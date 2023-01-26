Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Person Rushed To Hospital After Amtrak Train Crashes Into Their Vehicle In OaklandWestmont Community NewsOakland, CA
Dave’s Hot Chicken Opens New Location in OaklandMadocOakland, CA
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Oakland Police Searching for Missing Pontiac ManOlive BarkerPontiac, MI
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
SFPD arrests 2 on suspicion of murder
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Saturday, officers with the San Francisco Police Department arrested two suspects on suspicion of murder for a November 2022 homicide. SFPD officers said they were able to recognize the two suspects identified as Lonnie Johnson, 55, and Laurie Goode-Inman, 38, both of San Lorenzo, Calif., in the area of 7th Street […]
pioneerpublishers.com
Concord Police make arrest in cold case murder after 29 years
CONCORD, CA (Jan. 30, 2023) — On Thursday, January 26, Concord PD detectives arrested 55-year-old James William Grimsley for the 1994 murder of Terrie Ladwig. The arrest came with assistance from Salt Lake City’s Safe Streets Task Force. Ladwig was murdered in her Concord apartment on December 2,...
SFPD investigates deadly shooting in Bayview District
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Officers with the San Francisco Police Department are investigating a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend. Saturday around 8:19 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Missouri Street due to a shot spotter activation. Officers said they did not find any victims at the scene. However, about 10 minutes […]
Two Stockton grandparents arrested for allegedly covering up grandson's involvement in police chase
STOCKTON – Two Stockton grandparents were arrested for allegedly covering up their grandson's involvement in a police car chase, announced the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office on Friday.Deputies first initiated a pursuit against a vehicle near the Lincoln Center at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 16. The pursuit lasted about three miles until the suspect drove into the Lincoln Center, when deputies called off the pursuit for "safety reasons," as the shopping center was at its height of its holiday shopping season.Detectives identified the registered owner of the vehicle, who is alleged to be 59-year-old Randy San Nicolas of Stockton. Detectives said San Nicolas was "uncooperative" with the investigation, and as a result, issued a search warrant for his home, workplace and vehicle.Officers said they seized cocaine and an unregistered firearm at his home.Officers said that as the investigation continued, there was probable cause that the vehicle owner and his wife, 58-year-old Rosann San Nicolas, were covering up the identity of the driver, who police said was 19-year-old Joseph Terrones. Officers said the two filed a false police report after the pursuit, claiming that their license plate was stolen. All three were arrested and taken into custody without incident.
KTVU FOX 2
Thief breaks into SUV parked in Oakland with victim sitting inside
OAKLAND, Calif. - Another car burglary in Oakland was caught on camera, but this time the victim was sitting inside his SUV, unaware of what had happened. Surveillance video shows a man getting out of a Cadillac XT6. He creeps up to the back of a Buick Envision SUV, pops the trunk open and steals a backpack. He gets back into the Cadillac, which drives off.
SFist
Oakland Police Department Reportedly Facing Lawsuit for Alleged “Ghost Pursuit” that Resulted in Death of Bystander
Amid the Oakland Police Department’s turmoil, the department is now reportedly also facing a lawsuit from the family of a man that died after being struck be a vehicle engaged in a high-speed chase by police, according to KRON4. The man, 27-year-old Lolomanaia “Lolo” Soakai, reportedly died from a...
Family mourns victim killed in Oakland gas station shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Monday night marks one week since the mass shooting at an Oakland gas station that killed 18-year-old Mario Navarro and injured seven others. The victim's dad, also named Mario Navarro, is pleading for more information about what happened, justice, and for his son’s name to not be associated with gang violence. […]
SFist
Weekend Homicide In SF's Potrero Hill Happens Amid a Barrage of Gunfire
One man was killed by gunfire in SF's Potrero Hill neighborhood on Saturday night, in the same Potrero Annex complex where a fire claimed one life last week — and a barrage of bullets was later found having hit homes and vehicles. Some sort of shootout appears to have...
Dublin man killed in San Francisco Potrero Hill shooting
SAN FRANCISCO -- A shooting in San Francisco's Potrero Hill District over the weekend claimed the life of an East Bay man, police said Monday.The shooting happened on Saturday evening at about 8:19 p.m. San Francisco police said officers responded to a Shot Spotter activation on the 700 block of Missouri Street, but officers didn't find any victims in a search of the area.About 10 minutes later, dispatchers told officers that a victim had arrived at a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim, a 44-year-old man from Dublin, died of his injuries at the hospital, police said.Investigators determined the man was shot on the 700 block of Missouri Street, just east of Potrero Hill Park and recreation center. No suspect information was available.Police asked anyone with information about the case to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
Shots fired during armed robbery of jewelry store in Milpitas
Eight suspects carried out an armed robbery at a jewelry store on Friday, and one fired a gun at a store employee, according to the Milpitas Police Department
East Palo Alto man held woman against her will in hotel room: police
MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) — An man was arrested Saturday morning after he allegedly held a woman in a hotel room against her will, according to a Facebook post from the Milpitas Police Department. Police found an unregistered gun when arresting the suspect. Police responded to the hotel on the 400 block of South Main Street […]
Five arrested in connection to 27 robberies in Hayward
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) -- Five people were arrested after police connected them to 27 different robberies across the Bay Area, according to the Hayward Police Department.
44-year-old man shot, killed in San Francisco on Saturday, police say
The San Francisco Police Department said it was alerted of the incident by a ShotSpotter.
Witness to Mountain View jewelry store robbery chases suspects
A local jewelry store and its customers faced an armed robbery on Friday morning, according to the Mountain View Police Department.
French bulldog stolen in Richmond carjacking reunited with family
A French bulldog named Kalua that was stolen from his family during an armed carjacking last week has been returned, according to his family.
Suspect in attempted kidnapping near Fairfield school arrested
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A man suspected of attempting to kidnap a child in Fairfield has been arrested, according to a statement from the Fairfield Police Department. Ronald McKinney, 61, of Vallejo is a high-risk sex offender currently on parole, and he had an outstanding parole violation warrant when he was arrested. He was then […]
South City police seek suspects following Friday armed robbery
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in South San Francisco are searching for two suspects who robbed a business at gunpoint on Friday.According to authorities, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery in the 300 block of Grand Avenue around 2 p.m. Jan. 27. The suspects, both described as Hispanic males in their 20s, entered the business and pointed a handgun at the manager demanding money. They were last seen heading west on foot on Third Lane after obtaining the cash.The first suspect is described as having a thin build, standing at approximately 5 feet 2 inches and weighing...
Bay Area police departments respond to the death of Tyre Nichols
(KRON) — Police departments across the Bay Area have weighed in on the brutal death of Tyre Nichols after body cam footage was released to the public Friday evening. Nichols was killed after he was beaten by Memphis police officers during a traffic stop earlier this month. San Francisco Police Department San Ramon Police Chief […]
San Francisco restaurant worker fired after denying police pizza
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A pizza restaurant worker was fired after several hungry San Francisco Police Department officers were denied service and told that they were “not welcome.” The pizza incident happened over the weekend, when emotions were high across the nation from a police beating video released by Memphis, Tennessee officials. Hundreds of marchers […]
contracosta.news
Contra Costa County Police Department Statements on Tyre Nichols
The following are statements released by police departments in Contra Costa County in the aftermath of the video released of the killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis Tennessee. Just as we have made so much progress to mend relations with our community after the senseless killing of George Floyd, we are now impacted yet again by the actions of now former police officers thousands of miles away. I share in shock and disgust with our community over the inhumane killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis Tennessee. What I saw in the video released yesterday is not only contrary to the mission of law enforcement officers to preserve life but goes against basic human values.
