How to watch Mizzou vs. No. 12 Iowa State basketball: TV channel, live stream, game time

Missouri enjoys good standing with the nation’s leading bracketologists this week. Upsetting Iowa State in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge did them a world of good. At CBSSports.com, Jerry Palm tickled Mizzou fans by generously making the Tigers a No. 5 seed for the NCAA Tournament in his latest bracket. He gave them a first-round game against . . . No. 12 seed SLU (!), his presumed representative of the downtrodden Atlantic 10.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 14 HOURS AGO