The PGA Tour heads up the California coastline a little over 400 miles to the Monterey Peninsula. We land on one of the most beautiful and sought after public courses in the country, Pebble Beach. This tournament lands in the perfect spot on the sports calendar as it doesn’t have to compete with any of the NFL Playoff craziness. The Super Bowl is in its off week which means we can enjoy the sites of Pebble Beach. We’ve got another three course format with a cut line happening after the third round. There will be celebrities like Bill Murray, Josh Allen, and more in the mix with these players as well. A lot to take into account when making your player selections at this event.

PEBBLE BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO