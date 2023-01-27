Read full article on original website
Related
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Bet365 Ohio bonus code: $200 bonus bets for NBA, college hoops Tuesday
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With the help of our bet365 Ohio bonus code offer (here) and $1, new Buckeye State bettors can enjoy their first...
FanDuel Ohio promo code offers $3,000 no-sweat first bet this week
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. A busy run of sports is now officially underway as the month of February comes into focus, and the FanDuel Ohio...
DraftKings Ohio promo code: $200 bonus bets continues ahead of Super Bowl
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Super Bowl doesn’t kick off until Feb. 12, but the latest DraftKings Ohio promo code offer allows first-time Ohio bettors...
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo: earn $1,500 bet on Caesars for Cavs-Heat, Tuesday NBA
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. NBA fans can wager on any Tuesday game with a massive offer as part of the newest Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo....
BetMGM Ohio bonus code: $1,000 first bet offer for NBA Monday, early Super Bowl action
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Thanks to the latest BetMGM Ohio bonus code CLEVELANDCOM (here), a first-time BetMGM customer from the Buckeye State will secure a...
Joe Burrow sacked six times as Chiefs ratchet up pressure in AFC title game
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Ted Karras, the Bengals’ center and one of the team’s captains, stood at his locker at Arrowhead Stadium and spoke somberly about what had just transpired on the field. One play in particular, though will haunt him for the rest of the offseason. On...
Can Browns reach playoff level in 2023? Mary Kay Cabot, Fred Greetham on Tuesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com and Fred Greetham...
How the Bengals fell short in 23-20 AFC Championship loss to the Chiefs: By the numbers
KANSAS CITY, Missouri -- The Bengals fought hard, but to many self inflicted wounds was their downfall in Sunday’s 23-20 AFC Championship loss vs. the Chiefs. Burrow got off to a slow start as the Bengals put up just six first half points. He finished with 270 on 26-of-41 passing with a TD and two picks, and was eventually taken down a fifth time, forcing the Bengals to punt the ball back to the Chiefs with under a minute remaining.
Best bets for Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers - picks, props, and same-game parlay
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Currently the #5 seed in the NBA’s Eastern Conference, the Cleveland Cavaliers could put some serious distance between themselves and the...
Clippers’ Ty Lue believes Cleveland’s interior defense is built to last: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A lot has changed in Cleveland since Tyron Lue patrolled the sideline over parts of three seasons during the Cavaliers’ most recent Eastern Conference Championship era. But the coach who famously hosted playoff watch parties for Cavs team members and staff while serving 1,800 chicken wings “fried hard, sauce on the side” made sure his favorite snack was on hand prior to Sunday’s game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
What Davison Igbinosun’s commitment means for Ohio State football’s cornerbacks
COLUMBUS, Ohio — While Ohio State football’s cornerbacks were limited by injuries last season, depth was not the group’s biggest problem. Those cornerbacks who were healthy enough to play — including veterans with starting experience — often struggled with consistency. Having only six scholarship cornerbacks — including two true freshmen — was clearly not a sufficient reserve. The on-field letdowns of those always expected to be at the top of the depth chart, though, showed up more.
‘Super Bowl window is wide open for the next 15 years!’ : How social media reacted to the Bengals’ 23-20 AFC title loss to the Chiefs
KANSAS CITY, Missouri -- The Bengals fought hard, but too many self-inflicted wounds was their downfall in Sunday’s 23-20 AFC Championship loss vs. the Chiefs. Joe Burrow got off to a slow start as the Bengals put up just six first-half points. He finished with 270 on 26-of-41 passing with a TD and two picks, and was eventually taken down a fifth time, forcing the Bengals to punt the ball back to the Chiefs with under a minute remaining.
Bengals vs. Chiefs preview: Everything you need to for Sunday’s 6:30 p.m. kickoff
KANSAS CITY, Missouri -- The rematch Bengals fans have been looking forward to all season is finally here. Who could forget Evan McPherson’s 31-yard overtime game winner to send the Bengals back to the Super Bowl for the first time in 33 years? The Chiefs certainly haven’t. The...
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. LA Clippers: Odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV
CLEVELAND -- The Cavaliers return home on Sunday and take on the LA Clippers at 7 p.m. EST. Cleveland returns home after a three-game road stint in which they went 1-2, most recently with a 112-100 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday. Donovan Mitchell is listed as questionable, after missing Cleveland’s last two games against the Thunder and Rockets, reaggravating a groin injury.
7 players Browns fans should watch at Reese’s Senior Bowl this week
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Reese’s Senior Bowl is taking place this week in Mobile, Alabama, one of the first big events of the draft season. It offers a prime opportunity to get a look at players firsthand in a practice setting during the week and there are plenty of names you’ll hear this week who will populate Days 2 and 3 of the draft.
NBA trade rumors: Boston Celtics could be looking for big-man depth before trade deadline
The Boston Celtics stand atop the NBA with the league’s best record at 36-15 heading into Tuesday night’s action. However, that doesn’t mean they won’t make improvements before the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline. Jay King of The Athletic reported on Tuesday that sources expect the...
‘Who dat?’: Super Bowl-bound Chiefs fire back at Bengals after AFC Championship Game
KANSAS CITY, Missouri — Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark lit up his victory cigar before lighting up the Bengals as his team celebrated a 23-20 win in the AFC Championship. Clark had 1.5 sacks in the win and didn’t hold back when he was asked by a local FOX affiliate for his thoughts on Sunday night’s game.
How Bengals’ AFC Championship run provided invaluable career start for several young players
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- First impressions are everything. Going straight into NFL is a transition for even some of the most talented athletes coming out of the college ranks. Jumping right in and making an impact is even more difficult. Last year, wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase showed out from his first-ever game en route to an All-Pro season that led the Bengals to their Super Bowl run.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
99K+
Followers
95K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0