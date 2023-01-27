Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kiwaradio.com
Boyden Fire Department Called To Grinding Tower On Fire In Feed Mill
Boyden, Iowa — The Boyden Fire Department was called out on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 for a call in Boyden. According to Boyden Fire Chief Chris Starkenburg, at about 6:35 a.m., the Boyden Fire Department was called to the report of a grinding tower on fire at the Farmers Coop Society Feed Mill in Boyden.
siouxlandnews.com
Two arrested after shots fired call in Milford, Iowa
MILFORD, Iowa — Two men are in jail and facing several charges after an argument in Milford, Iowa. The Milford Police say that on January 31st, at approximately 5:39 p.m., they responded to 1209 6th Street in Milford for shots fired. Officers arrived and determined that there was an...
kiwaradio.com
Orange City Man On ATV Struck, Taken To Hospital
Orange City, Iowa– An Orange City man was taken to the hospital after an accident in Orange City on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. The Orange City Police Department reports that at about 6:55 a.m., 16-year-old Rebecca Philipsen of Orange City was driving a 2008 Chrysler minivan southbound on Iowa Avenue Southwest, near Kinderspeelland at Veterans Park. They tell us that 54-year-old Corwyn Vander Veen of Orange City was northbound on Iowa Avenue Southwest on a 2018 Polaris ATV.
algonaradio.com
Two Casinos Fined by IRGC
Two Iowa casinos were fined last week for violations involving self-ban regulations. Racing and Gaming administrator Brian Ohorilko, says the Diamond Jo Dubuque Casino was late in uploading the new list of those who banned themselves from gambling. Ohorilko says casinos can be fined up to 20-thousand dollars for these...
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Woman Seriously Injured in Two-Vehicle Accident
A Storm Lake woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident Friday evening at the 600th Street and Highway 71 intersection just east of Storm Lake. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident occurred at 6:20pm Friday. 40-year-old Ann Krummen of Storm Lake was driving a 2022 GMC Terrain eastbound on 600th Street, approaching a stop sign at the intersection with Highway 71. Krummen failed to yield to the right of way, and collided with a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado that was southbound on Highway 71, driven by 37-year-old Michael Sly of Dallas Center.
nwestiowa.com
Car in snow pile leads to arrest of OWI
SIOUX CENTER—A 23-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 9:05 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, failure to maintain control of his vehicle, possession of an open container of alcohol and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Maynor Gudiel Morales...
nwestiowa.com
Le Mars man arrested for OWI near Sibley
SIBLEY—A 20-year-old Le Mars man was arrested about 5:10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, near Sibley on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to maintain control of his vehicle. The arrest of Matthew Dean Hicks stemmed from a deputy finding a 2013 Ford Focus in the...
kicdam.com
Three Men Sentenced on Buena Vista County Convictions
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– Three men have been sentenced for various crimes in separate Buena Vista County cases. 49-year-old Chad Wadsley of Fort Dodge originally pled guilty in December to felony forgery. He was given to five years behind bars by District Court Judge Nancy Whittenburg last week. 45-year-old...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center man violates contact order
SIOUX CENTER—A 29-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 9:20 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, on a charge of violation of a no contact/protective order. The arrested of Rafael Maldonado stemmed from him contacting a woman he is not to have contact with and asking for her to pick him up from a bar, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
Investigation Launched Into Iowa Child’s Death
(Emmetsburg) — A criminal investigation is underway after the death of a northwest Iowa child. The Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office says first responders were called to an Emmetsburg home January 19th for an unresponsive child. The child was taken first to Palo Alto County Hospital, then to Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines, where the child died yesterday (Wednesday).
Death of Emmetsburg child leads to investigation
The death of a child in Emmetsburg is currently being investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
algonaradio.com
Minor Injuries Reported After Truck Strikes Tree Near Irvington
–A Humboldt teen reported minor injuries after his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree near Irvington late Friday night. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, 18-year-old Samuel Bohan was traveling northbound on 140th Avenue in a 2021 Dodge Ram Truck, just before 11 PM. Bohan lost control while going around a curve near the Geigel Woods, about 2 miles north of Irvington, and entered the west ditch, where the truck hit a tree.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Two Men Facing Weapons Charge Following Police Call to Milford Apartment Building
Milford, IA (KICD)– Two men have been charged after police were called to an incident at a Milford apartment building Tuesday evening. The initial call to the Milford Police Department noted the possibility of shots having been fired shortly before 5:30 in the 1200 block of 6th Street. Once...
nwestiowa.com
Rock Valley man jailed for hitting woman
ROCK VALLEY—A 23-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 31, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Edwar Hedalgo-Castro stemmed from him twice striking a woman in her right shoulder, leaving redness, about 4 a.m. that day at their residence at 920 18th Ave., according to the Rock Valley Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Minnesota semi driver arrested for OWI
SANBORN—A 40-year-old Brooklyn Park, MN, man was arrested about 2:20 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, near Sanborn on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Mohamed Osman Idiris Ali stemmed from the stop of a 2015 Freightliner semitruck on the 3600 mile of Redwing Avenue about four miles southwest of Sanborn, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man arrested for punching another
SIBLEY—A 45-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 11:45 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, on charges of assault with intent to inflict serious injury and willful injury — causing bodily injury. The arrest of Jorge Guzman Mendez stemmed from the investigation of a report of a fight at a residence...
nwestiowa.com
Worthington man charged for public intox
SIOUX CENTER—A 33-year-old Worthington, MN, man was arrested about 2:50 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, on charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct — loud raucous noise. The arrest of Javier Antonio Guzman stemmed from a report from a store owner that Guzman was being loud and rowdy in...
stormlakeradio.com
Albert City Man Receives Probation Sentence in BV District Court
An Albert City man received a probation sentence last week in Buena Vista County District Court for firearm and methamphetamine possession. According to the BV County Attorney's Office, 58-year-old Todd Romo pleaded guilty in October to Possession of a Firearm or Offensive Weapon by a Felon, and Possession of Methamphetamine 3rd or Subsequent Offense, both class D felonies. The State argued for a prison sentence, but the Court suspended the five year terms, and Romo was placed on probation to the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period of two years.
Comments / 0