers, everything, to find out what are those skillsets that they are needing," Wilhm said. "Technology is changing rapidly."

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: LCC receives $40K GM grant to study ways to help students obtain necessary credentials for jobs