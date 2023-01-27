Love is in the air: Canton Muni judge offering courtroom Valentine's Day weddings

CANTON ‒ Municipal Court Judge Curt Werren will offer Valentine's Day weddings on Feb. 14 in his courtroom.

Appointments are first come, first served and must be scheduled before Valentine's Day. A $75 ceremony fee must also be paid to Canton Municipal Court before the wedding.

Before the ceremony, couples must obtain a marriage license from Stark County Probate Court.

To make an appointment, contact Rhonda Brady at 330-438-4226 before obtaining a marriage license.

