Kentucky Woman’s Love of Dance Inspires Her to Open New Studio in Henderson

A new dance and yoga studio is set to open in downtown Henderson, Kentucky in hopes of encouraging everyone, young and old, to get up and move their bodies. After years of participating in dance teams all through school, Henderson native, Amanda Tapp, says that her passion for dance was reignited when she moved away for a couple of years. Now that she is back home in Henderson, she hopes to share her love of dance and yoga with the community by offering a fun and uplifting atmosphere where people of all ages can participate.
Indiana Bar’s Annual Mardi Gras Tradition Helps Homeless Animals

One Indiana bar's annual Mardi Gras celebration goes beyond just serving crawfish and gator, it actually helps homeless animals in the community too. For years now, the Stockwell Inn in Evansville, Indiana has served up cajun cuisine to coincide with its Mardi Gras celebration. They serve everything from red beans and rice and jambalaya to gumbo and po'boys. They are especially well known in the community for their "drunken chicken" and their white chocolate bread pudding. In fact, you haven't lived if you've never had the white chocolate bread pudding from Stockwell Inn.
Famous Traveling Cookie Food Truck Coming To Owensboro For One Day Only

If you love sweets y'all are going to absolutely love the food truck rolling into Owensboro today. It has everything to do with cookies!. I Heart Cookie Co. formerly Crumble and Cream is pulling into Owensboro for the very first time ever. They are giving the community an opportunity to get ahold of their delicious gourmet deep-dish cookies in a variety of flavors.
Magic Awaits 80 Evansville Area Students Cops Connecting With Kids Disney Adventure 2023

Eighty students from ten local schools are on the trip of a lifetime. They have been selected to go to Walt Disney World with the Cops Connecting with Kids program. If you ever chat with any of the police officers, teachers, or other chaperones from one of the Cops Connecting with Kids Disney Trips, ask them about their students. There is a very good chance that they are still in contact with them, and can share some positive stories about their connection.
Kentucky Church Ministry Offering Free Food Boxes For Families In Need

Unless you have actually ever experienced the thought or question of where your next meal is coming from you couldn't possibly understand how awful it is. No one should ever have to go through this pain or wonder about eating but unfortunately, it is a reality. Thankfully, we have several organizations and ministries that step up to help our community when they are in need.
Save the Date! Exciting Plans for PorchFest 2023 in Owensboro, KY

It's coming back! PorchFest OBKY is returning to Griffith Avenue in Owensboro this June. Now, in case you've never had the chance to attend PorchFest before, you're going to love it. Live music takes place on multiple porches along Griffith Avenue here in town. Griffith is, without a doubt, one of our most scenic and inviting sections of town. And PorchFest features over three dozen singers and bands.
Reptile and Exotics Show Coming to Evansville in March

If you're a fan of reptiles and exotics, this is the event for you!. There is quite a community of reptile enthusiasts in the Evansville area, and if you are a reptile enthusiast there is a reptile and exotics show heading to Evansville in March. If you aren't familiar with reptile shows, basically they're a way to meet other reptile enthusiasts, find new animals, and find resources for your own reptiles. However, if you aren't a reptile owner, but you just find them cool, a reptile show is great for you too!
New $5 Million Distillery Startup Creating New Jobs in Western Kentucky

A new distillery with a $5 million price tag attached to the project is planned for western Kentucky, bringing with it a dozen new full-time jobs. Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear shared the news that Henderson Distilling Co. plans to jump into the world of distilling Kentucky bourbon. The new startup will reportedly be located in Henderson County, Kentucky, and will create 12 new full-time jobs.
The University of Southern Indiana Exists Because of State Government Legislation

It's been over 20 years since I was a student at the University of Southern Indiana, and while I'm rarely on its campus these days, there seems to be a building that wasn't there before when I am. That, to me, is a testament that the past and current administrations have done a great job over the years of making USI an appealing option for not only those of us who live here, but those outside of the area looking to continue their education at a quality institution. What I imagine many of the students who attend classes there today don't know, is that USI wasn't always USI. And what I didn't know, until recently, is that it required the Indiana State Legislature to make it happen nearly 40 years ago.
How Does America’s Best Restaurants Decide Which Locations to Feature?

We found out the process for being featured on America's Best Restaurants, and that business owners pay a small fee for their service. Matt Plapp is the CEO and Founder of America's Best Restaurants. Using his branded social media and Youtube channel, Matt and his team feature web episodes of locally-owned restaurants, to attract more local customers. So, unlike a destination food show, America's Best Restaurants focuses on unique spots that locals will love if they hear about them.
Wesselman Woods Hosting Free Days the Last Saturday of Every Month in 2023

Wesselman Woods wants to make sure nature is accessible to everyone in 2023!. Wesselman Woods is truly a gem to have located in the middle of Evansville. As the city seems to continue to grow (which we love to see), it's nice to get to have a place in the heart of the city like Wesselman Woods, where we can go to take a minute to pause and reconnect with nature.
Indiana High School Goes Viral With Video of Metalhead Percussionist on the Cymbals

This kid is definitely going places. I personally was never in band in high school, but I had friends who were, and I know how seriously high school bands take their craft. I played trumpet for a short time period in 6th grade, and that was the extent of my "band" endeavors. I had many friends that played in my high school's band though, and I remember they spent a lot of time at band practice and fundraising. None of my friends however were nearly as cool as this band kid that has now gone viral.
Cold Weather Can Drain Your Car Battery, Evansville Thieves Find Out The Hard Way

My dad is a mechanic, and when you grow up with a person who works on cars, you learn a thing or two and try to take extra good care of your vehicles. For instance, when it's freezing outside I never let my gas tank go below 1/2 a tank, I get my oil changed regularly, I never leave the house without jumper cables in my car, and I always have a flat tire repair kit, and a spare with me. I also know that the wintertime can be hard on your battery, and is a time you should really have your battery tested fairly regularly to make sure it's in good working order.
