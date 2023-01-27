Balanced attack leads the Titans over the Giants

Thursday night, the Tri-City United Titan girls basketball team hosted conference opponent and neighbor Le Sueur-Henderson. The post presence of the Titans as well as the defensive pressure on the backcourt allowed TCU to pull away early and cruise to a 70-33 victory.

With the win, the Titans are now 6-10 (4-4 MRC) on the season while the Giants fall to 2-16 (0-8 MRC).

In the opening minutes of the game, TCU employed a press defense when the Giants brought the ball up the floor. That led to several turnovers and fast break scores which allowed the Titans to build a 20-5 lead with just under 10 minutes remaining in the first half.

When LS-H was able to get into half-court sets on offense, the interior presence of centers Kaia Krocak and Ella Schmiesing made life very difficult with four first-half blocked shots. Ultimately, TCU extended its lead to 42-14 before the end of the first half.

In the second half of the game, Giants forward Ava Wagner was able to find a rhythm as she scored eight points down the stretch as she continued to drive to the basket to keep the pressure on the defense to stop her. The Titan lead just proved to be too much for LS-H to come back from and in the end, TCU earned the 70-33 win.

The Titans had three players score in double figures, led by Schmiesing with 14, Krocak with 12 and Audrey Vosejpka adding 11. Wagner led the Giants in scoring with 10 points while Madison Wilbright added eight points in the loss.

LS-H returns to action Friday, Jan. 27 when the team travels to St. Clair to take on the Cyclones. TCU, on the other hand, returns to the hardwood Monday, Jan. 30 with a road matchup against the New Ulm Eagles.