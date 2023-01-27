Read full article on original website
The 2023 Cattle Industry Convention is taking place this week in New Orleans, Louisiana. Folks in the cattle industry from across the country are at the Convention, and that includes those representing the Florida Beef Council (FBC). FBC Director of Education & Promotion, DeAnne Maples, explains how they are involved in the annual event.
