Trader Joe's is constantly rolling out new and unique products, like the recent ketchup-flavored seasoning and half-dipped ice cream sandwich bars. However, the grocery chain knows its fans, and the people love their pickles. With the success of former delicious dill-flavored items from chips to hummus and falafel, its no surprise Trader Joe's is adding more pickle products to its queue(cumber).

2 DAYS AGO