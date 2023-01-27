Southern Airways was proud to recently announce new routes from Chicago’s O’Hare Airport to Muskegon, MI (page24) and Quincy, IL,(page 25),…with Burlington, IA opening on April 1 st .

Southern Airways would like to take you on a quick “tour” of things we think should be on your list of things to do and see in Chicago this Spring.

Wrigleyville – Even if you can’t get tix to the game, Wrigleyville is a must-visit. Wrigleyville is home to historic Wrigley Field, the second oldest ballpark in the country. Walk up and down Clark Street to stop into the area’s many bars and restaurants that are usually filled with locals, even when it’s not baseball season. Right outside the stadium, you’ll find the open-air Gallagher Way. It’s a popular gathering spot for neighbors, fans, and visitors all year long.

St. Patrick’s Day – There is the annual tradition of turning the Chicago River Green, which has been happening since 1962. But, in addition to the city’s main St. Patrick’s Day parade downtown, parades are held on Chicago’s South Side, a hub for its Irish population, and in Norwood Park, a northern neighborhood near Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

Step Out On The Ledge – Step outside the third tallest building in the Western Hemisphere. At 1,353 feet in the air, the Ledge’s glass boxes extend out 4.3 feet from the Skydeck.

The post Southern Airways Spring 2023 Guide To Chicago appeared first on Cloud Nine Magazine .