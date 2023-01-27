"Star studded event" honestly I have of any of those names mentioned and taking mental health advice from Harry at this stage is pretty risky!!!!
Does Anyone really believe that Harry really writes the statements and the speeches he issues in support of the "Better-Up" woke team of high fee coaches and practitioners of the "feel good about yourself" ego inflating claptrap advice ( for $500. per hour fees ) from self styled flimflam phonies making up this scam enterprise ? He is an appropriate choice of spokesman for the company ( a low intelligence multi substance abuser and pothead ) who has never made a good decision in his life and whose personal life is the perfect example of a wasted and despicable existence.
He needs to go away from the public! I just get sick and tired of opening my news feed and seeing these losers that can't get over stuff! We all have emotional baggage!
Comments / 79