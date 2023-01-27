ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 17

Ben Cowart
4d ago

We no longer care if these protesters are peaceful or not. They are almost all just spoiled agitators who have never worked a day in their lives from out of state. Lock them all up as soon as they get off of their private jets and let them enjoy the accommodations on Rice Street. Enjoy the turkaroni sandwiches.

Reply(3)
12
James Moore
4d ago

Outside paid aggravators ignite a whole city and they want to blame everyone else. Sad state of affairs does not look good for people of Atlanta.

Reply
3
Related
11Alive

Georgia NAACP president discusses action steps after protests

ATLANTA — For Georgia NAACP President Gerald Griggs, the last few days have been filled with organizing and protests in solidarity with the demonstrations happening in Memphis, Tennessee. The protests were in response to the newly released body camera and surveillance footage showing the arrest and beating death of...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia NAACP release list of demands for police reform

Georgia's National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is hoping that the video of Memphis officers beating Tyre Nichols to near death will serve as a catalyst to get the country talking about police reform. The organization wants to start in Georgia, and says it will take a lot more than just reformed training.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Georgia’s big bet on electric vehicle rollout rides heavily on state and federal backing

Gov. Brian Kemp is on a mission to make Georgia the undisputed electric vehicle capital of the nation. The Republican governor’s ambitious plan doesn’t seem too far-fetched after the significant strides made by the state on the economic development front in the last two years, which includes four multibillion-dollar investments into building electric vehicles and […] The post Georgia’s big bet on electric vehicle rollout rides heavily on state and federal backing appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Georgia lawmakers to focus on gun control

(The Center Square) — Coinciding with an uptick in gang violence in the state and mass shootings nationwide, state lawmakers are likely to consider gun legislation during this year’s General Assembly session. Last year, Kemp signed Senate Bill 319, a "constitutional carry" measure allowing Georgians to carry guns...
GEORGIA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Georgia's Bennett arrested in Texas for public intoxication

DALLAS (AP) — Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, who led the Bulldogs to their second straight national championship, was arrested early Sunday after police said he was intoxicated and banging on doors. Bennett, 25, was charged with public intoxication and taken to the city detention center, Dallas police said.
DALLAS, TX
townelaker.com

When the Law Fell Silent

Marcus Tullius Cicero famously stated: “In times of war, the law falls silent.” This observation, made by Cicero more than 2,000 years ago, rested on his experience during the end of the Roman Republic, and the civil wars that brought it down. He saw firsthand that war provides ample opportunity for politically motivated mob violence, as partisan leaders in the senate were supported by armed gangs.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
Fox News

Fox News

950K+
Followers
5K+
Post
731M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy