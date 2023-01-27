ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

What Visa's Earnings Show About The Economy

By Jamie Louko
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

Shares of Visa (NYSE: V) rose slightly after an upbeat quarter, but what is driving the rise? In this episode, Jamie answers this question, discussing the company's positive financial performance, along with the optimistic tone management had about 2023. If you enjoy this episode, leave a like and consider subscribing.

*Stock prices used were the premarket prices of Jan. 27, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 27, 2023.

Jamie Louko has positions in Visa. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy . Jamie Louko is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Comments / 0

Related
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
The Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks That Just Went on Sale

These companies range from "robust" to "exciting," but they have two things in common: All of their stocks are found in Wall Street's bargain bin right now, despite their inspiring business prospects.
The Motley Fool

My 4 Favorite Stocks Right Now

The stock market took a hit in 2022, but it's not too late to take advantage of some rare buy-in windows. Here are four no-brainer buys in the current market.
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
266K+
Followers
123K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy