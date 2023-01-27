Read full article on original website
Joel Embiid gets 100% real on Markelle Fultz trade after Sixers’ loss vs. Magic
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers’ seven-game win streak was snapped by an old friend: Markelle Fultz. He helped lead the Orlando Magic to a comeback win over Joel Embiid and the Sixers in his first-ever game as a visitor in the Wells Fargo Center. Fultz shot just 4-14...
Yardbarker
A Blockbuster Celtics Trade That Might Benefit Both LA And Boston
Your 23-26 Los Angeles Lakers are currently leading while in the midst of a ferocious battle against the 35-15 Boston Celtics, the best club in the Eastern Conference by record. Odds of these two bitter longtime rivals actually wanting to make a trade to help each other out are a...
Brad Stevens drops major hint on Celtics’ trade plans ahead of deadline
At the moment, the Boston Celtics are still sitting on the best record in the entire league with 35 wins against just 15 losses. Despite their supremacy, however, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens refuses to rest on his laurels. The 46-year-old remains optimistic that this is going to be Boston’s year, and he’s willing to do all that he can to make this dream a reality.
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
atozsports.com
Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked
The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
Jim Boeheim Was a Condescending Jerk to a Reporter Asking a Relevant Question
Jim Boeheim continues to be the worst.
Did Eagles Punt Hit the Skycam Wire?
A Brett Kern punt appeared to hit the skycam wire, but officials missed it.
Yardbarker
Southeast Rumors: Wizards, Kyle Kuzma, Hornets, Heat
Forward Kyle Kuzma continues to draw trade interest ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline, but the Wizards are rebuffing offers, per Marc Stein of The Stein Line. “There’s a string of teams that would love to get in the mix for Kuzma but the Wizards keep telling people, ‘No, we are going to re-sign him, we are going to keep him,'” Stein said on Jake Fischer’s podcast, via HoopsHype.
NBA Insider Drops Truth Bomb About Ben Simmons' Future With The Brooklyn Nets
Trading Ben Simmons will not be an easy job for the Brooklyn Nets says NBA insider.
New York Knicks Reportedly Interested In Toronto Raptors Star
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the New York Knicks are interested in a Toronto Raptors player.
Twitter Had a Good Laugh Over Shams Charania Report That Mavericks Would Trade Dorian Finney-Smith For a Star
It's nice to know that there are still some things we can all agree on during these divisive times.
Kevin Hart Looks Shorter Than Usual Hanging Out With Joel Embiid at Eagles - 49ers Game
Joel Embiid looks tall next to Kevin Hart!
Can Sean Payton Fix Russell Wilson?
New Broncos head coach Sean Payton needs to fix Russell Wilson or he'll fail in Denver.
If LeBron James Was Brian Scalabrine's Son His Ass Would Have Been on the Bench
Jayson Tatum treated LeBron James as though he were Mercutio at the end of regulation the other night, making worm's meat of the Lakers star in an act of savage violence that went unpunished. The Celtics were able to prevail in overtime, perhaps because the entire Los Angeles team was still stuck in the moment or, in Patrick Beverley's case, physically taking cameras out of photographer's hands to prove that there should have been a foul.
Yardbarker
Knicks reportedly willing to pay big price for Raptors' Anunoby
The Knicks (27-24) expect to make a few moves ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline to prepare for a potential postseason run. The Athletic's Shams Charania reports they may be willing to give up a haul in exchange for a premier defender. According to Charania, the Knicks have "shown...
Caesars Super Bowl Promo Code: Get $1,250 Bet for the Big Game
Caesars Sportsbook is giving new users a bet credit of up to $1,250! Find out how to claim this wonderful promo here, as well as our best bet for the Super Bowl.
Philly Security Guy Gets Up and Cheers After Getting Taken Out by Jalen Hurts
VIDEO: Jalen Hurts takes out security guard after late hit.
Nick Bosa Injured While Standing on Sideline in Bizarre Play
Nick Bosa got hurt standing on the sideline.
Erin Andrews Winded After Halftime Jog With Kyle Shanahan
Erin Andrews chased down 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan at halftime and was out of breath as a result.
