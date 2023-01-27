ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Whiskey Riff

Buck Joins A Deer Hunter Right In His Own Tree Stand For Lunch

Where is this guy hunting? Because I want to join…. Anywhere that buck is coming right into your tree stand is the place any deer hunter wants to be. This stuff just doesn’t happen. These deer are too smart, this stuff only happens with a large population present. Whitetail...
Montana Free Press

Tribal bison hunter shot north of Yellowstone National Park

A tribal hunter was accidentally shot Tuesday in connection with the bison hunt on the northern border of Yellowstone National Park, government officials confirmed today. According to bison advocacy group Buffalo Field Campaign, a Nez Perce tribal member sustained a non-life-threatening injury when he was shot by another hunter while dressing a bison he’d harvested. The shooter was one of 40 non-Native hunters permitted to pursue bison that leave the park’s northern boundary as part of a larger management strategy that seeks to limit their dispersal into private and state land, Buffalo Field Campaign said.
TheDailyBeast

Family of Woman Decapitated in Arches National Park Awarded $10M+

Family members of a young woman decapitated by a gate during a visit to Arches National Park in Utah were awarded over $10.5 million by a federal judge on Friday. Esther Nakajjigo, 25, was in a car with her husband, Ludo Michaud, in June 2020 when a metal gate swung into their vehicle as they were exiting a parking lot. Michaud, who was in the driver’s seat, escaped physically uninjured, but court documents noted that he was left with severe emotional distress, having been seated next to his wife as she died. “What remained of her in the front seat and floor of the car was gruesome and overwhelmingly shocking,” U.S. District Judge Bruce Jenkins stated. A claim filed in October 2020 alleged Nakajjigo’s death could have been avoided if park staff had secured the gate by installing it correctly or fitting it with a padlock.Read it at KUTV
Pete Lakeman

Supreme Court to hear a 93 year-old woman' case about county government that foreclosed her home and took every penny

In a case that defies logic and questions the legitimacy and morality of certain laws, the Supreme court will hear the case brought before it by “Geraldine Tyler, a 94-year-old widow who had her entire home’s equity confiscated after she failed to pay $2,300 in property taxes.” The case originating from Hennepin County, Minnesota, has nationwide implications. The legal organization representing Geraldine asserts that home equity is a form of property that is protected by the constitution.
Outsider.com

Wildlife Officials Remove Injured Coyote From Its Hiding Place Outside Local Store

An injured coyote found its way to a building supplies store, where it collapsed to rest before being removed from the premises by wildlife officials. Stumbling upon the coyote early one morning, shop workers determined right away that it didn’t look healthy. It didn’t attempt to fight or even growl at anyone. In fact, the injured canine hardly looked up at them at all, unmoving from its hiding place between the trash and debris outside of the shop.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Forest in Montana (And What Lives Within It)

Discover the Largest Forest in Montana (And What Lives Within It) Montana is home to almost 20 million acres of forests, mountains, rivers, and other natural areas. These forests provide the state with timber, minerals, and grazing lands. It also provides a habitat for many land animals, birds, and freshwater fishes.
nativenewsonline.net

U.S. Circuit Court Rules in Favor of the Seneca Nation in Case Against State of New York

The Seneca Nation of Indians won a significant victory over the State of New York in federal Court on Thursday. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit ruled in favor of Seneca Nation when it rejected the State of New York’s attempt to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the Tribe in 2018. The lawsuit alleged ongoing violations of federal law related to the continued occupation of the New York State Thruway on the Nation’s Cattaraugus Territory.
birdsandblooms.com

Meet the Fish Crow: The American Crow’s Coastal Cousin

If you’ve seen an American crow before, then you have a good idea of what this other corvid looks like. (The two species are nearly identical). Like American crows, this crow species has a completely black coloring, from their wings to their eyes. There is also some subtle, glossy iridescence on their backs. Males have slightly larger beaks than the females, but overall, male and female fish crows look roughly the same.
Daily Montanan

Montana lawmakers shoot down law that would help wheelchair users repair their own equipment

More than a decade ago, Congress required car manufacturers to disclose more information, sell parts and share some technology with consumers and non-dealer repair shops, marking a win for the right-to-repair movement. And advocates and members of Montana’s disability community last week testified that a motorized wheelchair was also an essential means for transportation, especially […] The post Montana lawmakers shoot down law that would help wheelchair users repair their own equipment appeared first on Daily Montanan.
straightarrownews.com

‘Super pigs’ from Canada could soon invade US

It didn’t take long for 2023 to get weird. Canadian “super pigs” could soon invade the northern United States, if they haven’t already. Feral hogs in the U.S. are nothing new, but these aren’t the average javelinas. The so-called Canadian “super pig” is a hybrid between a wild boar and a domesticated hog.
