Eau Claire County, WI

Court Report 1/27/23

 4 days ago

Eau Claire County

Found guilty

DeFORD, David R., 52, 710 Gray St., third-offense drunken driving Jan. 24, 2022, $2,541 fine, 14 days jail, license revoked 27 months, ignition interlock 27 months.

MACHNIK, Justin A., 30, 17260 30th Ave., Chippewa Falls, disorderly conduct July 13 and failure to report to jail Jan. 20, 2021, $1,011 fine, 60 days jail.

LASKOSKI, Lisa A., 46, 3341 Blakeley Ave., possession of counterfeit methamphetamine with intent to deliver Dec. 31, 2020, two years of probation, $618 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.

DUNN, Malcolm D.J., 20, 2310 Hoyem Lane, battery and disorderly conduct April 11, 18 months of probation, $1,086 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.

MILLER, Ryan J., 41, 3548 Hester St., third-offense drunken driving Feb. 5, $2,538 fine, 80 days jail, license revoked 27 months, ignition interlock 27 months.

LAMB, Shane R., 37, 2110 Western Ave., telephone harassment April 29, threat to a law enforcement officer and battery Sept. 12, and disorderly conduct Nov. 27, 2021, two years of probation, $1,947 fine.

GARDNER, Ernest C., 54, 107 Randall St., battery Dec. 10, $543 fine.

JOHNSON, Jeffery G., 23, Mondovi, operating after revocation March 7, maintaining a drug trafficking place May 9, 2019, and possession of methamphetamine May 7, 2019, three years of probation, $3,647 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.

Chippewa County

Found guilty

BAUER, Ryan S., 40, 359 Maynard St., Chippewa Falls, second-degree recklessly endangering safety Aug. 29, 2021, three years of probation, $2,466 fine, six months jail, ignition interlock one year, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.

BISHOP, Brian D., 34, Augusta, bail jumping and disorderly conduct Dec. 31, 2021, criminal damage to property March 26, 2021, and second-offense drunken driving with passenger under age 16 Oct. 13, 2019, 30 months of probation, $4,271 fine, $4,271 restitution, 25 days jail, license revoked two years, ignition interlock one year.

HENDERSON, Heidi J., 51, 18597 54th Ave., Chippewa Falls, attempted heroin delivery April 28, 2021, amphetamine delivery May 26, and heroin delivery May 4, 2021, five years of probation, $1,734 fine, six months jail, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.

Probation revocation

HOYT, Rachel L., 37, 206 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls, possession of narcotic drugs and second-offense possession of marijuana Aug. 29, 2020, $1,569 fine, one year jail.

Dunn County

Found guilty

THAYER, Deserae D., 27, Danbury, bail jumping April 25, 2021, $473 fine.

GUSTAFSON, Kalea S., 29, N7041 540th St., Menomonie, resisting or failing to stop and third-offense drunken driving June 27, 2020, $3,015 fine, 95 days jail, license revoked two years, ignition interlock two years.

SCHMIDT, Lindsay A., 34, 615 Stokke Parkway, Menomonie, criminal damage to property June 28, $2,048 fine, 11 months jail.

HOLCOMB, Wyatt A., 21, 953 Richard Drive, Eau Claire, two counts of third-degree sexual assault Aug. 1, 2017, and Oct. 1, 2014, five years of probation, $851 fine, one year jail, ordered to register as a sex offender and not to have contact with the victims.

WOLFE, Christopher A., 27, E4952 670th Ave., Menomonie, operating after revocation Jan. 27, 2021, $463 fine.

PFIFFNER, Daniel A., 52, 405 13th St. S.E., Menomonie, possession of methamphetamine Jan. 8, 18 months of probation, $538 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.

Eau Claire, WI
Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company's first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

