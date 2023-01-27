ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Science Museum of Minnesota presents "The Bias Inside Us"

By CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26lky8_0kTQQicq00

Science Museum presents "The Bias Inside Us" 06:23

The Science Museum of Minnesota is showing " The Bias Inside Us ," a project from the Smithsonian Institute's Traveling Exhibition Service which examines our understanding of implicit bias.

Their goal? To start a dialogue that will increase empathy and create more inclusive schools, communities, and workplaces.

Laura Zelle, of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas, spearheaded this project and said it's timely, as Friday also marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day .

Click here to see the online exhibit.

Comments / 7

Rick Kolby
3d ago

excuse me for being biased, but I prefer to learn about science stuff in a science museum, not social issues.

Reply(1)
12
Debi Miller
2d ago

Kudos to have the strength and backbone to display such an exhibit. How many of these people could have been scientists that could have made medical and scientific breakthroughs that would have benefited mankind. Social issues permeate all areas of life so we do have to start conversations about bias.

Reply(1)
2
Related
B102.7

The Most Expensive High School in all of Minnesota

If you've ever attended a private college, you know how costly it can get. The same goes for private high schools as well. In fact, private secondary education institution tuition has skyrocketed in recent years. Education A Lot recently compiled its list of the priciest high schools in each state....
MINNESOTA STATE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Minnesota’s Largest Landowner Doesn’t Live in the State

Read More: Who Owns The Most Land In South Dakota? Story Source: World Population Review Story Source: Stacker Website [carbongallery id="62b1e16becd83213cb8ac9e2"]. ">recent study, around 75 percent of the land in Minnesota is privately owned. Of course, the Federal Government owns places like the Superior National Forest and Voyagers National Park,...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota, Wisconsin ranked among states where you're most likely to marry a local

MINNEAPOLIS -- Did you find your spouse close to home? If you live in Minnesota, odds are pretty good that you did, or will.Newly-compiled data shows Minnesota and Wisconsin are among the states where you're most likely to marry a local.According to a report in the Washington Post, Wisconsin and Minnesota are both in the top 10 states with spouses that were born in the same state. Wisconsin ranked third, and Minnesota ranked sixth. Furthermore, other Midwestern or Great Lakes states also factored into the top 10 -- Ohio was fifth, and Michigan ranked at the very top of the list.Iowa and Illinois were comparatively down on the list, but still in the top half at 15th and 17th, respectively.Not terribly surprisingly, Nevada (home of Las Vegas) is where you're most likely to marry someone from a different state than yours, closely followed by Washington D.C. and Alaska.The list was generated from data compiled from 2017 through 2021.
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Minnesota Law Involving Pigs Is One of the Weirdest Ever

I'm no legal scholar, but I'm guessing this law has to be one of the weirdest laws still on the books in Minnesota to this day. Seeing that I was born and raised over in Wisconsin, there have always been several Minnesota laws that always seemed a little strange to me. Especially that whole liquor-stores-can't-be-open-on-Sundays law that was finally repealed back in 2017. And Minnesota's 3/2 beer law (which is still in effect) is equally befuddling to me.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota couple sells home, hits the road to capture humans' stories

MINNEAPOLIS -- Many of us have felt the heaviness of the past few years. from a global pandemic to a murder in Minneapolis that led to calls for justice across the world.It was enough for one Minnesota couple to take action the only way they knew how. They sold their home and hit the road. John Noltner is Minnesota-based, but he's roamed the world, snapping images for national magazines. He decided to take a break from his career to better understand his country."This is a project I started in Minnesota. It eventually led us on a road trip across the United...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

Blackout plates, popular in other states, may be headed for Minnesota

Minnesota could soon add a new specialty license plate that officials believe will quickly become a popular option. Gov. Tim Walz is recommending authorization of what are known as blackout plates — license plates with a dark or black background and white lettering. The Minnesota agency that issues plates...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin lawmaker: PFAS pollution seems "insurmountable"

MADISON, Wis. — PFAS pollution in Wisconsin waters seems "insurmountable," a state legislator said Tuesday.Democratic state Sen. Diane Hesselbein made the remark during a Senate natural resources committee hearing on the chemicals' spread across the state.University of Wisconsin-Madison environmental engineering expert Christy Remucal told the committee that researchers have not found a way to destroy the chemicals or remove them from the environment on a large scale. She said that right now the best approach is to keep the chemicals from entering the environment in the first place, prompting Hesselbein's comment.Remucal tried to reassure her that research continues.PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a family of man-made chemicals used widely in consumer products ranging from nonstick cookware and water-repellent sports gear to stain-resistent carpets. They're also a key ingredient in fire-extinguishing foams.They can accumulate and persist in the human body for long periods. Exposure may lead to cancer and other health problems.A host of Wisconsin communities are grappling with PFAS contamination in the groundwater, including Madison, Marinette and the town of Campbell just outside La Crosse. UW-Madison researchers led by Remucal released findings late last year showing a plume of PFAS contamination in the bay of Green Bay.
WISCONSIN STATE
KARE 11

Lawmakers question hospital CEOs on proposed merger

ST PAUL, Minn. — M Health Fairview could merge with Sanford Health from South Dakota and the proposed move is garnering both scrutiny and support. At a joint meeting of the Minnesota House commerce and health committees Monday, hospital leaders made their case to lawmakers for the first time.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

What are your rights if you're laid off?

MINNEAPOLIS – It's been a rough go for workers at major tech companies. Facebook's parent company, Meta, drew the first big headline last November with 11,000 layoffs.Then it was Amazon announcing it would let go of 18,000 workers.Microsoft followed with 10,000 layoffs, while Google's parent company Alphabet said 12,000 employees would lose their jobs.In 2023 alone, more than 234 tech companies have laid off nearly 76,000 workers according to layoffs.fyi.Are certain industries in Minnesota letting go of employees more than others?"We've seen a couple larger companies that maybe hired aggressively or are changing strategy to do some layoffs, but nobody within...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Utah becomes first state to ban gender-affirming care for trans youth in 2023

Utah Governor Spencer Cox signed a bill Saturday that bans hormone replacement therapy and gender-affirming surgery for transgender youth, making Utah the first state in 2023 to ban such care.Senate Bill 16 provides new restrictions on trans youth seeking medical care in Utah, specifically banning "hormonal transgender treatment to new patients who were not diagnosed with gender dysphoria" before the bill went into effect, and "sex characteristic surgical procedures on a minor for the purpose of effectuating a sex change."SB16 also requires the Department of Health and Human Services to conduct "a systematic review of the medical evidence regarding hormonal transgender...
UTAH STATE
KARE 11

Judges uphold Minnesota's 'Clean Car Rule'

ST PAUL, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on May 21, 2021. The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday upheld the state's “Clean Car Rule,” which ties the state's vehicle emission standards to California regulations, as judges accepted assurances that California's planned phaseout of gasoline-powered cars won't automatically apply in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
mynorthnews.org

Minnesota poised to pass Driver's License for All

Susanna Guzman’s life in Minnesota has been harder because of one thing the state won’t give her – a driver’s license. A 10-minute drive to her work from her Northside home requires three buses each way. A nephew got deported to Mexico after police pulled him over while driving Guzman’s sister to her kidney dialysis appointment. Police detained him and left the man’s mother to walk to the hospital.
MINNESOTA STATE
kelo.com

Homelessness dangers in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, MN (KELO.com) — Homelessness can be deadly. People who experience homelessness in Minnesota die at triple the rate of the general population, according to a new report produced through a partnership between the Minnesota Department of Health and the Hennepin Healthcare Research Institute. That alarming pattern holds...
MINNESOTA STATE
hot967.fm

Five Indicted After Allegations Of “Systematic Torture” Of Northern Minnesota Child

(Red Lake Indian Reservation, MN) — Five northern Minnesota residents are under federal indictment on allegations of “systematic torture, endangerment, neglect, and abuse” of a child. The indictment was unsealed Friday and accuses 49-year-old Trina Johnson of direct abuse towards a boy in foster care who was in her legal custody. Bertram Lussier Jr, and her sisters Bobbi Johnson, Ellie Johnson, and Patricia Johnson are charged with aiding and abetting Johnson. The alleged abuse happened between January 2021 and April 2022 on the Red Lake Indian Reservation.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Former U.S. Senator David Durenberger dies at age 88

by Pat KesslerMINNEAPOLIS -- Former Republican Sen. Dave Durenberger, whose 1978 election upended Minnesota politics, has died.Durenberger's family says he passed away at the age of 88. His influence is, in many ways, still felt to this day.Durenberger exploded on the political stage in 1978, as part of what's known as the "Minnesota Massacre." The event catapulted Republicans into unexpected control of Minnesota's two U.S. Senate seats along with the governor's office.Durenberger served 16 years in the Senate, carving out a reputation as a national expert on health care reform.He was a key player in the landmark Clean Air Act,...
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Baker says DFL "drunk with power"

(Willmar MN-) Representative Dave Baker is still seething over the aggressive progressive DFL agenda moving very quickly through the Minnesota Legislature so far this session. On KWLM's Legislative Review Saturday, Baker, who is a House Assistant Minority Leader, had harsh words for DFLers and said he has "nothing to lose"...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
116K+
Followers
28K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy