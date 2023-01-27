ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Intel's Downfall Good News for AMD and Nvidia Investors?

By Jose Najarro
 4 days ago

Today's video focuses on Intel 's (NASDAQ: INTC) earnings report and how it might affect Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) . Is Intel's problem isolated, or should semiconductor investors be worried? Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the after-market prices of Jan. 26, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 26, 2023.

Jose Najarro has positions in Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Intel, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $57.50 calls on Intel, long January 2025 $45 calls on Intel, and short January 2025 $45 puts on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy . Jose Najarro is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

