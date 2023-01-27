Jayson Tatum treated LeBron James as though he were Mercutio at the end of regulation the other night, making worm's meat of the Lakers star in an act of savage violence that went unpunished. The Celtics were able to prevail in overtime, perhaps because the entire Los Angeles team was still stuck in the moment or, in Patrick Beverley's case, physically taking cameras out of photographer's hands to prove that there should have been a foul.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO