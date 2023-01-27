ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

Bartlesville hoops teams could energize seasons with wins Friday

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
When it comes to playing Owasso High School, the Bartlesville High Bruins have had about as much luck as a tick on a stone dog.

Through the last 13 meetings — dating back to the 2014-15 season — the Owasso Rams own an 11-2 series advantage.

Friday night could be an opportune time for the Bruins to change the narrative when the teams meet in Owasso.

Actually, Bartlesville beat the Rams last year, 77-74 (ot) to snap an eight-game losing streak in the series. Owasso on the other season meeting, 61-51.

There have been some classic battles the past eight seasons — but unfortunately for the Bruins also all turning out in favor of Owasso. There have been eight of the meetings decided by 10-or-fewer points — with Owasso winning six of them.

Some of the greatest thrillers won by Owasso included 55-48 (ot) in 2015-16, and 42-41 in the playoffs in 2018-19.

Bartlesville downed Owasso 47-42 in 2016-17 and last season’s overtime scrap.

This year’s game — the only regular season meeting between the teams — is crucial because team records soon have to be turned in for playoff seedings.

Bartlesville is 4-10, a deceptive record because of four games decided by a single digit.

Owasso is 8-6 and carrying the momentum of five-straight wins.

Triumph would be especially important for Bartlesville as it eyes two winnable games on paper next week, against Tulsa Union and Sand Springs, both of which are unranked.

LADY BRUINS

Owasso represents one important fact in regards to Bartlesville — back in 2020, the Lady Rams were the last conference team the Lady Bruins have beaten.

Since that last-second basket victory, Bartlesville had gone winless in conference for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons, and so far this year, extending more than 30 games.

The Lady Bruins (6-9) might be ready Friday to break that streak, although Owasso (8-7) offers a tough test.

Bartlesville is coming off a strong showing in last weekend’s tournament in Kansas, its team scoring average has gone up dramatically the past few games and the defense has allowed only 41 points per game the last three contests.

Bartlesville is 4-1 when holding opponents to 40-or-fewer points, and 6-2 when giving up 50-or-fewer points.

When they score 50-or-more points, the Lady Bruins are 6-2— and they are 0-7 when scoring below 50 points.

Owasso is 6-2 when scoring 45-or-more points and 1-7 when allowing 40-or-more points.

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: Bartlesville hoops teams could energize seasons with wins Friday

