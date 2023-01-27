Warrior teams claim three straight area titles, cementing rise of NGS hoops

ROGERSVILLE — Tim Dockery has been a basketball coach at Newport Grammar School for six years now.

Looking back on the first couple seasons, he can still remember being on the wrong side of some lopsided scores.

“With both teams, it was just six years ago that we were getting beat 69-9, 79-2,” he said. “We couldn’t even get it across half court. We took beatings.”

Fast forward to this week at Cherokee High School — site of the 2023 TMSAA Class A Area 3 Tournament — and things look far different for NGS than they did in Dockery’s first few years.

Just as they have all season, both Newport Grammar teams dominated in the semifinals on Monday — a 52-6 win for the girls over Surgoinsville and a 38-20 win for Dockery’s boys over the same school.

In Wednesday’s championship round, each team cemented its rise to success by notching a third consecutive area tournament title.

Dockery’s team won 45-29, as tournament MVP Spencer Moore poured in 18 points to lead the Warriors.

Jerrica Lane’s Warriors pulled out a 44-41 win over Rogersville City in overtime, as Karmine Carmichael notched MVP honors by scoring 20 points to lead NGS.

Zachary Williams and Eli Ramsey also took home All-Tournament honors for Dockery’s team, while Ellie Proffitt and Hayden Carter were named All-Tournament selections for Lane’s group.

For Dockery’s Warriors, Wednesday’s win marked a shift in intensity from what they had shown 48 hours prior.

“On the defensive end, it really picked up,” he said. “How many turnovers did we create, how many fast breaks did we have? When you do the intensity on defense, it makes your offense pick up.

“I’m real pleased with what we did on that.”

He was equally pleased with Moore, who slashed through the Bull’s Gap defense and helped generate turnovers on the other end.

“Spencer is a player that, the ball goes through him,” Dockery said. “He did everything he could to help us win. Made a few bad passes, but hey, who didn’t? Give Bull’s Gap credit — they jumped our passing lanes a few times.”

Still, the Warriors prevailed and will now move on to the sectional round, where they will play on Tuesday at John Sevier Middle School in Kingsport.

As noted, Jerrica Lane’s club will also make the trip up I-81 next week.

But first, the Warriors had to find a way to win on Wednesday — and that was far from a guarantee.

Trailing by five with a minute and 20 seconds left in regulation, the Warriors’ hopes looked bleak.

They had been back and forth with Rogersville City all game and now faced a 37-32 deficit that, at the time, seemed insurmountable.

Then Carmichael notched a rebound and a put-back, making the score 37-34.

Meredith Grooms came through with a steal, and Hayden Carter dribbled into the lane, drew a foul and made one at the line to pull the Warriors within two.

Moments later, Carmichael answered again to make it a one-point game at 39-38.

She hit the lone tree throw, the ball hanging on the rim before dropping through to tie the score and force overtime.

In the extra period, NGS launched on a 5-0 run before RCMS answered.

By that point, though, it was too late.

The clock hit zero, and blue-clad players and coaches leaped, yelled and embraced as a “Newport Grammar!” chant spilled from the bleachers.

“Being down by five with a minute and 20 seconds left, you’re not supposed to win a basketball game that has six-minute quarters,” summarized Lane. “But we have instilled in our girls to always have fight. To never give up. Our huge word is ‘grit,’ and they have it.

“I didn’t really doubt them — because I knew they were going to step to that next level. They’re very disciplined, and they want it. So the leadership on the floor and coming up in a big game is all that we needed.”

When asked about Carmichael, Lane could not say enough about the eighth-grader.

“She’s an exceptional player,” she said. “She’s a leader on and off the floor, does everything to make her team better. She’s stepped up her mental game, and that’s what you saw. We couldn’t ask any more from her.”

Aside from giving the Warriors some confidence going into sectionals, the win also provided a serious test — the likes of which they have not seen much this season.

“We needed this,” said Lane. “Because a 52-6 game, it’s hard to get active and play.”

To begin the sectional round, Lane’s team will take on the winner of 3-seed Grandview and 4-seed Little Milligan on Monday at 7:30 p.m. in Kingsport.

Dockery’s team will start its sectional stint the next day, facing the winner of 3-seed Sulphur Springs and 4-seed Unaka on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

“Now,” summarized Lane, “we have just three games to get to state. One game at a time.”