Do You Know This Man? He’s Wanted for Allegedly Stealing a Car in Dutchess County
New York State Police are looking for the community's help in locating a man who allegedly stole a car in the town of Wappinger. New York State Police are hoping that someone from the Hudson Valley might have information that could help them identify the man pictured below. Car Theft...
Fight At Local Shop Leads To Stabbing In Carmel, Suspect From Mahopac In Custody: Police
A man is facing charges after stabbing a victim twice in a fight inside a Hudson Valley business, police said. The altercation broke out on Monday, Jan. 30 around 10 p.m., in Putnam County at the Cloud House Smoke Shop located in Carmel at 898 Route 6. There, police found...
1 Dead, 2 Injured In Multi-Vehicle Ramapo Crash
One person was killed and two others injured in a three-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley. The crash took place in Rockland County around 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 on Airmont Road and Route 59 in Ramapo. An investigation into the crash found that a 2012 Nissan Rogue, driven...
Student Caught With Loaded Gun At Hudson Valley HS, Police Say
A student at a Hudson Valley high school has been charged with felony possession of a weapon after a loaded gun was allegedly found in his belonging.The incident took place in Rockland County around 3 p.m., Monday, Jan. 30 at Nanuet High School, at 103 Church St., in Nanuet.Clarkstown Police b…
Friends Killed In 100 MPH Crash In Lower Hudson Valley, 1 Jailed
Two Hudson Valley residents were killed when an alleged unlicensed driver drove at speeds of over 100 MPH with no headlights. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Mount Vernon resident was arraigned on an indictment charging him for causing a high-speed fatal crash. Two Killed In...
Police: Kingston woman wanted on several charges
Police say the suspect is wanted on several charges including assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
Woman Killed After Being Ejected In 2-Vehicle Wallkill Crash
A woman was killed after being ejected from a car during a two-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley. The crash took place in Orange County around 2;10 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 29 on I-84 in Wallkill. When New York State troopers arrived on the scene they found a 2020 Acura RDX...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Whereabouts of missing persons remains mystery
PORT JERVIS – Two Port Jervis women and one from Rock Hill, NY are among missing persons and time-intensive searches conducted locally over past months – and years. For those waiting for answers about their loved one, the process has felt excruciatingly frustrating and slow. One other Port Jervis woman was found dead.
Beacon Woman Stabbed Multiple Times, Suspect Nabbed, Police Say
A man from the area is behind bars after allegedly stabbing a woman in the neck several times. The incident took place in Dutchess County on Friday, Jan. 27 on Wolcott Avenue in Beacon. The woman was found after Beacon Police received a call from her telling officers she had...
hudsonvalleyone.com
One man crime spree comes to end after Kingston man runs out of luck
The Ulster County Sheriff’s office reports the apprehension of Daniel Neal IV in connection with a day of reckless abandon which crossed multiple town lines. Sheriff’s office detectives allege that the 43-year-old stole a pickup truck off the lot of the Kingston U-Haul on Ulster Avenue on November 18 and headed south, arriving at the Citgo station on Broadway in Port Ewen, where he is alleged to have assaulted the employee on shift and robbed the gas station of $3000 in cash.
Hudson Valley Drivers Creeped Out, Confused by Mysterious Sign
A mysterious Hudson Valley road sign has local motorists wondering who is Michelle and why does someone miss her so much?. The curious billboard simply says "Hi Michelle Miss You," which has led many people to wonder what the story behind the message is. Some see the sign as a sweet gesture, while others say they're "creeped out" by it.
1 Shot To Death In Peekskill, Person Of Interest In Custody, Police Say
A man found on a city street died from a gunshot wound in Northern Westchester while police say a person of interest is in custody. The incident took place in Peekskill around 4:15 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 29 in the 600 block of John Street. According to Peekskill Police Chief Leo...
Drunk Driver Slams Into Guardrail On Westchester Highway: Police
A man is facing charges after driving drunk and hitting a guardrail on a busy highway exit ramp in Westchester County, police said. On Saturday, Jan. 28, around 12:20 a.m., police responded to a one-car crash in White Plains by Interstate 287 west on the Exit 6 ramp, according to state police.…
'The Blacklist' Filming In Port Chester: Will Cause Road Closures, Limited Access To Area
A busy road in Westchester County will have limited access as crews film scenes for an upcoming episode of the popular television show "The Blacklist." Filming for the hit NBC show will take place on Monday, Jan. 30 in Port Chester on Irving Avenue, according to village officials. The filming,...
Daring Predator Shows Up at Hudson Valley Monastery
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and a bold predator seems to have found a new home at a Hudson Valley Monastery. The Monastery of Saint Clare in Wappingers Falls, NY is home to many things, including a retreat center, church services, and of course the sisters who call it home. Unfortunately, a carnivorous and rather brave carnivore may want to move in, too.
ID Released For Peekskill Woman Struck, Killed By Train
The identity of a woman killed after being hit by a Metro-North train in Northern Westchester has been released. The woman is identified as 59-year-old Anna Hongach of Peekskill, who was hit by a Metro-North train on Monday, Jan. 30 around 6 a.m. in Peekskill at the Hudson Avenue crossing, Metro-North officials said.
theexaminernews.com
PV Fire Dept. Files Restraining Order for Illegal Dumping
A show cause order was filed by the Putnam Valley Fire Department against a construction company owner accused of transporting and dumping contaminated material where the new Oscawana Lake Road firehouse is being built. The order, filed on Jan. 20 with Judge Victor Grossman in Putnam County Supreme Court, named...
Woman Killed In Crash Between Car, Tractor-Trailer In Hudson Valley
Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left a woman dead in the Hudson Valley.It happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 in Ulster County on I-87 in the town of New Paltz, involving a car vehicle and a tractor-trailer.New York State Police said that a preliminary investigation deter…
Best Chocolate Cake Spots in the Hudson Valley
We've got the top 5 places to get chocolate cake in the Hudson Valley. Who doesn't love chocolate cake? Chocolate cake is so popular that it gets its own day each year on Jan. 27. National Chocolate Cake Day celebrates the cake more people favor according to National Day Calendar.
Police investigating fatal tractor-trailer crash in Ulster County
New York State Police are currently investigating a fatal crash on I-87 in New Paltz involving a Toyota Avalon that struck a tractor-trailer from behind on Saturday. 63-year-old Darleen Halwick of Hurley, N.Y. was pronounced dead at the scene.
i95 ROCK
