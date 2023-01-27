ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Who won Physical 100 challenges in episodes 1 and 2 on Netflix?

The winner of the Physical 100 challenges in episodes 1 and 2 have given fans an insight into who could win the entire Netflix competition. It was down to two contestants in the pre-quest challenge in the first episode. A pre-quest challenge involved hanging from a bar for as long...
What time does Physical 100 come out? Two new episodes drop on Netflix

Netflix subscribers are on the edge of their seats wondering what time Physical 100 comes out in 2023. The brand new series has been likened to a ‘real-life Squid Games’ and is filled with action, so it’s no wonder that fans want to know when the next episodes are set to drop.
Is 90 Day Fiancé The Other Way season 4 on Discovery Plus?

90 Day Fiancé fans want to know more about whether The Other Way season 4 is on Discovery Plus. The long-running series has been airing on TLC since 2014 and now the latest installment of its spin-off show, 90 Day Fiancé The Other Way, has dropped on January 29, 2023.
Abby Miller on The Bachelor was ‘dating’ MAFS star Harrison Boon

Abby Miller on The Bachelor was allegedly MAFS star Harrison Boon’s girlfriend on the outside. Now he’s blindly said ‘I Do’ to a total stranger, his relationship past is coming out – which links to the dating show contestant. An unknown woman Harrison was involved...
90 Day Fiancé’s Gabe is making a difference with trans underwear brand

Gabe and Isabel are one of the new 90 Day Fiancé The Other Way couples. The spin-off show kicked off its fourth season on Sunday, January 29. Six couples are featured on season 4 – Debbie and Oussama, Daniele and Yohan, Gabriel and Isabel, Nicole and Mahmoud, Jen and Rishi, and Kris and Jeymi.

