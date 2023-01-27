Florida Man Sentenced In Disturbing Case Of Child Sexual Molestation

Peter Strickland (FCSO)

A Florida man has been sentenced in a disturbing case of child molestation and child pornography.

On January 25, 2023, Peter Strickland pled guilty to 26 felony counts and was sentenced to 25 years in Florida State Prison, followed by 15 years of sex offender probation.

He will also be designated a sex offender.

The charges from the three different cases Strickland was sentenced to prison for include one count of Unlawful Sexual Activity with a Minor, four counts of Lewd or Lascivious Battery Sex Act on a child over 12 years old but less than 16 years of age, 16 counts of Possession or Promotion of Certain Images of Child Pornography and five counts of Sexual Activities Involving Animals.

In the news: Florida Man Who Brutally Beat Pit Bull At Gas Station Sentenced

“I’m thankful that our detectives and the State Attorney’s Office could bring this case to a close, especially during Human Trafficking Awareness Month,” said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly. “This pervert will spend the next 25 years in prison where he can’t prey on any more young children. We also hope that knowing the offender will spend 25 years in prison will help the victims recover from their trauma and the innocence he took away from them.”

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Advertisement