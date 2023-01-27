Read full article on original website
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah solid waste collection suspended due to weather
Due to the hazardous and icy road conditions, the Paducah Public Works Department is suspending solid waste collection. The City of Paducah is asking residents to leave their garbage rollout at its designated collection point. Once the roadways improve, crews will work to collect all of this week’s routes including the routes that are inaccessible today and those that may be inaccessible tomorrow.
westkentuckystar.com
Lone Oak man hailed as hero for Las Vegas actions
A local barber is being hailed a hero for his actions while visiting family in Las Vegas over the weekend. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office shared a video on Saturday showing the moment McCracken County barber Justin Mouser jumped into action to aide a Las Vegas police officer during a car accident on Friday.
westkentuckystar.com
Keto meeting to address myths of nutrition and weight loss
There are many myths about nutrition and how to lose weight. Find out what they are at this Saturday's Keto community meeting. The meeting will take place from 10 until Noon at New Geneva Church, 433 Monroe Street in Paducah. This is an informational meeting that is free to attend,...
westkentuckystar.com
Benton man, Paducah woman arrested on various warrants
A traffic stop in Calloway County ended with the arrest of a wanted Benton man and wanted Paducah woman on Friday. The Calloway County Sheriff's Office said deputies conducted the traffic stop on Roosevelt Road when they discovered the driver 49-year-old Kevin Busby had an active arrest warrant. Deputies searched the vehicle and said they found possible oxycodone in a cigarette pack.
westkentuckystar.com
Metropolis disturbance involving a dog sends two for treatment, one to jail
A domestic disturbance in Metropolis that included a large dog sent both people involved for treatment and landed one man in jail. Metropolis Police went to a home on Gibbons Street where a woman claimed her boyfriend's large dog had bitten her during an argument. Officers believe the couple got...
westkentuckystar.com
Brookport Bridge closed due to icy weather
The Brookport Bridge was closed to traffic at 5:30 p.m. Monday due to the forecast of freezing rain and falling temperatures. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet chose to be proactive and not wait until icing caused a crash. The bridge's metal decking is susceptible to freezing before other surfaces. The bridge...
westkentuckystar.com
Former Marshall County volunteer fire department bookkeeper charged with theft
A former bookkeeper for a volunteer fire department in Marshall County has been charged with theft. Kentucky State Police said they received a call from the board members of the Fairdealing-Olive Volunteer Fire Department on December 1, 2022 regarding suspicions of theft within the department. During their investigation detectives learned...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah man charged with assault, vehicle theft
A Paducah man was arrested after he returned to the scene of an assault investigation in a stolen vehicle. On Saturday, McCracken County deputies were at a North Friendship Road residence where they were told that 27-year-old Ryan Melton of Paducah had allegedly assaulted a victim at the location and fled the scene.
westkentuckystar.com
Wanted Louisville man arrested after foot pursuit in Paducah
A Louisville man wanted on multiple warrants was arrested after a foot pursuit in Paducah on Saturday. Paducah Police received a tip that 27-year-old Cole Jarrett Fields was in Paducah. An officer located a vehicle near Guthrie and 17th Streets that Fields was said to be driving, and they saw Fields walking toward it.
westkentuckystar.com
Golconda man arrested in connection to the assault of a restaurant employee
A Golconda man has been arrested in connection to the assault on a cook at the Waffle Hut on Cairo Road. Paducah Police put out a call for help locating a suspect in the case. Information from the public and the Pope County Sheriff's Department helped identify the alleged assailant as 41-year-old Michael Robbins of Golconda.
westkentuckystar.com
Graves County police pursuit ends with charges for Tennessee man
A police chase in Graves County ended with several charges for a Tennessee man on Sunday. The Graves County Sheriff's Office said a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle Sunday afternoon south of Pilot Oak near the Tennessee state line for moving violations when the driver fled. The vehicle was...
westkentuckystar.com
Wanted felon busted during Graves County traffic stop
A man wanted on a felony warrant was arrested following a traffic stop Sunday in Graves County. The Graves County Sheriff's Office said a deputy stopped a vehicle on Paris Road driven by 47-year-old Marlon A. Richards of Lakeland, FL who was wanted on a felony warrant out of Missouri.
westkentuckystar.com
Metropolis man jailed for allegedly violating protective order, damaging vehicle with a hammer
A Metropolis man was jailed last week for allegedly violating a protective order and damaging the victim's vehicle with a hammer. Metropolis Police went to a home on Security Drive after a woman alleged that 22-year-old Jesse R. Owens was there damaging her vehicle and preventing her from leaving. When...
