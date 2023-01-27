Read full article on original website
Police Ask Public’s Help Regarding Hit-and-Run on Route 257
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding a hit-and-run accident that occured on Thursday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened at 6:38 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, on State Route 257, in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Police say an unknown...
Two Drivers Injured in Collision on Route 36
TIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two drivers were injured in a collision that occurred on State Route 36 in Tionesta Township on Thursday afternoon. According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash happened around 1:50 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, on State Route 36, in Tionesta Township, Forest County, involving a 74-year-old Brookville man and a 70-year-old Pleasantville man.
WFMJ.com
Truck, SUV damaged in crash leaving cake icing on Ohio Turnpike
State Troopers are investigating an accident that heavily damaged a car and a tractor trailer, leaving cake icing scattered along the Ohio Turnpike in Trumbull County. First responders from Braceville, Newton Falls and Lordstown were called to the eastbound lanes of the turnpike one mile before the Route 5 interchange at around 3 p.m. Sunday.
Online Rocket
15-year-old SR Area High School student dead after car crash
A 15-year-old Slippery Rock Area High School student died in a single-vehicle collision with a tree on a snow-covered road while traveling north on Route 8 on the night of Jan. 22. Colton John Drushel was pronounced dead at the scene near the intersection of Route 8 and Kiester Road....
Boardman man killed in ATV accident Saturday night
A Boardman man is dead after a traffic accident Saturday night in Lawrence County.
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Incident of Identity Fraud
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Franklin received a report of an identity theft fraud at 12:33 a.m. on Friday, January 27, near Walnut Street in Emlenton Borough, Venango County. Police say the victim reported an unknown actor(s) filed for unemployment...
74-year-old man killed in Clarion Co. shooting
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One man is dead and another is in jail after a fight turned deadly in Clarion County.State Police say 46-year-old Jeremy Dailey went to a home on Sandy Flat Road in Limestone Township and got into a fight with 74-year-old Thomas Kemmer.Troopers say Dailey shot Kemmer, who died at the scene.Dailey remains in jail this morning without bail.
Ohio man killed in ATV crash in Lawrence County
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — An Ohio man was killed in a late-night ATV crash in Lawrence County. According to state police, the accident happened on US-224 near Jane Lane in Mahoning Township at 11:31 p.m. The ATV driver, identified as 30-year-old Corey Breckner, was driving when he passed another...
WFMJ.com
Fire marshal investigates fatal house fire near Grove City
The Mercer County Coroner is investigating a deadly three alarm house fire in Mercer County. Mercer 911 which got the first call about a fire on Enterprise Road in Pine Township shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday. The number of victims or their identity has yet to be released. Fire trucks...
Man Shot and Killed in Clarion County
LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – One man is dead and another is in custody following an altercation in Limestone Township early Sunday morning. Clarion-based State Police said the incident happened Sunday around 4:52 a.m. when 46-year-old Jeremy Raymond Dailey, of Summerville, entered 74-year-old Thomas Kemmer‘s Sandy Flat Road residence.
butlerradio.com
Authorities Searching for Driver Involved in Oakland Township Incident
Authorities are asking for the public’s help with identifying the driver involved in an incident that occurred earlier this weekend in Oakland Township. According to State Police, an unidentified driver was traveling east on Chicora Road sometime before 7:30am on Saturday (January 28th) when their vehicle left the roadway and struck several mailboxes.
Minor injuries suspected in Jan. 26 rollover in Crawford County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Pleasantville woman’s vehicle rolled onto its roof during an accident in Oil Creek Township on Jan. 26. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the accident happened at about 6:14 p.m. on Church Run Road. The 19-year-old driver was traveling north when her vehicle lost traction. She went off the road to […]
Oil City Woman Accused of Giving False Report to Police After Her Vehicle Crashes into House
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing charges for allegedly lying to police regarding a vehicle that crashed into a house on Harriot Avenue in March 2022. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 39-year-old Bobbi Jo Ruddell, of Oil City, on Thursday, January 26, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
PSP investigating hit and run crash that damaged fence, uprooted tree
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is investigating a hit and run incident after a driver struck a fence in Erie County. At about 8:44 p.m. on Jan. 23, a driver was traveling north on Bargain Road in McKean Township. The driver reportedly lost control and went off the east side of the roadway. The […]
State Police Calls: Police Investigating Drug Possession in Jenks Township
FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Marienville-based State Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash around 10:57 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, on State Route 66, at its intersection with State Route 899, in Jenks Township, Forest County. Police say...
Man Allegedly Found with Explosive Devices in Seneca Faces Hearing on Wednesday
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon for a Tionesta man who overdosed in Oil City and was allegedly caught with two active explosive devices after being transported to an area hospital. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 29-year-old Nicholas Gabriel Geffel,...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Corsica Man Charged with Retail Theft in Alleged Red Bull Heist
PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Corsica man is facing criminal charges after walking out of a Country Fair Convenience Store with three cans of Red Bull in his pockets. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Jason Scott Brooks, of Corsica, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on Thursday, January 26.
EXPIRED – WEATHER ALERT: Freezing Drizzle, Light Glaze of Ice Expected for Venango County
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Freezing drizzle, light glaze of ice possibly mixed with snow is forecasted for Venango County and surrounding areas. exploreVenango.com Weather Alerts are brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh has issued the following URGENT WINTER WEATHER...
Oil City Man Injured After Tree Falls on His SUV on Route 8
CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man was taken to UPMC Northwest after a tree fell on top of his SUV while traveling along Route 8 on Wednesday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred around 2:53 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, on State Highway 8, in Cornplanter Township, Venango County.
WFMJ.com
Car turns over in two-vehicle crash in Salem Township
State Police are investigating a two car crash near Greenville in which one car rolled over. First responders were called out to Mitchell Hill Road near Beatty School Road shortly before 9 a.m. Friday. Initial reports were that one of the vehicles had rolled over and a child may be...
