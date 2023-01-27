ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

Jay Leno Broke Bones and Cracked His Kneecaps in Motorcycle Crash Last Week

extratv
extratv
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZnJ7c_0kTQT18100

Jay Leno is on the mend again, this time following a motorcycle accident.

The comedian was already recovering from second-degree burns on his upper body and part of his face after a 1907 White Steam Car he was working on in his Burbank garage caught fire in November.

Now, the 72-year-old tells the Las Vegas Review Journal that he suffered injuries in a motorcycle crash.

Referring to the fire, he said, “That was the first accident. Okay? Then, just last week, I got knocked off my motorcycle. So I’ve got a broken collarbone. I’ve got two broken ribs. I’ve got two cracked kneecaps.”

“But I’m okay!” Leno insisted. “I’m okay, I’m working. I’m working this weekend.”

He said that on January 17 he was testing out a vintage 1940 Indian motorcycle when he started to smell leaking gas.

“So I turned down a side street and cut through a parking lot, and unbeknownst to me, some guy had a wire strung across the parking lot but with no flag hanging from it,” Leno said. “So, you know, I didn’t see it until it was too late. It just clotheslined me and, boom, knocked me off the bike.

He added, “The bike kept going, and you know how that works out.”

Leno chose not to say anything right away because of the amount of attention he got following the fire.

“You know, after getting burned up, you get that one for free,” Leno joked. “After that, you’re Harrison Ford, crashing airplanes. You just want to keep your head down."

Leno was speaking to the paper to promote his upcoming show at the Encore Theater on March 31.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

Jay Leno seen for first time since breaking multiple bones in motorcycle crash

Jay Leno is keeping his sense of humor while recovering from a motorcycle accident that left him with several broken bones. Page Six obtained photos of the 72-year-old former talk show host looking happy and healthy as drove his Tesla into his garage in Los Angeles on Friday. Leno did not have any visible casts or bandages on his body following last week’s crash. When asked about the incident, the comedian joked that he rammed his motorcycle into pal Jeremy Renner’s snowplow. He quipped, “I was riding my motorcycle up in Lake Tahoe. I came around the corner and crashed into Jeremy...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Motorious

Jay Leno Injured Crashing His 1940 Indian Motorcycle

Gearhead celebrity and comedian Jay Leno recently crashed while riding his 1940 Indian Four. The guy seems to just not catch a break when it comes to injuries lately, what with his being burned in a garage accident back in November. The motorcycle crash was something that happened back on January 17 but nobody knew about until January 27 when Leno told a journalist with Las Vegas Review-Journal about it.
RadarOnline

Broken Collarbone & Cracked Kneecaps: Jay Leno's 'Garage' Reportedly CANCELED As He Recovers From Motorcycle Accident AFTER Being Badly Burned In Fire

Jay Leno's need for speed has been put on pause. The former late-night host's fun-loving Garage show has reportedly been canceled following a string of accidents, leaving him with a broken collarbone and cracked kneecaps, RadarOnline.com has learned.Leno's car series has allegedly been axed by CNBC after seven seasons. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news on Friday, citing a source. RadarOnline.com reached out to the network for comment.Jay Leno's Garage featured a slew of vintage hot rods, which Leno and his celebrity friends like Kelly Clarkson, Joe Biden, Elon Musk, and more would take out for a spin.The reported cancelation...
Wide Open Country

Harrison Ford's Children: Where Are His 5 Kids Today?

While he was too busy saving the world and rescuing damsels in distress to play many fatherly roles on-screen, actor Harrison Ford is a real-life proud papa to five grown kids and four grandkids. He's had four of his biological children with two different wives -- Benjamin, 56, and Williard, 53, are from his first marriage with illustrator Mary Marquardt, and Malcolm, 35, and Georgia, 32, he had with his second wife, Melissa Mathison. In 2000, he adopted his now-wife Calista Flockhart's son, Liam, 21.
GEORGIA STATE
People

Missing Hiker Found Injured But Alive on Same Mountain Where Search Continues for Julian Sands

Jin Chung, 75, of Los Angeles, was located on Mount Baldy more than 48 hours after he was last seen by friends, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department A man who disappeared on the same mountain as actor Julian Sands has been found, while the star remains missing. Jin Chung, 75, of Los Angeles, was located on Mount Baldy Tuesday afternoon, more than 48 hours after he was last seen by friends, according to a press release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Chung sustained "a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Jeremy Renner Shows Off Brutal Injuries From Hospital Bed After Snow Plowing Accident

Jeremy Renner gave his worried fans an update from his hospital bed after a gnarly snow-plowing accident on Monday near his home in Reno, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The 51-year-old Avengers star is bruised, battered, and swollen but okay following his second surgery after being airlifted to the hospital.Renner shared his gruesome injuries on social media Tuesday afternoon, thanking his followers for their support as he continues to recover from the accident. Posing in his hospital gown from bed, the actor revealed his swollen and scratched-up face."Thank you all for your kind words. Im [sic] too messed up now to type....
RENO, NV
New York Post

Dharmesh Patel delivered gift before allegedly purposely driving Tesla off cliff

The doctor who allegedly drove his Tesla off a California cliff on purpose was filmed delivering a Christmas gift to a neighbor just days before he hurtled his car off the highway. Dr. Dharmesh Patel, 41, remained hospitalized Wednesday as neighbors of the “idyllic” family struggle to make sense of what led to the harrowing incident. “They’re a beautiful, idyllic family, no indication of issues,” longtime Lomay Place resident Roger Newmark told the Los Angeles Times. “It’s so strange because he is a great guy. Maybe it was a moment of insanity,” he said, adding that Patel, his wife Neha, 41, and their...
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

‘Hiking queen’ posts heartbreaking video moments before deadly slide from icy mountain

A California mother of four known as “the dancing hiking queen” posted heartbreaking video of herself moments before she slid hundreds of feet to her death on an icy slope. Crystal Paula Gonzalez-Landas, 56, was reportedly hiking on the icy Baldy Bowl on Mount Baldy when she slid an estimated 500 to 700 feet on Sunday. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department received a call about an emergency signal from a GPS device after the incident, KTLA reported. “The hiker was down on a steep and icy hillside, surrounded by numerous helpful hikers assisting in any way they could,” police said. The sheriff’s patrol...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
RadarOnline

Police Show Up To Britney Spears' Los Angeles Home After Fans Call For Welfare Check

The police were called to Britney Spears’ home this week shortly after the singer’s fans realized she had deleted her Instagram account and feared for her safety, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling incident took place Wednesday morning, less than 12 hours after the “Toxic” singer deleted her social media account.According to law enforcement sources who spoke to TMZ, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office received the call sometime Wednesday morning and subsequently executed a wellness check at the singer’s Thousand Oaks mansion.Upon arriving at Britney’s home, officers determined the 41-year-old “Princess of Pop” was not in danger and there was no reason...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Top Speed

Even Jay Leno Approves Of These Two Home-Built, GM And BMW Powered Cars

Jay Leno is certainly no stranger to unusual cars, but the two he features on the latest week's episode on Jay Leno's Garage YouTube channel are some unique and artistic expressions of what cars can be. Built by Paul Kalenian, a do-it-yourself, self-taught engineer in his garage, the "LuLu" and the Lu2" are both built from scratch works of art that would be just at home in an art gallery as they would be on the drag strip. Inspired by the legendary Mickey Thompson Harvey Aluminum Special, the LuLu and the Lu2 are meant to be very loose replications of that timeless and historical design.
CALIFORNIA STATE
extratv

extratv

89K+
Followers
6K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy