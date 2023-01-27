Disclosure: The author also works as Senior EN News Editor for Crunchyroll News, and a digital screener was provided for the film. Despite the fact that Kirito, Asuna and the rest of the Sword Art Online cast have really been put through the wringer over the years, the first arc remains the most quintessentially SAO. With that in mind, it makes sense that author Reki Kawahara revisited the Aincrad arc in the Sword Art Online Progressive spinoff light novels, which take us through familiar territory from a different perspective. Rather than keeping our sights set firmly on Kirito for the entire run, Progressive takes a look at the events from the eyes of Asuna, resulting in a theatrical two-parter that’s both fresh and familiar.

2 DAYS AGO