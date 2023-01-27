ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

An egg-cellent explanation, new BBQ and some foodie weekend plans

By Samantha Swann, Herald-Journal
Spartanburg Herald-Journal
 4 days ago
Hello, Spartanburg foodies!

At the start of this week, I met up with a few of local restaurant owners to discuss a kitchen staple everyone’s been talking about: eggs. Specifically, how expensive they’ve gotten!

Mike Okun of Burgers & Bakery and Judith Sullivan of Simple Simon shared their experiences and money-saving tips,like cost-comparing. Surprisingly, we grocery store shoppers may be getting the best price at times.

Ricky Richardson, CEO of breakfast franchise Eggs Up Grill, was able to break down some of the reports you’ve may have seen and explain why prices are up and when we might see them go back down.

  • The Peach Cobbler Factory expands to Spartanburg. Owner plans for spring opening.

Foodie fun on Saturday

  • Lean Kitchen Co. Spartanburg (142 Magnolia St.) is celebrating its grand opening tomorrow from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The healthy food prep company is holding an outdoor party with vendors, food, and giveaways, including $10 gift cards for Lean Kitchen customers, BURG Apparel t-shirts, CYCLEBAR rides, and Stretch Lab demos.
  • Rotties 221 Biergarten (228 S. Main St., Woodruff) is hosting a chili cook-off fundraiser from 1-4 p.m. tomorrow. Anyone can participate as a judge: it’s $10 for the first bowl of chili, $1 per additional bowl, and 100% of the proceeds go towards SC Patriot Express Foundation to support military families.
  • Gullah Q Low Country BBQ food truck will be at Inman Beer Vault (2 S. Main St.) from 6:30pm-8:30pm tomorrow. The Unexpected will be performing from 7-10 p.m.

About Lean Kitchen Co.:Here's what's new this fall on the Spartanburg food scene: 10 new spots to know downtown

Barbecue, 'Bama-style

A new barbecue restaurant is coming to downtown next week. Moe's Original BBQ is expanding to Spartanburg via The Hub (578 N Church St.) bringing Alabama-style barbecue from 11am-9pm Sunday-Thursday and 11am-9:30pm Friday-Saturday.

The restaurant offers a variety of proteins from traditional pork and chicken to turkey, shrimp, catfish, mahi and tofu alongside a rotating menu of sides. Moe's will also have a full bar (license pending).

Ragland said he hopes to open the restaurant Monday, adding bar service later next week.

Eat well, friends!

Samantha Swann, food and dining reporter

Spartanburg Herald-Journal

