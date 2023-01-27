Read full article on original website
koamnewsnow.com
Kentucky Fried Chicken opens their doors on W 7th in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. – Kentucky Fried Chicken on west 7th opens, just to the west of Murphy’s USA, in front of the WalMart SuperCenter. The last week was spent with finishing touches and training and they opened today at 10 a.m. at 2601 W 7th. They are now hiring....
Tesla driver accused of going 94 mph, killing 1 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man is being accused of driving his Tesla nearly 100 mph on Glenstone Avenue when he killed another driver in a crash. Alan Gray Jones, 22, of Carthage, was driving a 2022 Tesla Model 3 over 90 mph on North Glenstone Avenue on Dec. 3, according to court documents. Around 3:18 […]
koamnewsnow.com
Icy bridges to blame for series of crashes
McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — The weather took a turn for the worse Sunday afternoon, January 29, 2023, across the Joplin region. “A mix of freezing drizzle, light sleet and light snow expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations up to a half inch and ice accumulations less than one tenth of an inch. ***WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 9 AM CST Monday.”
Tractor trailers leave I-49 crashing below onto US-60 near Neosho
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY — TRAVEL CONDITIONS CONTINUE TO DETERIORATEI-49 closes at 26 MM, MO-86, detour through Neosho to south of Crowder College. Multiple crashes at I-49 and US-60
Bed Bath & Beyond updates its list of closings
JOPLIN, Mo. - Looking at an updated list, it seems Joplin's Bed Bath & Beyond store will remain open.
KYTV
Carthage, Mo. man charged in crash that killed a Marshfield woman; was driving 98 mph right before
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Carthage is facing charges in a crash that killed a Marshfield woman in December 2022 near I-44 and Glenstone. According to court records, 22-year-old Alan Jones is charged with first-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault, and tampering with physical evidence. On December 3, Jones was...
KYTV
Lawrence County, Mo. deputy almost hit, car damaged, while assisting highway crash
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Lawrence County deputy suffered minor injuries after a tractor-trailer slid and crashed into his patrol car Sunday night. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Blankenship was outside his car assisting drivers involved in a crash near the 57-mile marker on I-44. The crash occurred during a round of wintery weather mix.
Mail-Stealing Spree affects more than 170 Jasper County Victims
JOPLIN, Mo. - Chargers were filed for two Joplin residents after police investigations named them the culprit of a mail-stealing spree.
Have you seen this missing teen from Joplin, Mo.
JOPLIN, Mo. — Last seen near the area of 4th and Maiden Lane in Joplin, Thursday, January 26, 2023. She may still be in local area or traveled out of state. Last known wearing: black hoodie and jeans.
kggfradio.com
Weather Causes Tractor-Trailer Runoffs
Two slide-offs by tractor-trailers close a major intersection just west of Neosho. Just after 7:00 Sunday night, two tractor-trailer units left I-49 and crashed down the embankment onto Highway 60. One went through the median between the bridges over US-60. One of the tractor-trailer crashes included a trapped driver. The...
koamnewsnow.com
Joplin Police declare Emergency Road Conditions due to inclement weather
JOPLIN, Mo. - Sunday evening about 9:30 p.m. Joplin Police declared Emergency Road Conditions were in effect. "Under these conditions, the department asks all drivers to only venture out if it is absolutely necessary. If you are involved in a traffic crash and no one is injured, the drivers are to exchange information including names, addresses, phone numbers, insurance companies, and policy numbers. Drivers should also move their vehicles off of the roadway as soon as possible.
Two arrested for stealing mail in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Two people have been arrested in connection to reports of stolen mail. On Jan. 26, around 2 p.m., the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests: The JCSO was called to the Fleece Lane and North Peace Church Avenue area about a suspicious vehicle stopping in front of houses. Detectives recognized the […]
fourstateshomepage.com
Plea deal reached in 2022 Joplin homicide
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — It’s a guilty plea for one of the men charged with disposing a murder victim’s body in a well last year in Newton County. Eddie Fisher, 65, pleaded guilty to abandonment of a corpse and receiving stolen property Monday morning. As part of...
fourstateshomepage.com
Icy weather to blame for increased number of crashes
KSNF/KODE — No doubt, it’s been plenty busy for road crews and first responders all across the Four States. In Missouri, according to the highway patrol, there were a total of 81 crashes, 52 stranded motorists, and 161 calls for service between 8 p.m. last night and 8 a.m. this morning.
933kwto.com
Winter Storm Warning Issued For Heavy Sleet South of Springfield
Sleet showers are rolling into southwest Missouri Monday morning and will continue into the afternoon. The National Weather Service says a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Christian, Barry, Douglas, Howell, McDonald, Ozark, Stone and Taney Counties until midnight Tuesday morning. Areas along I-44 are under a Winter Weather...
fourstateshomepage.com
Nurse practitioner joins CoxHealth Surgery Monett Clinic
MONETT, Mo. — A nurse practitioner from the area has joined a local surgery clinic. Vickie Blevins of Stark City, Missouri is set to join CoxHealth Surgery Monett Clinic, the health system announced Monday. Blevins holds a bachelor of science in Nursing from the University of Arkansas and a...
The 1937 Missouri State Hospital No. 3 building was repurposed into Ash Place Apartments
What used to be known as the Infirmary Building, Missouri State Hospital No. 3 (aka Nevada State Hospital) is now Ash Place Apartments. This large X-shaped building is located at 2095 N. Ash Street in Nevada, Missouri. In 2005, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
koamnewsnow.com
Death investigation in Commerce, Okla.
COMMERCE, Okla. — Sunday night, January 29, 2023, the Quapaw Nation Marshals release information regarding a Death Investigation they are conducting in the city limits of Commerce. “The Quapaw Nation Marshal Service is currently conducting a death investigation on Vine Street in Commerce.”. — QUAPAW NATION MARSHALS. They emphasize...
fourstateshomepage.com
Nevada man arrested after a pursuit on foot
KSNF/KODE — A Nevada man is in jail after leading detectives on a foot pursuit Friday afternoon. Detectives with the “Vernon County Sheriff’s Office” arrested 49-year-old David Allison after chasing him for about two blocks in Nevada. Sheriff Jason Mosher says Allison had an active warrant...
fourstateshomepage.com
Commerce couple found dead
COMMERCE, Okla. — The bodies of a man and a woman were found at a Commerce residence, Quapaw Nation Chief Marshal Charlie Addington confirmed on Monday. Addington said the bodies were found Sunday and sent to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s office to determine the cause of death, but the preliminary indication suggests no foul play.
