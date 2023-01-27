ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Denver

How retirement is keeping both Eli and Peyton Manning busy

By Analisa Novak
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Hwnz_0kTQHtGm00

Over the years, football fans have gotten to know Eli and Peyton Manning. The Manning brothers played in the NFL for a combined 34 years, quarterbacking some of the best teams in the league.

Both of them racked up some of the NFL's top awards including a couple of Super Bowl trophies, MVP awards and Pro Bowl trophies.

Peyton announced his retirement after 18 seasons in 2016 and Eli announced his retirement after 16 seasons in 2020.

Since then, America has welcomed the Manning brothers back into their homes on Monday night as the two co-hosts of ESPN's "ManningCast."

It's been a hit with fans and has put the brothers on the same team for once.

During the broadcast, the brothers watch a live Monday Night Football game, commenting and analyzing certain plays. The two also welcome guest commentators and occasionally do a little ribbing with one another.

"I didn't know a job existed where I could sit on my own couch, watch football and make fun of my brother, but I'm happy it does," Eli said.

"It's conversations, taking shots at each other and analyzing certain plays that, you know, the people sitting around us might, you know, think it's pretty interesting," Peyton added.

The two have also been tapped as head coaches for the AFC and NFC teams at the 2023 Pro Bowl Games—giving the two a chance to show their coaching skills, with one emerging with coveted bragging rights.

"To see the best players in the world playing in a flag football game coached by a couple of, you know, has-been quarterbacks, I think it's going to be fun," Peyton said.

Their untraditional life after retirement has kept the two busy but has ensured time for what means the most to their life—family.

"That's kind of the priority number one, you know, for me and I think for Eli as well. This allows us to do that to be present in our kids' lives," Peyton said.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL World Is Convinced Of Tom Brady's Next Team

Tom Brady has yet to decide on if he's going to play another NFL season, but the NFL world seems to be convinced of his next destination.  San Francisco. The 49ers fell to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday night. They were blown out, losing both of their healthy quarterbacks to ...
TAMPA, FL
Centre Daily

Here’s Where Broncos’ New Owners Went Wrong in Bungled HC Search

The Denver Broncos are getting blasted in the media and by fans for how they have handled their search for a new head coach. Honestly, the Broncos deserve the criticism. Even if Lady Luck or exorbitant sums of money ends up saving the day, it's apparent that the group running the head-coach hiring process is very green in the ways of the NFL. It appears the ownership group has bungled this thing from the start.
DENVER, CO
HollywoodLife

Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship

Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Comeback

Mysterious Tom Brady tweet fuels crazy speculation

It only took three words to send the Tom Brady rumor mill into overdrive Sunday. The Pro Football Talk Twitter account tweeted a GIF of Brady, with the words “Soon, Faithful. Soon.” Soon, Faithful. Soon. pic.twitter.com/Z9FviRHy4V — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 29, 2023 Plenty of NFL fans immediately set out to decipher that cryptic message. Does Read more... The post Mysterious Tom Brady tweet fuels crazy speculation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
9News

Dolphins to hire former Broncos head coach, source says

MIAMI — The Miami Dolphins have reached a deal with former Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio to become their defensive coordinator, a person familiar with the hire told The Associated Press on Sunday. The person spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

NFL legend Kurt Warner says current players have no idea who he is

Kurt Warner is one of the greatest to have ever thrown an NFL football, and he has a legendary story and career. No, he'll never have the rings of Tom Brady or get the hype of a prime Aaron Rodgers or Patrick Mahomes, but Warner is a Hall of Famer in his own right.
NESN

Bill Belichick Lauded For Hands-On Coaching At Shrine Bowl

Bill Belichick is entering his 49th season in the NFL, but that doesn’t appear to mean the New England Patriots head coach is slowing down. Though the Patriots coaching staff is being led by Troy Brown during East-West Shrine Bowl week, Belichick has been especially present in helping prepare the West team for Thursday’s all-star game. The Patriots have been given an opportunity to get an early look at some intriguing NFL draft prospects, and though Belichick’s is only an advisory role, he’s taken a hands-on approach at practices.
FLORIDA STATE
thesource.com

Ice Cube Reacts to Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin’s ‘Next Friday’ Scene Reenactment: ‘They Did That’

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Washington Commanders Sunday, 26-6. Anybody who watches sports knows that Stephen A. Smith lives for moments like this, seeing the Cowboys fall apart just to rub it in Michael Irvin’s and every Cowboys fan’s faces. And that’s exactly what he did on Monday’s episode of First Take. He and Irvin started the episode off with a reenactment of the scene at Pinky’s record store between Craig and Pinky in Next Friday.
WASHINGTON STATE
9News

Broncos head coach search carries on

DENVER — There were two major coach and scout conventions this week. The East-West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas will finish up its week of practices Tuesday. A full complement of Denver Broncos personnel staff and scouts -- led by second-in-command Darren Mougey and college scouting director Brian Stark -- were there observing.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: NFL World Celebrating Doug Williams On Tuesday

Doug Williams made history 35 years ago. On Jan. 31, 1988, Williams became the first Black quarterback to start and win a Super Bowl. He posted 340 passing yards and four touchdowns in Washington's 42-10 victory over the Denver Broncos. The Commanders, NFL, and Pro Football Hall of Fame all ...
DALLAS, TX
The Denver Gazette

Broncos don't request to interview new head coach candidates

Despite possibly not landing their top candidates, the Broncos didn't request any new interviews on Monday as they continue their search for a head coach. Denver's search for its next coach has been a long one, starting with eight candidates. Many expected the Broncos to add to that list this week, with two of their targets — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans — seemingly dropping out of the race. Harbaugh has turned the Broncos down twice, while Ryans is considered the favorite to be hired by the Texans this week.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Empire State Building roasted for showcasing rival team's colors

One of New York City's most iconic buildings may have lost some of its status on Sunday night after lighting up in the colors of the New York Giants' biggest rival — the Philadelphia Eagles. The building was illuminated in green and white on Sunday to honor the Eagles after they won the NFC title and secured a spot in Super Bowl LVII. But the building's tweet was swiftly met with backlash, with some even labeling the act of symbolic solidarity as "treason." "As the representative for the Empire State Building, and a diehard Giants fan, let me be on the record...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
goodmorningamerica.com

Eli Manning shares what it's like starring in new clothing campaign with his kids

Eli Manning is gearing up for a different type of game: an Easter egg hunt. Manning and fellow former football players Shaun O'Hara, Justin Tuck, Emmanuel Sanders and Brian Westbrook are joining their families for an Easter egg hunt as part of The Children's Place's spring 2023 campaign. "I just...
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
99K+
Followers
31K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy