Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Florida
FLORIDA -There are several options if you're looking for the best hot dog in Florida. Some top spots include Dogma Grill in Miami and Sweet Dogs in Tallahassee. These options are excellent, and each has a unique twist on the classic American dish. Our staff's picks of The Best of Florida Hot Dogs are listed below.
getthecoast.com
4th annual Shrimp & Grits festival is back in Destin, Florida
The 4th Annual Shrimp & Grits Festival is returning to Destin, Florida on Saturday, February 25, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Brotula’s Seafood House & Steamer. This event is a must-attend for those who love a classic southern dish, great drinks, and live entertainment on the Destin Harbor.
cruiseindustrynews.com
Carnival Elation Enters Drydock in Freeport
Carnival Cruise Line’s second-oldest ship, the Carnival Elation entered drydock in Freeport, Bahamas on January 21, 2023. The Carnival Elation’s hull will be freshly painted with the new Carnival livery, parts of the ship will be updated and upgraded and routine hotel maintenance will take place. The ship is expected to be in drydock until February 10.
Best restaurants in Florida: See the 2023 James Beard Awards semifinalists
The so-dubbed “Oscars of Food” semifinalists were announced Wednesday and they smiled upon South Florida. For the first time, Palm Beach County led the way among Florida chefs who got a James Beard Award semifinals nod for the coveted “Best Chef” in the South award. Five Palm Beach County chefs landed a spot in...
Destin Log
COVID rising in one Florida region's sewage as cases fall statewide
Florida’s COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations continue to fall from their early January peaks as sewage in some locales show viral loads climbing again. Hospitals statewide tended to 2,376 COVID-positive patients Friday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Department reported. That’s down from more than 2,900 during the first week of this month.
There’s a Fun New Attraction Coming to Panama City Beach, FL
Some fun news for folks here in Kentucky and Indiana who like to vacation in the Florida Panhandle. One of the more popular destinations, Panama City Beach, will soon be home to a brand new, family fun attraction. BigShots Golf is coming to PCB!. In case you're not familiar with...
You Can Find 13-Inch Long Avocados Grown In Florida & Size Does Matter
PSA to all avocado lovers: your day just got a lot better. A Miami farm grows the fruit in season, and it can be as big as your head...so let's just say size definitely matters. They're called long neck avocados and they can grow up to 13 inches long. Miami...
WALA-TV FOX10
Walton County Sheriffs investigating multiple burglaries
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - WCSO said they are investigating multiple burglaries, including a stolen vehicle in Defuniak Springs. Authorities said just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning, a medic with Walton County Fire Rescue saw multiple subjects wearing ski masks burglarizing a vehicle on Leisure Lake Road. After being spotted,...
7,600 fake nursing diplomas issued in Florida, 25 charged: Details about Operation Nightingale
Three Florida nursing schools sold thousands of fake nursing diplomas worth millions in a scheme that allowed aspiring nurses to bypass the required training to become licensed nurses, federal prosecutors have said. The three accredited nursing schools were all located in South Florida. West Palm Beach school involved:West Palm-area nursing...
When will Amazon Fresh open grocery stores in South Florida? Question still looms in 2023
It remains to be seen when Amazon Fresh grocery stores will make a splash in Florida, but enthusiasm still abounds for their openings, including one expected in West Boca. The latest talks about luring the company to the Sunshine State came this week when a Boca Raton developer told city officials about efforts to lure an Amazon Fresh to be part of a massive renovation of the 124-acre Boca ...
floridaconstructionnews.com
Gilbane awarded $58.5 million construction contract in Panama City
Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Gilbane Federal has been awarded a multiple part construction contract by Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast to build a littoral innovation and prototyping site at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Panama City. The project, $58.5 million fixed-price contract is to replace nine buildings damaged by Hurricane Michael in October 2018.
Shalimar home searched twice in 4 months after drug overdoses, 7 arrested: OCSO
SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office shut down part of 9th Ave. in Shalimar on Friday for a narcotics search warrant. Sheriff Eric Aden said two people overdosed at the 34 9th Ave. residence in the last week. According to OCSO, this is the second time the home has been searched in […]
Embattled Pensacola contractor behind bars again, allegedly took $180K from victim
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Embattled Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste is back in jail after allegedly taking more than $180,000 and not completing a job, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. LaCoste was charged with four counts of larceny and one count of fraud on Jan. 25. Deputies said on Jan. 3, they spoke […]
WJHG-TV
Three seriously injured, one child dead after car crashes into tree
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A child is dead and three others are injured after a car crashed into a tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers report a driver and three passengers were in a car traveling west on U.S. Highway 90 in Jackson County near Harner Lane.
restaurant-hospitality.com
The Hampton Social adds more Florida locations in Miami and Delray Beach
Chicago-based restaurant group Parker Hospitality opened The Hampton Social in Chicago’s River North neighborhood in 2015. From the start, its coastal sensibilities and “rosé all day” theme resonated with diners, and the restaurant quickly expanded, with three more locations in Illinois, one in Nashville, and two in Florida — Naples and Orlando— to be joined by two more Florida spots this year.
WJHG-TV
Bay Girls Soccer Has to Forfeit District Tournament Game
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay Tornadoes were scheduled to take on West Florida in the 2nd round of the 4A District 1 tournament on Monday. However, we’ve learned from Bay’s Athletic Director Glenn Manley and Assistant Soccer Coach James Rollins, the ladies have suffered 5 different injuries to players. With no JV team to pull from, the team does not have enough girls to make the trip, thus ending their run in the district tournament after only a 4-0 round 1 win over Gadsden County. Hopefully, they’ll get a chance at the state tournament and be healthy enough to make a run.
bocaratonobserver.com
Holy Cross Orthopedic Institute
By offering the latest surgical approaches and advancements in knee and hip replacement surgery, Kevin Wang, M.D., helps patients enjoy freedom from pain, a smooth recovery and a faster return to daily activities. “We are on the leading edge of robotic-assisted surgeries,” says Dr. Wang, an experienced orthopedic surgeon at...
navarrenewspaper.com
BURGER KING FIRE UPDATE
COMMERCIAL STRUCTURE FIRE UPDATE: At approximately 1:50 p.m. HNFD units (E45, E41, BC40 and C40) responded to a commercial structure fire in the 8500 block of Navarre Pkwy (Burger King). Crews arrived on scene to find heavy smoke conditions inside the structure. All occupants had already evacuated the structure. 45...
iheart.com
Partisan School Boards Races, Bad Blood & Jesus Winning Again
Partisan School Boards Races, Bad Blood & Jesus Winning Again – Top 3 Takeaways – January 30th, 2023. Bring on the partisan school board races. Partisanship is a funny thing. Do you want more of it or less of it? That’s one of the questions we most agree on as a society. When asked if want more or less of it, we almost all agree (87%) and always have. We view less of it as a good thing. But while that question provides a uniting answer, the reality on the ground is frequently different. Not just with elected partisan officials, but with us. Given a choice between holding partisan races and non-partisan races for various offices that aren’t designed to be inherently political – we commonly opt for the partisan approach. The examples are numerous, but you need look no further than the partisan races we hold in Florida, and Palm Beach County specifically like sheriff, tax collector and perhaps the oddest of all, supervisor of elections. In theory, application of law enforcement should never be a partisan issue. While imposing taxes is a partisan thing for sure, what does collecting them have to do with it? And seriously, how weird is it that the people tasked with counting everyone’s vote are specifically and openly rooting for a specific party’s vote? But again, it’s what we do because it’s what we choose. So yes, enter the issue of partisan school board races. Last week as part of Governor DeSantis’ agenda he made the case for creating partisan school board races in Florida. And just as law enforcement, tax collection and the running of elections from a point of practicality shouldn’t be a partisan thing, the running of our schools shouldn’t be either. But, of course, in the words of one listener in response to my twitter poll about this issue... It is anyway... He has a point. While school board races in Florida remain nonpartisan, one can easily make the case that they’ve proven to be more partisan than the aforementioned partisan positions within our communities. As I outlined last week, should the Florida legislature pass DeSantis’ desire to make school board races in Florida partisan races in this year’s session, it would be on our ballots in next year’s general election as a proposed constitutional amendment where it would need at least 60% support to pass. And, if my unscientific poll is of any indication, it may well get it. 85.2% of respondents in my poll said yes to partisan school board races in Florida as opposed to just 14.8% against it. There’s a fine line between pragmatism and practicality. Altruistically, our schools shouldn’t be partisan battle grounds, realistically they have been for decades. So perhaps overt partisanship is the answer? That’s the one most of you gave me and if it aides in driving engagement and turnout, perhaps it is a better answer. After all, when 3+2 can equal a struggle session and biological sex is now not said to be able to determine who can become pregnant... Our classrooms are no doubt political already. Speaking of partisanship?
mcknightshomecare.com
Home health agencies hired nurses involved in diploma scam, authorities say
More than two dozen people could go to prison for up to 20 years each for selling phony diplomas to nursing students, some of whom later obtained licenses to work in home healthcare. Last week, federal authorities in Florida charged the defendants with wire fraud in a scheme to sell...
Comments / 0