ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Drive

More Than 462,000 Ford Explorers, Lincoln Aviators Recalled for Faulty Camera System

By Aaron Cole
The Drive
The Drive
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QRtx9_0kTQbfEO00

Ford will recall more than 462,000 SUVs and crossovers for a faulty rearview camera that could stop working and increase the risk of a crash. Ford said it’s aware of 17 incidents caused by the defect but no injuries. The recall covers 2020-2023 Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator SUVs and 2020-2022 Lincoln Corsair crossovers. Ford said more than 383,000 affected cars are in the U.S., more than 39,000 are in Canada, and 5,000 are in Mexico. All of the affected vehicles have 360-degree camera systems installed.

“The video information from one or more of the 360 cameras, which includes
the rear view camera, may fail to feed to the SYNC display screen during some
key cycles,” reads the defect report.

Ford said it would provide a free fix to vehicle owners to resolve the issue, a fix that consists of a software update to the “image processing module.” It said owners could bring their cars to the nearest dealership for the fix or call to schedule a mobile service appointment with a Ford technician. Some of the affected vehicles may have been recalled in 2021 with a similar issue, although Ford says vehicles fixed in that recall would need to be fixed again. It doesn’t sound like Explorers and Aviators coming off the line currently will have this defect, though, since the old software was apparently taken out of production from the Louisville Assembly Plant as of Dec. 15 and from the Chicago facility as of Jan. 3.

Dealers will be notified by the end of January and affected owners will be notified Feb. 20. According to complaints with the NHTSA, several hundred vehicle owners have complained of screens that only displayed a blue image, or would quit intermittently.

For more information about the recall, go to NHTSA.gov or call 866-436-7332. The recall number is 23S02.

Got a tip? Email tips@thedrive.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Ford recalling 462,000 SUVs for rear camera display failure

Ford Motor said Friday it is recalling 462,000 sport utility vehicles worldwide because video output may fail, preventing the rearview camera image from displaying. The US automaker said the recall covers some 2020-2023 model year Explorer, Lincoln Aviator, and 2020-2022 Lincoln Corsair vehicles equipped with 360-degree cameras and includes 382,000 in the United States. Ford said it has reports of 17 minor crashes relating to the recall issue and more than 2,100 warranty reports but no reports of injuries. The recall expands and replaces a 2021 recall of 228,000 vehicles. Dealers will update the image processing module software and vehicles previously updated under the old recall will need the new update. Ford said in late 2021...
Top Speed

A Closer Look At The Ford P.I. Utility: The Fastest Police Car Of 2023

The fastest cop car today is not what you might expect, and this car is everywhere. It is the Ford Police Interceptor Utility, which is the best-selling Police vehicle in America. Because of the similarities between the Interceptor Utility EcoBoost and the Ford Explorer, many people confuse these two cars with each other. After all, on any given day, you might drive by a soccer mom picking up her kids from school in a Ford Explorer.
Racing News

NASCAR driver killed in auto accident; Brother injured

17-year-old Federico Gutierrez has died; Brother, Max Gutierrez transported following crash in Mexico. Max Gutierrez, 20, competed part-time in the NASCAR Truck Series in 2022. His brother, Federico Gutierrez, 17, made his debut in 2021 via the Truck Mexico Series where he picked up a win and finished 3rd in the season standings.
fordauthority.com

Will The 2024 Ford Ranger Tremor Be Offered With SuperCab?

While the all-new, next-generation Ford Ranger has already launched in select international markets, the mid-size pickup won’t arrive in the U.S. until later this year for the 2024 model year, as Ford Authority previously reported. As we await its arrival, Ford Authority has spotted a number of next-gen Ranger prototypes in different configurations, including a SuperCrew, an extended wheelbase prototype, a long bed model, and a North American spec pickup wearing zero camouflage. Now, Ford Authority has spotted what appears to be a 2024 Ford Ranger Tremor SuperCab, which is notable for a few reasons.
Top Speed

Why E-Fuels Could Stop Electric Cars In Their Tracks

The future of classic fossil fuels seems to be just about settled. The negative effects that come from tens of millions of drivers burning gasoline on a daily basis have serious effects on the ecosystem. Because of this, government is looking to regulate the automotive industry to prevent further damage being done to the Earth’s climate. It’s a commonly held belief that electric cars are the future, and because of this, many car manufacturers are looking to electrify their lineups to follow suit with what seems to be the wave of the future, but e-fuels might shake up the current picture.
CALIFORNIA STATE
greencarjournal.com

Caution Signs Ahead for Electric Vehicles

Many assume we’re heading for an electric vehicle future that will unfold according to plan. History has some contrary lessons to share. If we view the automobile’s history of environmental improvement in modern times – say, from the 1990s to present day – there is an important perspective to be gained. It has never been just about electric vehicles. That’s simply where we’ve ended up at present due to an intriguing alignment of influences and agendas, from technology advances and environmental imperatives to gas prices and political will.
OREGON STATE
insideevs.com

Here’s How Quickly An EV’s Battery Will Die If You Drive Fast

Owning an electric car is a bit different from the owning experience of an internal combustion engine vehicle, in the sense that you need to be more mindful of where and for how long you need to charge along the way to your destination. And it’s not a negative point – gas and diesel cars need to stop for refueling, too – it’s just a bit different.
insideevs.com

Tesla Model Y 7-Seater: Pros And Cons After Two Years Of Ownership

This family has owned a Tesla Model Y Long Range for two years now. It's a dual-motor all-wheel-drive crossover with the optional third row of seats. The family of five has taken the Model Y on many road trips, and they decided it was time to share their opinions with the world.
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
86K+
Followers
13K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy