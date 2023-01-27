Read full article on original website
Ben Cowart
4d ago
We no longer care if these protesters are peaceful or not. They are almost all just spoiled agitators who have never worked a day in their lives from out of state. Lock them all up as soon as they get off of their private jets and let them enjoy the accommodations on Rice Street. Enjoy the turkaroni sandwiches.
Reply(3)
12
James Moore
4d ago
Outside paid aggravators ignite a whole city and they want to blame everyone else. Sad state of affairs does not look good for people of Atlanta.
Reply
3
Related
Southern Dems rally behind Atlanta for 2024 convention after previously supporting MLB All-Star Game boycott
Southern Democrats sent a letter Monday asking President Biden to bring the 2024 Democratic National Convention to Atlanta despite previously supporting a 2021 boycott of the city.
saportareport.com
Gun rights group aims to change Georgia’s assault law, gets defense attorneys’ support
A year after the headline-grabbing success of “Constitutional carry,” the influential gun-rights group GA2A is pushing a legislative agenda loaded with more ideas that could make a bang, like easing firearm-carrying in churches and government buildings. And, just as Constitutional carry was a widely misreported distraction from far...
Georgia NAACP president discusses action steps after protests
ATLANTA — For Georgia NAACP President Gerald Griggs, the last few days have been filled with organizing and protests in solidarity with the demonstrations happening in Memphis, Tennessee. The protests were in response to the newly released body camera and surveillance footage showing the arrest and beating death of...
20+ practicing Georgia nurses obtained licenses with fake diplomas or transcripts, feds say
ATLANTA — Channel 2 consumer investigator Justin Gray has learned that 22 nurses practicing in Georgia have allegedly obtained their licenses with fake diplomas or transcripts. The Georgia Board of Nursing has sent them letters asking them to voluntarily surrender their nursing licenses within 30 days. Those letters were...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia NAACP release list of demands for police reform
Georgia's National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is hoping that the video of Memphis officers beating Tyre Nichols to near death will serve as a catalyst to get the country talking about police reform. The organization wants to start in Georgia, and says it will take a lot more than just reformed training.
Greater Beallwood Baptist Pastor Adrian Chester serves as Chaplain of the Day in Georgia House
ATLANTA (WRBL) — A Columbus pastor was the Chaplain of the Day last week for the Georgia House of Representatives. Greater Beallwood Baptist Church Pastor Andrian Chester delivered a lesson to House members at the invitation of Rep. Teddy Reese, a Columbus Democrat. He told the lawmakers how they have the opportunity to help those […]
Georgia’s big bet on electric vehicle rollout rides heavily on state and federal backing
Gov. Brian Kemp is on a mission to make Georgia the undisputed electric vehicle capital of the nation. The Republican governor’s ambitious plan doesn’t seem too far-fetched after the significant strides made by the state on the economic development front in the last two years, which includes four multibillion-dollar investments into building electric vehicles and […] The post Georgia’s big bet on electric vehicle rollout rides heavily on state and federal backing appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
WMAZ
Central Georgia sheriffs denounce violence seen in Tyre Nichols case
As video of five Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols continues to circulate, many are reacting. That includes law enforcement across Central Georgia.
Washington Examiner
Georgia lawmakers to focus on gun control
(The Center Square) — Coinciding with an uptick in gang violence in the state and mass shootings nationwide, state lawmakers are likely to consider gun legislation during this year’s General Assembly session. Last year, Kemp signed Senate Bill 319, a "constitutional carry" measure allowing Georgians to carry guns...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia cop, 19, resigns after suspension for religious post on gay marriage: 'Dangerous precedent'
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. - A former Georgia police officer who was investigated for a religious social media post that claimed "there's no such thing" as gay marriage said he felt pressured to resign after he was told he could be fired for sharing his beliefs. Jacob Kersey, 19, who quit...
One Georgia City Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
DeSantis says Florida will cut funding to all CRT, DEI programs: ‘wither on the vine’
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis proposed new legislation on Tuesday to cut funding to state college programs that include diversity, equity, and inclusion, and critical race theory
Keyboardist for Allman Brothers and Rolling Stones makes case for tax incentives for Georgia music
Chuck Leavell has played in two of the most legendary rock and roll bands in history — the Allman Brothers and the Rolling Stones — is now hoping to shine a spotlight on Georgia's legendary music scene. A nonpartisan study group in the Georgia Legislature called the Joint...
Veterans sue Biden administration over new gun restriction
Military veterans from Texas and Wisconsin filed the first lawsuit against the Biden Administration's new rule that recategorizes up to 40 million pistols with stabilizing braces as 'short-barreled rifles.'
DeSantis responds to Trump criticism, says 'verdict has been rendered by' Florida voters
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis responded to former President Trump's latest series of complaints about his governorship, pointing to his own landslide re-election.
Redditors explode on ‘piece of s---’ Georgia Gov. Kemp for national guard deployment: 'Delete Atlanta PD'
Reddit users ripped into Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and the Atlanta Police Department when National Guard troops were activated following violent protests.
Citrus County Chronicle
Georgia's Bennett arrested in Texas for public intoxication
DALLAS (AP) — Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, who led the Bulldogs to their second straight national championship, was arrested early Sunday after police said he was intoxicated and banging on doors. Bennett, 25, was charged with public intoxication and taken to the city detention center, Dallas police said.
Major US cities brace for possible violence after Atlanta riots ahead of Tyre Nichols video
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency in anticipation of more unrest following violent riots in Atlanta last weekend.
Powerball winners in Georgia | Saturday's $572 million jackpot
ATLANTA — No one took home the big jackpot, but in Georgia, there was a six-figure winner!. The winning numbers for Saturday, Jan. 28 were 2-18-23-27-47, Powerball 15. The Power Play was 4x. With no $572 million winner Saturday, the estimated grand prize increases to $613 million for Monday's...
townelaker.com
When the Law Fell Silent
Marcus Tullius Cicero famously stated: “In times of war, the law falls silent.” This observation, made by Cicero more than 2,000 years ago, rested on his experience during the end of the Roman Republic, and the civil wars that brought it down. He saw firsthand that war provides ample opportunity for politically motivated mob violence, as partisan leaders in the senate were supported by armed gangs.
Fox News
950K+
Followers
5K+
Post
731M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 17