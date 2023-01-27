ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man charged with attempted murder, arson in Liberty City duplex fire

By CBS Miami Team
CBS Miami
 4 days ago

MIAMI - An arrest has been made in a Liberty City duplex fire that sent one man to the hospital.

Thursday morning, Miami Fire Rescue said around 6 a.m. they received a call about a fire in a residence at the intersection of NW 12th Avenue and NW 40th Street.

"When we arrived on the scene we encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from a duplex and immediately made entry into the property and began to extinguish the fire. We encountered an adult male victim laying on the ground when we arrived, he had torso and arm burns and was transported to the Ryder Trauma Center," said Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez.

The man's mother and father got out safely. Firefighters had the fire under control within five minutes.

A family of four, including a baby, in the adjacent unit was also able to get out unharmed.

According to police, 40-year-old Mickey Felder, the brother of the man who was burned, was responsible for the fire.

Felder and his brother had been reportedly arguing for weeks. Early Thursday, Felder went to a Valero gas station and bought a dollar of gas, according to police. He then went to the duplex and got into an argument with his brother. At one point, Felder doused his brother with the gas and set him on fire, according to his arrest report. The fire quickly spread throughout the duplex unit.

Late Thursday afternoon, police located Felder and he was taken into custody. He's been charged with attempted murder, arson, and child neglect.

Comments / 1

Paula Fullington
3d ago

This is so sad to hear a brother pouring gasoline on another human being is very sticking to hear about he needs yo he locked up for the rest of his life 4Real Ppl 💎💯👏🏽👏🏽👊🏾😉, Enjoy Your Weekend Amen God Bless You All 💖 🙏🏾 🙋🏾‍♀️ 😘 👍🏽🤗

CBS Miami

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

