Where Was ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Filmed? Discover the Dominican Republican Resort From the JLo Movie

By Anna Menta
 4 days ago

No matter how many bad weddings you’ve been to, you can bet Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel have it worse in their new movie Shotgun Wedding, now streaming on Amazon Prime.

Directed by Jason Moore, with a screenplay by Mark Hammer, Shotgun Wedding gives JLo a chance to be the love interest and the action hero. Lopez stars as Darcy, a woman who reluctantly goes along with her “groom-zilla” fiance’s plan for a big, fancy wedding. Darcy loves Tom (Josh Duhamel), and Tom loves spectacle. So even though Darcy would rather elope, she agrees to a destination wedding in the Philippines. Unfortunately, the wedding is attacked by pirates and all the guests are held hostage at gunpoint.

Hey, there’s no such thing as a perfect wedding! JLo and Duhamel fight back, and spend much of the movie running through the jungle attempting to stay alive. You’ll notice gorgeous beaches and lush, green forests as they flee. And you may ask yourself, “Hey, where was Shotgun Wedding filmed?” Well, you’ve come to the right place for answers. Read on to learn about the Shotgun Wedding filming locations.

Where was Shotgun Wedding filmed?

Though the movie may take place in the Philippines, Shotgun Wedding was filmed primarily in the Dominican Republic. Specifically, the movie was filmed at ANI Private Resorts in Rio San Juan in the Dominican Republic. So if you’re looking to book your next vacation, look no further!

The resort was found by location manager Boni Canto. In an interview for the Shotgun Wedding production notes, Production designer N.C. Page Buckner said, “ANI provided the level of luxury we were looking for. It had the vibes of a high-end resort, with a bit of an Asian influence built into some of the design.”

Photo: Ana Carballosa/Lionsgate

For the shots in the wilderness, Buckner also said the team took pains to ensure the flora would pass for the Philippines. “Both countries have tropical climates, so there are a lot of similarities between the two. But there were many other things we had to consider besides just general geographics. We did a whole research pass on everything from what electrical outlets they use to the flora and fauna because when you’re going through the jungle, you don’t want something that only grows in the Dominican Republic.”

For the supporting cast, a major portion of the shoot was spent in the ANI Resort’s infinity pool. Star Lenny Kravitz recalled eight or nine hour days in it, for over a week. “We spent more than a week in the pool, eight or nine hours a day, which took a toll on my clothes and shoes,” Kravitz said in a production notes interview. “But we were in this infinity pool at the edge of the resort, looking out to the beautiful ocean, so there was nothing to complain about.”

What about the scene where JLo and Duhamel go zip-lining? That was filmed at a DR tourist attraction known as Monkeyland, just outside the town of Punta Cana. It’s best known for its friendly squirrel monkeys who greet visitors, but it also features an 18-platform zipline course, that you see in the film. And yes, it really does end at the beach. How cool is that?

There you have it! If you’re hoping to recreate those Shotgun Wedding shenanigans with a trip to the DR, be sure to check out ANI Private Resorts and Monkeyland. Bon voyage!

