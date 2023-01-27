ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Alert: cold air and low wind chills likely this week

WEATHER STORY: Arctic air has come to call and it will chill down us all; perhaps for the whole week ahead! The coldest of this blast will likely be Saturday night, Sunday and Monday. Wind Chill Advisory is in place for MN and western WI. It may be continued and even expanded come Monday. Air temps will be close to -20 during the early part of the week coming up. Wind Chill factors could be near -40 so that’s why we’re in First Alert mode. It will slowly start to warm up by midweek and next Saturday, it may be warm enough for light snow to return.
WEATHER ALERT WEEKEND: Cold and windy with sub-zero wind chill - Kris

We are tracking an arctic front that will bring cold and windy weather for the weekend, including wind chill readings below zero. The difference between the temperatures on Friday (mid-40s!) and the temperatures on Saturday might come as quite a shock. Arctic air will be seeping in throughout the day Saturday, and gusty winds will take the wind chill readings into the teens in the morning, the single digits by the late afternoon, and down below zero by Saturday evening. On the bright side, it's going to be a sunny day! There is a slight chance of some very light snow early in the morning, and then we will clear off for sunny, but very cold weekend.
