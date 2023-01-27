Read full article on original website
TikTok video leads to assault charge after crash near York
YORK — A 31-year-old McCool Junction man is facing a felony assault charge after a TikTok video he posted following a traffic accident was seen by police. York police officers were called to an injury accident at the Interstate 80 interchange Oct. 21. Both vehicles involved were in the ditch just north of the eastbound I-80 on-ramp.
Illinois quick hits: Man recovering after shooting invader; school food worker charged with theft
An elderly man is in critical condition after he was attacked during a home invasion in which he shot one of his attackers. According to Chicago police, the man answered a knock at his door when two people barged into his residence. Once inside, the man and two people began fighting when the homeowner, who is a FOID card holder, shot a male subject in the chest.
Proposed law would advise Indiana firefighters about chemicals in equipment
State Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point, wants Hoosier firefighters to know if their protective equipment includes substances that may cause cancer. House Bill 1341, sponsored by Olthoff, would mandate all firefighting gear purchased in Indiana beginning July 1, 2024, include a permanently affixed label indicating whether it contains PFAS. PFAS,...
Indiana appeals court affirms 11-year prison term for hiding gun used to kill 2 teenagers
The Indiana Court of Appeals unanimously affirmed Monday the 11-year prison sentence issued to a Gary woman for providing two teenagers with guns and later hiding a gun her boyfriend, Alvino S. "Vino" Amaya, used to murder them. Dawn "Mama D" Carden, 44, pleaded guilty last year to assisting a...
Arkansas state offices to close on Tuesday in weather affected areas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Due to poor road conditions in many areas of the state, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has closed state office buildings on Tuesday except for critical operations. State employees who can telework should do so, and agencies may implement liberal leave policies for their employees who...
Texas DPS Ten Most Wanted Program doubled record of captures
TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas DPS Ten Most Wanted Program announced it doubled its record of captures from 2021 to 2022, the highest since its inception in 1993. DPS also gave out the highest amount of reward money totaling $88,000 paid in anonymous tips. There were a total of 72...
Southwest Gas recruited elected officials to back its rate increase, records show
Championing Southwest Gas’ second rate increase in as many years, mayors in some of Arizona’s fastest-growing communities sent a letter of support to the Arizona Corporation Commission claiming proposals from a consumer interest group “would impose unnecessary and costly barriers for consumers” who want to use natural gas.
Lawmakers endorse state grants for local police to combat cross-border crime
Northwest Indiana law enforcement agencies are one step closer to obtaining additional state funding to better combat crime originating in Illinois. The House Veterans Affairs and Public Safety Committee voted 12-0 Monday to endorse House Bill 1312, sponsored by state Reps. Hal Slager, R-Schererville; and Mike Andrade, D-Munster. The legislation...
Louisiana has 8 of the worst water-polluting refineries in the country, study says
NEW ORLEANS - With roaring flares and stacks that billow clouds of smoke and vapor, it’s no secret that oil refineries harm the air. But the toxic chemicals spilling out of refineries as wastewater also pose environmental risks, especially in Louisiana, where eight facilities ranked among the top oil operations that pollute public waterways, according to a nationwide study.
Flash flood watch continues into Thursday
SHREVEPORT, La. - A flood watch is in effect for northwest Louisiana and much of east Texas and southwest Arkansas until 4:00 p.m. Thursday. Additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is possible, leading to flooding of area waterways. RELATED ARTICLE - Sandbags offered to Caddo Parish, Shreveport, Bossier City...
Pennsylvania Saw No Change in Median Down Payment During COVID
After a record-setting surge in home prices during the COVID-19 pandemic, the cooling of the real estate market seems to have fully set in. Mortgage rates doubled over the course of 2022 as the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates in efforts to combat inflation. Greater costs to borrow, coupled with elevated home prices and the effects of inflation on household finances, have priced out many would-be buyers. Today’s market is a far cry from the frenzy of competition and aggressive offers that buyers experienced in 2020 and 2021. Homes are staying on the market for longer, and sellers are more willing to accept concessions or lower their price.
Proposed bill would prohibit child safety investigations in Idaho based on immunization status
Originally published Jan. 26 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.A bill that would prohibit immunization status from being a factor in child protection investigations or termination of parental rights was introduced in the Idaho Senate Health and Welfare Committee on Thursday. The bill is sponsored by Sen. Brian Lenney, R-Nampa, but Sen. Carl Bjerke,...
PA senator wants 'Damar's Law' following Buffalo Bill's Hamlin incident
Harrisburg, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Senator Marty Flynn has announced plans to introduce legislation that would require the presence of automated external defibrillators (AEDs) at all school sporting events. The move comes in response to the on-field cardiac arrest of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, which has highlighted the...
How one Nebraskan made it from two tours in Iraq to ranching in the Sandhills
Garrett Dwyer runs about 500 head of Hereford and Angus cattle on his Bartlett ranch on the east edge of the Sandhills. The land he’s on today has been in his family since 1894, when his great-great-grandfather homesteaded it. Dwyer, who grew up there, is the fifth generation in his family to ranch the land.
AR-15s and feminism: Why some are raising a warning flag on Idaho lawmaker’s children’s books
In bookstores and online, there are myriad children’s books with a variety of different purposes. Some are written to entertain kids with fanciful stories of adventure. Others teach children their ABCs and address learning manners in fun, accessible ways. One Idaho lawmaker has taken to children’s books to address...
Bill penalizing Idaho cities that don't enforce felonies passes House
BOISE — The Idaho House of Representatives on Monday passed a bill to penalize local governments that say they won’t enforce state felonies. The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, said the city of Boise’s resolution that calls for putting limited resources toward abortion investigations and enforcement was the genesis of the legislation, although he said on the House floor that he had not read the resolution.
Nebraska lawmakers hear arguments over bill to pay teens less than minimum wage
Passage of a bill allowing employers to pay young people less than the state's minimum wage would make Emma Haar's dreams more difficult to attain, the Grand Island teen told lawmakers Monday. At age 15, she told members of the Business and Labor Committee, she balances two minimum-wage jobs with...
Mills: Energy rebate checks to be distributed to Maine residents this week
(The Center Square) – Energy relief payments are hitting the mail for Maine residents this week. The roughly 1.3 million population state is in the process of issuing $450 Energy Relief Payments, Gov. Janet Mills said, to 200,000 eligible state residents as part of the first round of payments. Each week, 200,000 checks will be mailed to residents moving forward.
Public comments on Diablo Canyon decommissioning costs miss target
The more than two dozen members of the public who spoke at a California Public Utilities Commission virtual hearing on the costs of decommissioning Diablo Canyon Power Plant last week rarely came close to the goals of the meeting. But Central Coast residents will get another opportunity to comment on...
Analysis examines how elevated inflation may impact Illinois’ bottom line
(The Center Square) – A new report shows rising costs are continuing to drive up spending on payroll, infrastructure, and other major areas of Illinois’ budget. According to Pew Charitable Trusts, for November, the consumer price index rose nearly 7% in Illinois over the past year. Nationally, increases ranged from a high of more than 8.3% in Colorado, Florida, Utah and Nevada to less than 6.1% in Minnesota and the Dakotas.
