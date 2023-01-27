Read full article on original website
Related
Grizzly Bear Flips End Over End Attacking A Bull Elk Who Made A Run To The River
Yup, this is as cool as it sounds. These are both some of the coolest animals that roam our forests. Any interaction with them is spectacular, but seeing these two different animals doing anything is cool, so when something wild pops up, I will always be here for it. Grizzly...
Buck Joins A Deer Hunter Right In His Own Tree Stand For Lunch
Where is this guy hunting? Because I want to join…. Anywhere that buck is coming right into your tree stand is the place any deer hunter wants to be. This stuff just doesn’t happen. These deer are too smart, this stuff only happens with a large population present. Whitetail...
Carscoops
California Bill Seeks To Make It The First Place On Earth To Ban Chrome Plating
Since 1986, California has classified hexavalent chrome as a toxic air contaminant to which there is no safe level of exposure. Despite that, it remains the ingredient used in chrome plating, but California is looking to change that with a new proposed ban on the substance. Hardened chrome is harmless,...
Bison Launches Runaway Pit Bull Into The Air At Yellowstone National Park: “JESUS CHRIST, RICHARD”
That pit bull, named Mac, is one very lucky dog. A video from 2014 has gone viral once again almost 8 years to the day, serving as a reminder that nature doesn’t play games, and dad has issues multi-tasking. Taken in Yellowstone National Park, onlookers stopped their cars to...
Biden Reinstates Logging Ban In America’s Largest National Forest
The administration has finalized its reversal of a Trump-era rule that gutted protections across 9 million acres of Alaska's Tongass National Forest.
Tribal bison hunter shot north of Yellowstone National Park
A tribal hunter was accidentally shot Tuesday in connection with the bison hunt on the northern border of Yellowstone National Park, government officials confirmed today. According to bison advocacy group Buffalo Field Campaign, a Nez Perce tribal member sustained a non-life-threatening injury when he was shot by another hunter while dressing a bison he’d harvested. The shooter was one of 40 non-Native hunters permitted to pursue bison that leave the park’s northern boundary as part of a larger management strategy that seeks to limit their dispersal into private and state land, Buffalo Field Campaign said.
natureworldnews.com
Herpes Virus Released in Waterways Could Take Out Invasive Carp Species in Australia, Control Plan Shows
Numerous calls to eradicate the invasive species have been made in response to the sight of multitudes of invasive carp being carried out to sea from Australian rivers. This strange method-releasing a herpes virus into their waterways-has been identified in their control plan. Flooding Aftermath. As a result of severe...
Tenants hit with a $5000 water bill and they think the landlord should pay it
In a recent Reddit post, a landlord asks who is responsible for a $5000 water bill at one of their properties. The tenants who live there were hit with a $5000 water bill because the sprinklers have been on for months:
natureworldnews.com
National Park Warns Against Making Rock Towers Due to its Disastrous Effects on Wildlife
When following a trail up a mountain, cave, or hill, rock towers are typical sights. Recently, though, the National Park has asked hikers to stop doing anything illegal, including knocking down or building rock towers. Although the typical view from the top of a trail is worth the effort, IFLScience...
Sheetz is reviewing its controversial 'smile policy' that prohibits employees from having 'missing, broken, or badly discolored teeth'
Sheetz is reviewing its so-called smile policy that bars its convenience stores and gas stations from hiring people with visible teeth problems.
Family of Woman Decapitated in Arches National Park Awarded $10M+
Family members of a young woman decapitated by a gate during a visit to Arches National Park in Utah were awarded over $10.5 million by a federal judge on Friday. Esther Nakajjigo, 25, was in a car with her husband, Ludo Michaud, in June 2020 when a metal gate swung into their vehicle as they were exiting a parking lot. Michaud, who was in the driver’s seat, escaped physically uninjured, but court documents noted that he was left with severe emotional distress, having been seated next to his wife as she died. “What remained of her in the front seat and floor of the car was gruesome and overwhelmingly shocking,” U.S. District Judge Bruce Jenkins stated. A claim filed in October 2020 alleged Nakajjigo’s death could have been avoided if park staff had secured the gate by installing it correctly or fitting it with a padlock.Read it at KUTV
Man jailed for sabotaging hunter's tree stand, causing 15-foot fall
A Michigan hunter is serving two months in jail after pleading guilty to sabotaging another hunter’s tree stand, causing the victim to fall more than 15 feet. Thomas Steele III, 23, of Chelsea, pleaded guilty in Marquette County Court to misdemeanors of aggravated assault and hunter harassment. Steele was...
Supreme Court to hear a 93 year-old woman' case about county government that foreclosed her home and took every penny
In a case that defies logic and questions the legitimacy and morality of certain laws, the Supreme court will hear the case brought before it by “Geraldine Tyler, a 94-year-old widow who had her entire home’s equity confiscated after she failed to pay $2,300 in property taxes.” The case originating from Hennepin County, Minnesota, has nationwide implications. The legal organization representing Geraldine asserts that home equity is a form of property that is protected by the constitution.
Wildlife Officials Remove Injured Coyote From Its Hiding Place Outside Local Store
An injured coyote found its way to a building supplies store, where it collapsed to rest before being removed from the premises by wildlife officials. Stumbling upon the coyote early one morning, shop workers determined right away that it didn’t look healthy. It didn’t attempt to fight or even growl at anyone. In fact, the injured canine hardly looked up at them at all, unmoving from its hiding place between the trash and debris outside of the shop.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in Montana (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in Montana (And What Lives Within It) Montana is home to almost 20 million acres of forests, mountains, rivers, and other natural areas. These forests provide the state with timber, minerals, and grazing lands. It also provides a habitat for many land animals, birds, and freshwater fishes.
nativenewsonline.net
U.S. Circuit Court Rules in Favor of the Seneca Nation in Case Against State of New York
The Seneca Nation of Indians won a significant victory over the State of New York in federal Court on Thursday. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit ruled in favor of Seneca Nation when it rejected the State of New York’s attempt to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the Tribe in 2018. The lawsuit alleged ongoing violations of federal law related to the continued occupation of the New York State Thruway on the Nation’s Cattaraugus Territory.
birdsandblooms.com
Meet the Fish Crow: The American Crow’s Coastal Cousin
If you’ve seen an American crow before, then you have a good idea of what this other corvid looks like. (The two species are nearly identical). Like American crows, this crow species has a completely black coloring, from their wings to their eyes. There is also some subtle, glossy iridescence on their backs. Males have slightly larger beaks than the females, but overall, male and female fish crows look roughly the same.
This Montana man spends his days shooting at birds that land on a toxic lake to save them from burning inside out
The lake has become so acidic that if a bird lands there for more than a few hours it could be cooked from the inside out.
Montana lawmakers shoot down law that would help wheelchair users repair their own equipment
More than a decade ago, Congress required car manufacturers to disclose more information, sell parts and share some technology with consumers and non-dealer repair shops, marking a win for the right-to-repair movement. And advocates and members of Montana’s disability community last week testified that a motorized wheelchair was also an essential means for transportation, especially […] The post Montana lawmakers shoot down law that would help wheelchair users repair their own equipment appeared first on Daily Montanan.
straightarrownews.com
‘Super pigs’ from Canada could soon invade US
It didn’t take long for 2023 to get weird. Canadian “super pigs” could soon invade the northern United States, if they haven’t already. Feral hogs in the U.S. are nothing new, but these aren’t the average javelinas. The so-called Canadian “super pig” is a hybrid between a wild boar and a domesticated hog.
