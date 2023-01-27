ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Cleveland.com

How the Bengals fell short in 23-20 AFC Championship loss to the Chiefs: By the numbers

KANSAS CITY, Missouri -- The Bengals fought hard, but to many self inflicted wounds was their downfall in Sunday’s 23-20 AFC Championship loss vs. the Chiefs. Burrow got off to a slow start as the Bengals put up just six first half points. He finished with 270 on 26-of-41 passing with a TD and two picks, and was eventually taken down a fifth time, forcing the Bengals to punt the ball back to the Chiefs with under a minute remaining.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Clippers’ Ty Lue believes Cleveland’s interior defense is built to last: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A lot has changed in Cleveland since Tyron Lue patrolled the sideline over parts of three seasons during the Cavaliers’ most recent Eastern Conference Championship era. But the coach who famously hosted playoff watch parties for Cavs team members and staff while serving 1,800 chicken wings “fried hard, sauce on the side” made sure his favorite snack was on hand prior to Sunday’s game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

What Davison Igbinosun’s commitment means for Ohio State football’s cornerbacks

COLUMBUS, Ohio — While Ohio State football’s cornerbacks were limited by injuries last season, depth was not the group’s biggest problem. Those cornerbacks who were healthy enough to play — including veterans with starting experience — often struggled with consistency. Having only six scholarship cornerbacks — including two true freshmen — was clearly not a sufficient reserve. The on-field letdowns of those always expected to be at the top of the depth chart, though, showed up more.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

‘Super Bowl window is wide open for the next 15 years!’ : How social media reacted to the Bengals’ 23-20 AFC title loss to the Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Missouri -- The Bengals fought hard, but too many self-inflicted wounds was their downfall in Sunday’s 23-20 AFC Championship loss vs. the Chiefs. Joe Burrow got off to a slow start as the Bengals put up just six first-half points. He finished with 270 on 26-of-41 passing with a TD and two picks, and was eventually taken down a fifth time, forcing the Bengals to punt the ball back to the Chiefs with under a minute remaining.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. LA Clippers: Odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV

CLEVELAND -- The Cavaliers return home on Sunday and take on the LA Clippers at 7 p.m. EST. Cleveland returns home after a three-game road stint in which they went 1-2, most recently with a 112-100 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday. Donovan Mitchell is listed as questionable, after missing Cleveland’s last two games against the Thunder and Rockets, reaggravating a groin injury.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cleveland.com

How Bengals’ AFC Championship run provided invaluable career start for several young players

CINCINNATI, Ohio -- First impressions are everything. Going straight into NFL is a transition for even some of the most talented athletes coming out of the college ranks. Jumping right in and making an impact is even more difficult. Last year, wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase showed out from his first-ever game en route to an All-Pro season that led the Bengals to their Super Bowl run.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
99K+
Followers
95K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy