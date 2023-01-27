ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

'Change is always possible:' He's too young to vote, but old enough to help

By WTVR Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iKYeL_0kTQK08n00

RICHMOND, Va. ( WTVR ) — Elijah Lee isn’t old enough to vote, but he feels most comfortable lobbying at the Virginia State Capitol.

The 15-year-old from Chesterfield County is the founder of Hear Our Voices, a nonprofit organization through which he advocates for fellow teens and children.

“Our young people are the most important resource in any community," Elijah said.

“Our entire motto and vision is dedicated to lifting up our young people," Elijah said. "That means talking about human trafficking and child abuse in our communities. That means talking to community members and stakeholders within those communities to how we can better support our young people.”

One of Elijah’s first acts was to raise money to build a safe room for victims of child abuse at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

“I think it was the feeling of not being able to understand what some of my peers were going through and a level of pain that hurt the most," he said.

The teenager encourages others his age to become socially aware.

“The great part about it is that we live in a world and nation where change is always possible," he said.

Elijah regularly delivers remarks at marches and civil rights commemorations. His activism is attracting a lot of attention.

Elijah has been featured nationally in magazines, on television, and even as a character in the comic Marvel’s "Hero Project."

Maggie Walker High School teachers Amy Maxey and Adam Rotche said fellow students naturally gravitate toward their blossoming freshman.

“Oh, he is a leader in the classroom. Definitely, yes,” Maxey said. “The class has already pegged him to be in the political realm and we’re excited to see how far he gets. Yes, I see him making a difference in the world.”

“Elijah is already planning for a future beyond where most high school students can see. He is only a freshman,” Rotche added.

Elijah's bedroom, decorated with political posters and causes he supports, is his sanctuary.

It’s also home to his growing collection of bracelets and sunglasses.

“It is just part of my identity now at Maggie Walker,” he said.

He may shine, but Elijah admits he has worked tirelessly to find his voice.

“I think I found this level where I’m moving through life with joy and passion with hope and kindness and hopefully that is what is reciprocated,” he said.

With all of his publicity, Elijah's proud mom Jessica makes sure her rising teen has stayed grounded by finishing his homework and cleaning his room.

“I can assure you that as much as I have sewn into him. He has sewn into me threefold,” she said. “When the rest of the room is saying, ‘That was a phenomenal speech’ or ‘You moved me,’ I’m saying ‘You kind of rushed that.’ I’m critical of that. I want to keep him humble.”

The young man who has already accomplished so much said his journey is just beginning.

“I don’t see youth advocacy as this one thing. I see merely my work as passing on the torch from people like John Lewis,” he said.

This story was originally reported by Greg McQuade on wtvr.com.

Comments / 1

Related
wfxrtv.com

Virginia House asks, what is ‘competitive’ pay for teachers?

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Under a bill now advancing through the Virginia House, the state would re-evaluate its so-far unfulfilled commitment to raise teacher pay across the state above the national average. Under current Virginia law, the state has made a non-binding commitment to pay its teachers more than...
VIRGINIA STATE
foodservicedirector.com

Virginia House subcommittee kills universal free meals bill

A bill that would have provided free school meals to all K-12 students in Virginia has been killed in a House subcommittee. The state bill failed to pass the House Pre-K-12 Education Subcommittee last week in a 5-3 vote. HB 1967 would have required schools to provide free breakfast and...
NBC 29 News

UVA Health teams up with other groups to help rural Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is teaming up with some other medical partners to expand access to healthcare in the commonwealth. The goal is to increase telehealth abilities in southwest Virginia and more rural areas. Experts at UVA Health are lending their resources to make this happen. Together, UVA and its partners secured a $5.1 million grant to improve outcomes for patients with COVID-19 and other chronic health conditions that have gotten worse throughout the pandemic.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia public schools seek solutions after Dept. of Ed error leads to $201 million shortfall

Statewide aid estimates for Virginia’s public schools were $201 million short of what districts expected to receive, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration confirmed last week after discovering a flaw in the budget in December.  On Friday, Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow notified school division superintendents that the basic aid calculation tool used to determine how […] The post Virginia public schools seek solutions after Dept. of Ed error leads to $201 million shortfall appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Two bills tied to western Virginia advance in Richmond

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two bills with special significance for western Virginia continue to advance In the General Assembly. One would authorize a major transformation of Catawba Hospital. The second would make the Virginia Museum of Transportation a state agency. The vote was 19 to 0 in the House Health...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Death of former Virginia delegate leads to half-staff flag order

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered US and Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff Tuesday to honor a former delegate who died last week. Jimmie Massie III, a Republican who served the 72nd District in Henrico County from 2008 to 2018, died January 25 at age 64.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Sovereignty: Six Tribal Nations of Virginia celebrate milestone anniversary this week

Virginia’s six Tribal Nations are observing the fifth anniversary this week of the United States formally recognizing their sovereign governments. Formal recognition enabled the six nations to build infrastructure and programs to serve thousands of tribal residents and neighboring community members with health care, food, education, housing, emergency preparedness and environmental stewardship.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia lawmakers ask for study on requiring insurers to cover doula care

Two bills that would have required private insurers in Virginia to provide coverage for state-certified doula care were unanimously struck down last week by lawmakers in both chambers, who instead requested a study of the proposal.  The bills will now go before the Senate Health Insurance Reform Commission, which is charged with studying mandated health […] The post Virginia lawmakers ask for study on requiring insurers to cover doula care appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
thenewjournalandguide.com

Cancer Bill Introduced In Virginia Chamber By McEachin’s Friend

Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, recently introduced legislation that aims to mitigate some of the challenges that people may face before they receive a cancer diagnosis. McQuinn, a longtime friend of Congressman Don McEachin who died from cancer on Nov. 28 at age 61, recently introduced Bill 2356, which would require health insurers to cover colorectal screening without copayments or deductibles. That includes an outpatient colonoscopy, even if someone has used Colo-Guard, an over-the-counter test as an initial screening at home. The legislation proposes that health insurers cover all preventive screening for colorectal cancer, including colonoscopies.
VIRGINIA STATE
vpm.org

PolitiFact VA: Lucas falsely inflates Youngkin’s special election setback

Statement: Glenn Youngkin is “the first sitting Governor in the modern era to have their party have less legislative seats than when they were elected.”. State Sen. Louise Lucas (D–Portsmouth) says Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin suffered a historic setback in a Jan. 10 special election in Virginia Beach for an open state Senate seat.
VIRGINIA STATE
rvamag.com

An Ode to Oderus Urungus, Our Scum Dog Overlord!

Once upon a time, in Richmond, Virginia, there stood a statue of Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue for 133 years. However, in the wake of the summer of 2020 protests and growing social awareness, the State Supreme Court approved the removal of the statue. Governor Ralph Northam issued a statement on the removal saying, “It is time to display history as history, and use public memorials to honor the full and inclusive truth of who we are today and in the future.”
RICHMOND, VA
Inside Nova

Spanberger relaunches ‘Valentines for Vets’ effort

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, has launched her fourth annual “Valentines for Vets” program to collect and distribute Valentine’s Day cards to veterans living in the 7th District. Virginians are encouraged to participate in “Valentines for Vets” by dropping off or mailing cards to Spanberger’s new Prince...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia deer hunting bill has no ‘path forward,’ says committee chair

A Southwest Virginia delegate’s shot at expanding the deer hunting season to year-round on private property appears to have missed the mark this session. On Jan. 18, the House Natural Resources Subcommittee failed to take any action on House Bill 1811 from Del. Marie March, R-Floyd. While March said Friday she is tweaking the bill, […] The post Virginia deer hunting bill has no ‘path forward,’ says committee chair appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

60K+
Followers
17K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy