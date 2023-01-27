Man charged with attempted murder, arson in Liberty City duplex fire

MIAMI - An arrest has been made in a Liberty City duplex fire that sent one man to the hospital.

Thursday morning, Miami Fire Rescue said around 6 a.m. they received a call about a fire in a residence at the intersection of NW 12th Avenue and NW 40th Street.

"When we arrived on the scene we encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from a duplex and immediately made entry into the property and began to extinguish the fire. We encountered an adult male victim laying on the ground when we arrived, he had torso and arm burns and was transported to the Ryder Trauma Center," said Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez.

The man's mother and father got out safely. Firefighters had the fire under control within five minutes.

A family of four, including a baby, in the adjacent unit was also able to get out unharmed.

According to police, 40-year-old Mickey Felder, the brother of the man who was burned, was responsible for the fire.

Felder and his brother had been reportedly arguing for weeks. Early Thursday, Felder went to a Valero gas station and bought a dollar of gas, according to police. He then went to the duplex and got into an argument with his brother. At one point, Felder doused his brother with the gas and set him on fire, according to his arrest report. The fire quickly spread throughout the duplex unit.

Late Thursday afternoon, police located Felder and he was taken into custody. He's been charged with attempted murder, arson, and child neglect.