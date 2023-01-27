Read full article on original website
wach.com
LIVE BLOG: Murdaugh Murder Trial, Day 7: The big question... Did Alex say 'I did him bad?'
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Murdaugh murder trial will resume at 9:30 Tuesday with one major question on everyone's mind: Did Alex implicate his guilt in a police interview?. Follow-along with the live blog embedded below, written by Drew Tripp. On Monday, the State played the jury a...
wach.com
Two arrested for deadly Saluda County shooting, crash
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Two men have been identified as suspects an Orangeburg man near May Branch Road in Saluda County. Deputies are on the look out for Bernard Gilliam Jr. and Tridarin Weaver who are connected to the murder of 26-year-old Alex Donaldson, who was found dead at the scene of car crash on January 20 according to the Saluda County Sheriff's Office.
