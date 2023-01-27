ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Love is in the air: Canton Muni judge offering courtroom Valentine's Day weddings

By Amy L. Knapp, The Independent
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MC9ET_0kTQlbd400

CANTON ‒ Municipal Court Judge Curt Werren will offer Valentine's Day weddings on Feb. 14 in his courtroom.

Appointments are first come, first served and must be scheduled before Valentine's Day. A $75 ceremony fee must also be paid to Canton Municipal Court before the wedding.

Before the ceremony, couples must obtain a marriage license from Stark County Probate Court.

To make an appointment, contact Rhonda Brady at 330-438-4226 before obtaining a marriage license.

This article originally appeared on The Independent: Love is in the air: Canton Muni judge offering courtroom Valentine's Day weddings

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ideastream.org

In Akron, this hospice center tends to those without housing, caregivers

A new nonprofit organization in Akron is providing people without stable housing or caregivers with end-of-life care. Grace House, in Akron's North Hill neighborhood, opened to residents in August. Hospice nurse Holly Klein opened Grace House after seeing the need for this service in Akron for many years. She visited...
AKRON, OH
akronohiomoms.com

2 New Crumbl Cookies Locations Near You!

Life in NE Ohio has gotten a lot sweeter now that we have two new Crumbl Cookies locations!. The Stow, Ohio location opened with huge success last month and now there is a new Crumbl Cookies opening in Medina on February 3 at 8am, 1126 N Court St, Medina, OH 44256.
MEDINA, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area

Are you looking for a delicious way to begin your morning?. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local places (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you're searching for a delicious breakfast, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Fans of corned beef hash should check out the Red Eye hash, which is made with house-made corned beef and has a bit of a kick due to the addition of green chilis, hot sauce, and pepper jack cheese. Other customer recommendations include the wake up call omelet (which is filled with potatoes, chorizo sausage, pepper jack cheese, and green chilis), the E.O. Boughnut (which is a deep-fried biscuit that's topped with sugar and jam), and classic eggs benedict (you can add crabmeat to it, and a vegetarian option with tomato and spinach is also available). Each breakfast is served with a side of jam from Cooper's Mill, an Ohio-based company.
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Massillon Man Jailed in Connection With Shooting Death of Jackson Man

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Massillon man is jailed on a million dollars bond in connection with the shooting death of a Jackson Township man in Massillon Friday morning. Court records indicate 32-year-old Graydon Feichter shot 30-year-old Jeffrey Stoll three times outside a house in the...
MASSILLON, OH
Cleveland Scene

30 of the Worst Decisions You Can Make In Cleveland

Now that we have our list of the best decisions you can make in Cleveland, it's time to tackle the opposite. This week, we asked our staff and Instagram followers to put together a list of the worst decisions you can make here. Here were the best responses.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Family offers reward for information on Akron man’s murder

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of an Akron man shot and killed during a vigil last summer is now offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. Christopher Johnson, 30, was murdered on June 1, 2022 in the 800 block of Wall Street in Akron. This is in the city’s North Hill neighborhood.
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Family Successfully Collects Funds for Fire Victim

ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The family of the fire victim in Alliance last week has set up a GoFundMe account. They’ll be able to pay for cremation expenses now for 55-year-old Frank Rowan, with the account raising more than its original $2000 goal. Rowan could...
ALLIANCE, OH
wtuz.com

Notorious T-County Drug Trafficker Behind Bars

Nick McWilliams reporting – A long-standing effort by the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office to imprison a known drug tracker has come to an end. A release from Sheriff Orvis Campbell notes the long investigation and eventual arrest of William H. Gibbs. Starting in May of 2021, deputies in...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
The Independent

The Independent

2K+
Followers
627
Post
288K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Massillon, OH from Massillon Independent.

 http://indeonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy