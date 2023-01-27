Read full article on original website
Sniper 53
3d ago
And I remember all of the trouble they caused in Oakland. 1968,a very clear memory causing damage in the projects. Not so great down there!
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man tries to abduct barista through the drive-through window using a zip-tie lassojustpene50Auburn, WA
The richest woman in Seattle is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSeattle, WA
10 Seattle Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbySeattle, WA
Exploring Pike Place Market in SeattleEast Coast TravelerSeattle, WA
Freshwater fishing in SeattleOscarSeattle, WA
Related
I'm a Seattle native and 'equity' is destroying my once beautiful, thriving city
Seattle is obsessed with "equity," the centerpiece of diversity, equity, and inclusion. As a result, the once lovely and livable Emerald City has lost its shine.
mltnews.com
Looking Back: Memories of the Great Depression and World War II
When the U.S. stock market collapsed on what is known as Black Tuesday, Oct. 29, 1929, it ushered in almost 10 years of the most severe and long-lasting depression ever experienced by the industrialized world, and as one bank after another closed its doors, our government found it necessary to make fundamental changes in economic institutions.
Permit Submitted for Fourth Piroshky Piroshky Bakery Location
30+ year bakery known for their Russian-inspired baked goods will soon open in the Washington State Convention Center.
Seattle protests tame following release of Tyre Nichols footage
Video of a traffic stop that ultimately led to the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, has now been released, and Seattle is preparing for city-wide protests over what the Memphis Police Chief described as “acts that defy humanity,” according to CNN. Members of the...
MyNorthwest.com
Gee Scott on service charges at restaurants: ‘You’re getting no tip’
KIRO Newsradio’s Gee Scott said we need to start over when it comes it tipping. Right now, Washington state law dictates that all tips belong to employees, but which workers get the money is decided by management. Some restaurants have moved away from tipping, while others have added mandatory surcharges.
'So full of life:' Hundreds remember the Cox family in candlelight vigil
TUMWATER, Wash. — Investigators continue their search for answers after a house fire in Thurston County resulted in the deaths of two parents and three of their children earlier this month. Meanwhile, the tight-knit, heartbroken community poured into the stadium at Tumwater High School for a candlelight vigil on...
centraloregondaily.com
White supremacists sentenced after attacking Black DJ at Washington bar
SEATTLE (AP) — Four white men with white supremacist ties have been sentenced in federal court in Seattle for a 2018 assault on a Black DJ in the suburb of Lynnwood. All four were convicted of committing a hate crime and making false statements. The Daily Herald reports Jason...
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: Kia is getting sued for thefts, but why not TikTok?
According to Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison, Hyundai and Kia thefts are out of control in Seattle, to the point that it has become a public nuisance. So she is suing the carmakers. The lawsuit claims that in 2021, thieves stole 158 Hyundais and Kias, and then last year, that jumped to 825.
Video games set in the Seattle area
Join us in judging whether or not those digital street maps are accurate.
Washington Examiner
Majority of Seattle's city council quitting after outrage over liberal policies
The majority of Seattle’s city council will be quitting this year after fending off a backlash in recent years over rising crime and homelessness. Seven of the nine council members will not seek reelection, citing physical threats by residents and a perception that the community no longer backs their politics. The exodus includes the most senior member, socialist Kshama Sawant.
seattlerefined.com
The return of the Washington Sportsmen's Show
If you're a hunter, fisherman or outdoor enthusiast, you won't want to miss the biggest sportsmen's show in the state of Washington. The Washington Sportsmen's Show, presented by Leupold, returns to the Washington State Fair Events Center in Puyallup from Feb. 1 to Feb. 5, 2023. About the Washington Sportsmen's...
waldina.com
Happy 85th Birthday Etta James
Today is the 85th birthday of the singer Etta James. She kept a rigorous touring schedule well into her seventies and often performed at Jazz Alley here in Seattle. The world is a better place because she was in it and still feels the loss that she has left. NAME:...
tourcounsel.com
The Outlet Collection Seattle | Mall in Auburn, Washington
South of Seattle and closer than the Premium Outlets is another option for cheap shopping in Seattle, The Outlet Collection Seattle. It is an indoor shopping center with a good variety of stores offering discounted prices ranging up to 70% on clothing and accessories. It may not have the luxury...
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife 'Tips for living with coyotes'
Coyotes (Canis latrans) are present across nearly all of Washington state, from the shrubsteppe to the alpine, as well as urban and suburban areas. They are common in many larger, wooded green spaces and parks within cities including Seattle. You may hear coyotes more frequently than you see them, especially...
Chronicle
White Supremacists Sent to Prison for Brutal Assault on Black DJ at Washington Bar
Four avowed white supremacists were sentenced to federal prison Friday after pleading guilty to hate crimes and lying to the FBI about brutally beating a Black DJ unconscious at a Lynnwood tavern in 2018. The attack took place just hours after the four men attended a ceremony marking the death...
1 man cut, another hit with a baseball bat after road rage incident in Seattle
SEATTLE — One man was cut several times with a knife and another was hit with a baseball bat during a road rage incident in Seattle's Greenwood neighborhood. Police responded to the 9900 block of Holman Road NW around 2:40 p.m. The driver of a van had a road...
Washington’s Hinman Glacier gone after thousands of years
SEATTLE — The largest glacier between the high peaks of Mount Rainier and Glacier Peak has melted away after a long battle with global warming. For thousands of years, the Hinman Glacier graced the crest of the Washington Cascades in what is now King County. Fifty miles due east...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Self Defense 101: A local blackbelt’s guide to fending off attackers
LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 27, 2023—It may come as no surprise to readers that assaults and attempted kidnappings have haunted news headlines within our region lately. From the attempted kidnap turned carjacking in Lake Stevens to a man attempting to kidnap a barista through a cafe window in Federal Way, these frightening incidents have, no doubt, raised concerns of safety for women in our region, or victims of assault in general.
Local law enforcement officials, community leaders continue to lament death of Tyre Nichols
Anger and heartbreak over the police killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis is felt around Puget Sound this weekend. Hours after video was released of Nichols’ fatal beating by Memphis police officers, demonstrators marched peacefully through Seattle. Nichols’ family called for peace, and leaders of Seattle’s Black community are...
Comments / 9