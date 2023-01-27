ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Rangers Spring Training Preview: Zak Kent

By Matthew Postins
InsideTheRangers
InsideTheRangers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00xLyL_0kTQHdOO00

Zak Kent is one of several players the Texas Rangers protected from the Rule V Draft, even though he hasn't pitched in the Majors yet.

InsidetheRangers.com previews every player on the Texas Rangers 40-man roster heading into Spring Training in Surprise, Arizona.

P Zak Kent

In 2022: Kent hasn’t played in the Majors yet. He’s on the Rangers 40-man roster as a result of the team moving him there to protect him from the Rule V Draft in December. As of January, Kent is the Rangers’ No. 25 overall prospect.

He started last season at Double-A Frisco and had three different stints on the RoughRiders’ injured list. After the last one, he was actually promoted to Triple-A Round Rock. Through it all, he managed to put up some solid numbers, going 3-4 with a 3.94 ERA in 24 games (all starts). He threw 109 2/3 innings. He gave up 100 hits, 52 runs (48 earned), 13 home runs and 43 walks. He struck out 110. Opponents hit .244 against him and he had a 1.30 WHIP.

His numbers were considerably better in his five starts at Round Rock -- ERA was 1.67, opponents hit just .181 off of him and WHIP fell to 1.11. Oddly, the promotion agreed with him when compared to his work at Frisco.

Kent’s Career at a Glance: The Rangers selected Kent in the ninth round of the 2019 MLB Draft, but he needed until 2021 to actually get a taste of a full season of minor-league baseball due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of his college experience at VMI, he started in High Class-A Hickory in 2021 and quickly moved up to Double-A by the end of the 2021 season.

Contract Status: Kent has not pitched in the Majors so his service time clock as not started.

In Surprise: Could Kent be a call-up sometime in 2023? At 25, he’s not a spring chicken in baseball terms. The issue is that he hasn’t pitched a full season at Triple-A and the Rangers added four veteran starts this offseason — Jacob deGrom , Andrew Heaney , Jake Odorizzi and Nathan Eovaldi . There is really no room in the rotation for Kent. But there is in the bullpen, but it’s a crowded group of pitchers right now. The expectation should be that Kent ends up starting 2023 in Triple-A with a chance to impress and merit a call-up in 2024.

2023 Texas Rangers 40-Man Spring Training Previews:

Joe Barlow | John King | Dane Dunning | Brett Martin | Jake Odorizzi | Yerry Rodriguez | Owen White | Cole Ragans | Andrew Heaney | Glenn Otto | Josh Sborz | Ricky Vanasco | Cole Winn | Nathan Eovaldi | Jon Gray | Jonathan Hernández | Spencer Howard |

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard .

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter .

Need to catch up on the Rangers? Check out our Texas Rangers Offseason Central Page!

Need to get ready for Spring Training? Check out our Rangers Spring Training Tracker .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Breaking: Another Cowboys Coach Will Not Return

The Dallas Cowboys appear to be clearing house, outside of a couple of major coaching positions, anyway. Earlier this week, the team announced that several assistant coaches would not be retained. Sunday night, the Cowboys decided to part ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Now, the team ...
DALLAS, TX
Houston Chronicle

What's first on Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown's checklist?

Houston Astros owner Jim Crane crossed one major item off of his checklist for the offseason when he hired Dana Brown as the team's new general manager on Jan. 26. The addition of Brown ends a unique period for the Astros in which Crane acted as the effective head of baseball operations. Former general manager James Click left the organization in early November, and between his departure and Brown's arrival, Crane spearheaded the Astros' signing of Josè Abreu and green-lit the re-signing of Michael Brantley. The hiring of Brown should reassure Astros fans who had concerns about Crane's involvement in player personnel, bringing to Houston an impressive track record that most recently includes a stint in Atlanta. As the Astros look to continue their dynasty, the roster appears to be in good hands.
HOUSTON, TX
OnlyHomers

NCAA Star Dies at 23

Sad and shocking news has been released with word that University of Arizona swimmer Ty Wells has passed away at the age of 23, according to the University. Wells passed away on Friday.
thecomeback.com

Phillies sign former two-time All-Star

The Philadelphia Phillies have made some big free-agent signings this offseason. On Sunday, the Phillies made some waves while another area team was busy doing the same. Philadelphia signed former two-time All-Star Josh Harrison to a one-year deal. Harrison joins the Phillies after a one-year stint with the Chicago White Sox. MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, also of the New York Post, reported on the deal Sunday afternoon.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Former MLB All Star Traded

About a week after a slightly surprising decision by his team to designate him for assignment, one former Major League Baseball All-Star is being traded in exchange for a lefty reliever.
BOSTON, MA
InsideTheRangers

InsideTheRangers

Dallas, TX
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
496K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheRangers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Texas Rangers

Comments / 0

Community Policy