Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
9News
Dolphins to hire former Broncos head coach, source says
MIAMI — The Miami Dolphins have reached a deal with former Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio to become their defensive coordinator, a person familiar with the hire told The Associated Press on Sunday. The person spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been...
9News
Broncos head coach search carries on
DENVER — There were two major coach and scout conventions this week. The East-West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas will finish up its week of practices Tuesday. A full complement of Denver Broncos personnel staff and scouts -- led by second-in-command Darren Mougey and college scouting director Brian Stark -- were there observing.
9News
Super Bowl LVII: Stage is set for the big game
WASHINGTON — The 2023 Super Bowl matchup is set. Representing the NFC will be the Philadelphia Eagles, who defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 on Sunday. It is Philadelphia's first Super Bowl appearance since 2017. In the AFC, the Chiefs beat the Bengals in a 23-20 nail-biter. It’s their...
Comments / 2