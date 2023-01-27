Read full article on original website
Governor Walz Signs Abortion Rights Bill Into Law
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Surrounded by approximately 100 state lawmakers and others, Governor Tim Walz today signed the controversial Protect Reproductive Act into law. The legislation, which is often referred to as the PRO Act, places the right to have an abortion without restrictions into Minnesota law. It was approved by the Democrat majorities in both the Minnesota House and Senate on largely party-line votes. The lone exception was Democrat Gene Pelowski of Winona who joined the minority Republicans in voting against the measure.
Minnesota House Passes Driver’s License for All Bill
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota House passed a bill Monday night that allows undocumented Minnesota residents to obtain a Minnesota driver’s license. The legislation dubbed the “Driver’s License for All Bill,” passed the House on a 69-60 vote. The bill eliminates a requirement to show documents that prove a lawful presence in the U.S. to get a driver’s license.
Court Upholds Walz Plan For More Electric Vehicles in Minnesota
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A ruling issued today by the Minnesota Court of Appeals grants the Walz Administration a major victory in its efforts to impose tighter emission standards on vehicles sold in Minnesota. The ruling affirms the validity of rules adopted by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency...
Gov. Walz Proposes $3.3 Billion Infrastructure Package
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz has proposed a $3.3 billion public infrastructure package. It would use a combination of borrowing and cash to finance improvements to roads, bridges, water systems, housing and the environment across Minnesota. The proposal, known as a bonding bill, would be the largest in state history if the Democratic governor gets everything he wants. But that appears unlikely, given that he needs at least some Republican votes in both the House and Senate for the state to take on more debt. His fellow Democrats will get to weigh in with their favorite projects, too.
Minnesota Senate backs abortion rights after marathon debate
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Senate voted early Saturday after a marathon debate to write broad protections for abortion rights into state statutes, which would make it difficult for future courts to roll back. Democratic legislative leaders have fast-tracked the bill as one of their top priorities...
What Is the Coldest It’s Ever Been in Minnesota?
We may have been shivering our way through more frigid sub-zero temperatures this week, but just how close are we to the coldest temperature ever recorded in Minnesota?. Our latest bout with all that bitter Arctic air has had many of us shivering in our boots for the past several days. I mean, when your thermometer says -13 F when you wake up in the morning, as ours did Tuesday morning, you know it's a wee bit nippy. (BTW, the correct way to pronounce that temperature is "13 below zero..." or "13 below..." and NOT "minus 13" or worse, "negative 13..." am I right?)
Veteran’s Home Coming to SE Minnesota Gets Large Donation
Preston, MN (KROC-AM News)- A veteran’s home set to open in southeast Minnesota this year has received a large donation. The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (DVA) announced an $80,000 donation Monday from the VFW - Charles McLaughlin Post 906 in Hutchinson. The donation comes with the instructions that each of the state's eight veterans homes receive $10,000.
Six Southeast MN Teachers are Up for ‘Minnesota Teacher of the Year’
First of all, we have to congratulate all of the teachers across Minnesota who were nominated for this award. But we have to toot our own horns a bit, so I'm super excited that there are not one, not two, not three, but six teachers in southeast Minnesota who are candidates for the 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year award!
RCTC Touts Impact on Rochester’s Economy
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Community and Technical College (RCTC) is highlighting the college’s impact on the local economy. Minnesota State, a system made up of RCTC and 25 other colleges and universities throughout Minnesota, recently commissioned a study to study the economic contributions of its campuses. The study found the statewide system contributed $8.4 billion to Minnesota’s economy for fiscal year 2021.
Gas Prices Rise for 5th Straight Week
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The national average price of gasoline has risen for the fifth straight week. Gas Buddy says refineries still haven't recovered from December's cold weather. There appears to be little good news on the gas price front with prices unlikely to turn around any time soon. Many refineries deferred their planned maintenance last spring until this year.
Minnesotans are Some of the Fastest Talkers in the Country
At my high school we had a mini TV station where we did a newscast that broadcasted to the high school TVs once per week. Jobs always rotated and when I was assigned co-anchor I remember, during our practice run, my teacher told me I was talking way too fast. I hadn't even noticed! And according to this recent study, it totally makes sense that I wouldn't notice because we Minnesotans are fast talkers.
Farewell to the Final Video Rental Store in Minnesota
If you want to show your kids what it is like to rent a video, like we did in the 80's and 90's, you'll have to hurry. The last movie rental store in Minnesota announced that they are closing. Last Movie Rental Store in Minnesota, Video Universe, Is Closing. My...
13 Foods Experiencing Shortages in Minnesota, Iowa, and Illinois in 2023
Expect to See Shortages of These 13 Items at Stores in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Throughout the United States. One of the freakiest times in my life was when I walked into a grocery store in Minnesota back in April 2020. I thought I was in a Marvel movie and Thanos came and not only took all the people but also took all of the bread, meat, cereal, eggs, milk, toilet paper, and anything canned other than lima beans...wait, there was one can of those.
How To Cast Your Vote for MnDOT’s 2023 ‘Name a Snow Plow’ Contest
The finalists have been revealed in the 2023 official 'Name a Snow Plow' Contest here in Minnesota, and here's how you can vote for your favorites. It was a few years ago that the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) launched its first-ever Name a Snowplow Contest, where one snowplow in each of MnDOT's 8 districts received its own distinct name, as voted on by Minnesotans all over the state. Over 60,000 votes were cast in last year's contest, which ended in February.
Report Shows State Teacher Shortage Worsening
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - A new report shows teacher shortages have reached almost every district in the state. The biennial Teacher Supply and Demand Report includes an overview of the supply of qualified teachers in Minnesota and specific data about their job satisfaction. Education Minnesota President Denise Specht says...
Creepy! A Face Appeared In The Ice On Lake Superior Near Minnesota’s North Shore
Our recent cold weather is leading to Lake Superior forming some new ice. Aside from a handful of days, this winter has largely been pretty warm, so there hasn't been a ton of ice formation going on out on Gitche Gumee. While a vast majority of the lake is still...
BEWARE: New Scam Targeting Minnesota Property Owners Surfaces
SCAM ALERT: A new scam is popping up in mailboxes and e-mails throughout Minnesota, including in Rochester. Don't Fall For the Latest Scam Hitting Southeast Minnesota. Sylvia Rogers, a Realtor at Edina Realty in Rochester, Minnesota sent a note out to her clients letting them know that another scam has surfaced. She has noticed quite a few of these real estate scams lately and because this one mentions Edina Realty Mortgage specifically, she did some research and stated "I've checked with all of Edina's companies and we know nothing about this".
Minnesota’s 1st THC Drink Distribution Center Is Now Open
Fair State Brewing, Minnesota and the nation's first unionized microbrewery, has launched Minnesota’s first-ever THC drink packaging and distribution center, and it is now open in St. Paul. Chill Collective, a partnership of drink makers is now open. “Named after Fair State’s cannabis beverage line, Chill State Collective offers...
Five Minnesotans Accused of Torturing, Abusing Foster Child
Bemidji, MN (KROC-AM News)- The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota announced indictments against five members of the Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians in connection with a child torture and abuse investigation. U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Lugar announced the indictments on Monday. Court documents say the torture and...
James Beard Awards Semifinalists in Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota
These days we're being bombarded with endless award shows for television, movies, and music, but a number of Tri-State (Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota) food service veterans are paying close attention to another prestigious list of honorees. The James Beard Foundation has released its 2023 Semifinalists for what many consider to...
