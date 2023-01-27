Read full article on original website
Magical Girl Raising Project Restart Gets Anime
a series of novels in the Magical Girl Raising Project light novel series by Asari Endou, is getting the anime treatment. That’s the word from a franchise event on Sunday. Meanwhile, on Twitter, Magical Girl Raising Project anime director Hiroyuki Hashimoto reported he would be serving as director for Magical Girl Raising Project Restart.
The Big Feelings of the Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Anime
Sugar Apple Fairy Tale is one of this season’s sweetest treats. Based on the light novels by Miri Mikawa and aki, it follows a young sugar sculptor named Anne Halford as she aims to win the kingdom’s highest honor for her art. Along the way, she buys a warrior fairy named Challe Fen Challe as a bodyguard. Most of the drama of the series is between these two—but there’s so much more going on.
THE MARGINAL SERVICE Anime to Close with Yuma Uchida Ending Theme
THE MARGINAL SERVICE is an original TV anime that’s on the way this April, and now we know who will close out each episode with the ending theme. That duty goes to Yuma Uchida, who will perform the “Salt & Sugar” song as the ED, the single for which launches as Uchida’s 11th on April 12 in Japan.
Shinichiro Watanabe on First Look at Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop: “Clearly Not Cowboy Bebop”
Forbes’s Ollie Bardie conducted a lengthy interview with Shinichiro Watanabe, talking about his beginnings, his work on the anime Cowboy Bebop, what he thought of the Netflix live-action Cowboy Bebop, and his experiences working on The Animatrix. The interview brings alive much of Watanabe’s life and work, starting with...
Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Side Story Manga Planned for Spring
If you’re anything like us, you haven’t been able to stop thinking about Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury since the anime’s season finale. Fans in Japan will soon have another outlet for that excitement, because a side story manga is officially set to launch in the pages of Kadokawa’s Gundam Ace manga this spring.
Sword Art Online Progressive Sequel Raises the Stakes for Asuna’s Journey
Disclosure: The author also works as Senior EN News Editor for Crunchyroll News, and a digital screener was provided for the film. Despite the fact that Kirito, Asuna and the rest of the Sword Art Online cast have really been put through the wringer over the years, the first arc remains the most quintessentially SAO. With that in mind, it makes sense that author Reki Kawahara revisited the Aincrad arc in the Sword Art Online Progressive spinoff light novels, which take us through familiar territory from a different perspective. Rather than keeping our sights set firmly on Kirito for the entire run, Progressive takes a look at the events from the eyes of Asuna, resulting in a theatrical two-parter that’s both fresh and familiar.
Natsuki Kizu’s given Manga to End This March
Natsuki Kizu’s musical boys’ love manga given has been running since it debuted in Cheri+ back in April 2013, and it’s about to bring that decade-long story to an end. According to the magazine, the final chapter will be published in the May issue that hits shelves in Japan on March 30.
My Dress-Up Darling Anime Celebrates One Year with Special Exhibition
The My Dress-Up Darling anime adaptation is nearly a year old, and it’s got some big plans to celebrate. Chief among them is an immersive exhibition that’s set to be held at the Space Galleria on the 8th floor of Animate Ikebukuro in Tokyo from March 16 to April 17.
Gamera -Rebirth- Will Be Six-Episode Anime Series
Last November saw the reveal of Gamera -Rebirth-, a project from Netflix that was announced with teaser visuals and a teaser trailer. We didn’t know what form the project would ultimately take at the time, but the latest update has it confirmed as a six-episode limited anime series. The...
Luffy Raises His Fist in Live-Action One Piece Poster
It may not be a front-facing shot, but we officially have our first look at some of the live-action One Piece cast in costume thanks to a new poster for Netflix’s upcoming series. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) is front and center in the main visual, raising his fist as he prepares to set sail on a grand journey sometime in 2023.
