If I Could Only Buy 3 Stocks Forever, These Would Be the Ones

By Neil Rozenbaum
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

In this video, I will be discussing three stocks that I believe are solid long-term investments. I chose these companies based on growth, profitability, and competitive advantages, among other metrics. So if I had to pick only three stocks to hold for the rest of my life, these would be the ones.

*Stock prices used were from the trading day of Jan. 25, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 26, 2023.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Neil Rozenbaum has positions in Amazon.com and Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon.com, Microsoft, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy . Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link , he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

