ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

'Cold, nasty' conditions expected for East Texas

East Texas is expected to see cold, icy conditions this week, a National Weather Service of Shreveport meteorologist said. The NWS issued a winter storm warning and advisory for portions of East Texas on Monday morning which will be in effect through 6 a.m. Wednesday. The affected local counties include Smith, Upshur and Wood.
TEXAS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

LIST: East Texas school districts announce delays, closures

Multiple East Texas school districts are canceling, delaying or dismissing classes this week due to wintry weather. Below is a list of the school districts in the Tyler-Smith County area that have made public announcements about the status of the school day. This list will be updated as more school districts make announcements.
TYLER, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6

Forecast: Smith County to see 'significant ice accumulation' as area remains under winter storm warning

Rain and freezing rain will become more widespread across East Texas throughout the day Tuesday and into Wednesday morning, according to local meteorologists. Smith County remains under a winter storm warning until 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service of Shreveport. Smith and other counties under the warning...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6

Jury duty canceled Tuesday in Smith County

Jury duty has been cancelled for Smith County on, Tuesday, January 31. Smith County offices are open for business and Commissioners Court will meet at 9:30 a.m. as scheduled.

Comments / 0

Community Policy