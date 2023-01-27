Due to the hazardous and icy road conditions, the Paducah Public Works Department is suspending solid waste collection. The City of Paducah is asking residents to leave their garbage rollout at its designated collection point. Once the roadways improve, crews will work to collect all of this week’s routes including the routes that are inaccessible today and those that may be inaccessible tomorrow.

PADUCAH, KY ・ 10 HOURS AGO