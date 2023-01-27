ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beacon, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Whereabouts of missing persons remains mystery

PORT JERVIS – Two Port Jervis women and one from Rock Hill, NY are among missing persons and time-intensive searches conducted locally over past months – and years. For those waiting for answers about their loved one, the process has felt excruciatingly frustrating and slow. One other Port Jervis woman was found dead.
PORT JERVIS, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

One man crime spree comes to end after Kingston man runs out of luck

The Ulster County Sheriff’s office reports the apprehension of Daniel Neal IV in connection with a day of reckless abandon which crossed multiple town lines. Sheriff’s office detectives allege that the 43-year-old stole a pickup truck off the lot of the Kingston U-Haul on Ulster Avenue on November 18 and headed south, arriving at the Citgo station on Broadway in Port Ewen, where he is alleged to have assaulted the employee on shift and robbed the gas station of $3000 in cash.
KINGSTON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Daring Predator Shows Up at Hudson Valley Monastery

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and a bold predator seems to have found a new home at a Hudson Valley Monastery. The Monastery of Saint Clare in Wappingers Falls, NY is home to many things, including a retreat center, church services, and of course the sisters who call it home. Unfortunately, a carnivorous and rather brave carnivore may want to move in, too.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
Daily Voice

ID Released For Peekskill Woman Struck, Killed By Train

The identity of a woman killed after being hit by a Metro-North train in Northern Westchester has been released. The woman is identified as 59-year-old Anna Hongach of Peekskill, who was hit by a Metro-North train on Monday, Jan. 30 around 6 a.m. in Peekskill at the Hudson Avenue crossing, Metro-North officials said.
PEEKSKILL, NY
theexaminernews.com

PV Fire Dept. Files Restraining Order for Illegal Dumping

A show cause order was filed by the Putnam Valley Fire Department against a construction company owner accused of transporting and dumping contaminated material where the new Oscawana Lake Road firehouse is being built. The order, filed on Jan. 20 with Judge Victor Grossman in Putnam County Supreme Court, named...
PUTNAM VALLEY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Best Chocolate Cake Spots in the Hudson Valley

We've got the top 5 places to get chocolate cake in the Hudson Valley. Who doesn't love chocolate cake? Chocolate cake is so popular that it gets its own day each year on Jan. 27. National Chocolate Cake Day celebrates the cake more people favor according to National Day Calendar.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
i95 ROCK

i95 ROCK

Brookfield, CT
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

I95 Rock plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Danbury, Connecticut. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy