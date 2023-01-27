ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Who is Jeff Zients, the next White House chief of staff?

By Kathryn Watson
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=434ve9_0kTQfnR200

President Biden formally announced Friday that Jeff Zients, the former White House COVID-19 czar, will replace Ron Klain as chief of staff.

In a lengthy statement, Mr. Biden praised Klain for his tireless work, and said he is "confident that Jeff will continue Ron's example of smart, steady leadership, as we continue to work hard every day for the people we were sent here to serve."

CBS News had already reported that Zients would replace Klain. Klain has been Mr. Biden's chief of staff since day one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qT2x6_0kTQfnR200
Jeff Zients, White House COVID-19 coordinator, left, wears a protective mask while listening as President Joe Biden on April 21, 2021. Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The president said the White House will host an official transition event next week to thank Klain and to welcome Zients back to the White House as chief of staff.

So who is Jeff Zients?

Mr. Biden has described Zients as an "expert manager," which is why the president brought him on to handle the administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He does have more business experience than Klain, something that could benefit the president as he heads into the second half of his term. Zients left his position as COVID-19 coordinator last year.

"He's a great implementer, he's great with operations and he's also an amazing human being, which I think should matter as well," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said before any announcement was made.

He has extensive private sector experience

Zients' background is in management consulting and business leadership, and he's spent about two decades in the private sector. Zients worked at the consulting firm Bain & Company, and served as CEO and chairman of the The Advisory Board Company. He also served on the boards of Facebook, Children's National Medical Center and Sirius XM Radio, according to his Obama-era biography.

Zients also co-founded The Urban Alliance Foundation, a nonprofit organization that works with companies to provide young people from low-income families with paid internships, mentors and job training.

A D.C.-specific claim to fame is that Zients is an original investor in and co-owner of the popular local chain, Call Your Mother Deli. Mr. Biden has visited the Georgetown location as president.

In 2002, when he was 35, Zients landed on Fortune magazine's list of the 40 richest Americans under 40. The magazine at the time estimated his wealth was $149 million.

He worked for the Obama administration

Zients' first government job was in 2009, when he was made chief performance officer for the Office of Management and Budget for the Obama administration. He went on to serve as the director of the National Economic Council and assistant to Obama for economic policy.

Zients also dealt with the aftermath of the failures Healthcare.gov, after the Affordable Care Act website imploded shortly after launching .

"When I ran for office, I promised to make government work for the American people," Mr. Biden said in his Friday statement. "That's what Jeff does. A big task ahead is now implementing the laws we've gotten passed efficiently and fairly."

He grew up in D.C.

Zients was born and raised in Washington, D.C., attended the all-boys St. Albans private school in the city. He graduated with his bachelor's degree from Duke University.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS New York

FBI searched the Penn Biden Center in mid-November

Washington — The FBI searched the Penn Biden Center offices in mid-November, according to two sources familiar with the investigation, after lawyers for President Biden had found about 10 documents marked classified there on Nov. 2. The material originated from Mr. Biden's time as vice president. It is not clear whether FBI personnel found any additional classified or presidential material during the mid-November sweep.Biden documents timeline Two sources told CBS News the search was conducted with the cooperation of Mr. Biden's representatives. A search warrant was not sought.Mr. Biden used the 6th-floor office space near the Capitol periodically between 2017 and 2019. The...
WILMINGTON, NC
CBS New York

Rep. George Santos tells colleagues he won't serve on House committees

Washington — Embattled Republican Rep. George Santos of New York will recuse himself from serving on House committees, he told his GOP colleagues in a closed-door meeting on Tuesday, amid ongoing scrutiny about his background and questions about his future in Congress.Santos was assigned to the House Small Business Committee and Science, Space and Technology Committee earlier this month by House Republican leaders. In a statement, the New York Republican said "ongoing attention" surrounding investigations into his personal and campaign finances prompted his request to be temporarily recused from the panels."This was a decision that I take very seriously. The...
TEXAS STATE
CBS New York

CBS News poll: Public sees Biden cooperating with documents investigation

Slightly more Americans think the Biden administration is handling the classified documents investigation well than badly, with most saying President Biden has tried to cooperate with it. The situation is not impacting Mr. Biden's broader ratings. His job approval rating remains unchanged in recent weeks. And he's still about as well-liked personally by a majority, compared to a year ago. Context matters too, as big numbers of people think it might even be commonplace for former high-ranking officials to have classified materials at home. More than eight in 10 suspect this generally happens at least "sometimes" or even "a lot."(Whether it's correct...
CBS New York

Biden administration plans to end COVID-19 emergency declarations May 11

The White House is planning to end COVID-19 emergency declarations on May 11, the most public signal yet that the Biden administration now believes the worst of the pandemic is over, the White House announced Monday.The announcement was in a formal statement of opposition to two GOP bills set to be voted on in the House this week that would immediately end the national emergency and public health emergency first enacted during the Trump administration that quickly opened up federal money and resources to cities and states responding to the pandemic. The Democratic-led Senate is unlikely to vote on the...
CBS New York

Vice President Kamala Harris to attend Tyre Nichols' funeral

Washington — Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the funeral of Tyre Nichols in Memphis on Wednesday, her office announced.The funeral will be held at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church, where Harris will join several other White House officials, including Keisha Lance Bottoms, senior adviser to the president for public engagement, Mitch Landrieu, senior adviser and infrastructure implementation coordinator, and Tara Murray, deputy director of the Office of Public Engagement.Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, died on Jan. 10, three days after he was beaten by several Memphis police officers during a traffic stop. Five officers were fired and charged with second-degree...
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS New York

President Biden visits New York City today

NEW YORK -- President Joe Biden is visiting New York City to talk about funding for the Hudson River Tunnel Project.Biden will meet with Gov. Kathy Hochul and other leaders at Hudson Yards in Chelsea.The president is set to showcase a $292 million grant that will be used to help build a new rail tunnel between New York and New Jersey. The funds are part of $1.2 billion in grants being awarded under the 2019 infrastructure law. Commuters should expect delays in the area during Biden's visit. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Video of Trump deposition in N.Y. fraud probe shows him taking the Fifth

Newly released video obtained by CBS News provides the first look at former President Donald Trump's deposition last summer in the New York attorney general's civil fraud investigation. Trump sat for questioning under oath on Aug. 10, and the video shows him politely answering the opening questions from state Attorney General Letitia James.Wearing a dark blue suit, red tie and American flag lapel pin, sitting in front of a camera in a downtown Manhattan conference room, Trump answered "yes" when asked by James if he was familiar with the rules for giving a deposition. But as the questioning about his finances...
NEW YORK STATE
CBS New York

Outraged voters petition to expel George Santos over lies

NEW YORK - On Holocaust Remembrance Day, outraged Jewish constituents of Rep. George Santos renewed calls for the Speaker of the House to expel the representative of Queens and Long Island. Among his apparent fabrications: His family fled the Holocaust. Signatures were collected Friday as angry voters tried to turn up pressure in Washington. Jeff Wisenfeld, the son of Holocaust survivors, helped pen a letter to Speaker Kevin McCarthy urging him to oust Santos, who he says fabricated ties to the Holocaust for political gain. "With the Holocaust, people who are systematically murdered, to adopt their martyrdom in false terms as part of your...
BAYSIDE, NY
CBS New York

Santos' constituents feel left in limbo as congressman faces new allegations

NEW YORK -- Rep. George Santos started his fourth week in Congress on Monday and faced new allegations of lies and distortions. Some of his constituents told CBS2's Jennifer McLogan they feel left in limbo. "Do you owe your constituents any response to all the accusations about the lies that you're accused of telling?" a reporter asked Santos. "I'm sorry. I have spoken to constituents largely and I've been fielding calls and answers this whole time," Santos replied. The door to Santos' district office in Queens was locked and former Rep. Tom Suozzi's name is still on the awning. Local officials in the third...
NEW YORK STATE
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
143K+
Followers
28K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy