Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Best 60% gaming keyboard in 2023: Which one is right for you?
When looking for the best 60% keyboards, you might be dazzled by the sheer number of options on the market right now. However, not all boards are born equal. We go over our top choices to save you some hassle. When shopping for keyboards, one you will see around a...
dexerto.com
Meta Quest Pro gets huge $400 discount in surprise price cut
It seems that the Meta Quest Pro is already hitting a massive price reduction after a muted response. Now’s your chance to grab this headset for much less. The Meta Quest Pro has had $400 slashed from it at major retailers, like Amazon and Best Buy. After a divisive launch in 2022, the Quest Pro was meant to be a huge deal for those in commercial and industrial spaces.
dexerto.com
What does ‘episode’ mean in TikTok captions?
On TikTok, you may have seen the word ‘episode’ appear in the captions of various videos across the app, but its presence is confusing some users. Here’s everything you need to know. TikTok is only continuing to get more popular as time goes on, with new users...
dexerto.com
Hacked Pokemon plague Scarlet & Violet surprise trades despite promised crackdown
Despite The Pokemon Company’s warning against using “illegally modified data,” Scarlet & Violet’s surprise trades are riddled with hacked Pokemon, items, and Shinies. On November 11, 2022, The Pokemon Company issued a statement on their official Japanese website, explaining actions being taken against hacked Pokemon. “We have confirmed that some users are playing the ‘Pokemon’ series and ‘Pokémon HOME’ using illegally modified data,” TPCi stated, followed by a list of repercussions for offenders.
dexerto.com
Shotzzy & Scump call out “scumbag” CDL pros over secret audio setting
Shotzzy and Scump discussed the state of the Call of Duty League during ta January 29 watch party and the SMGs didn’t hold back on the state of MW2’s audio and the pros that are abusing a secret setting. During the first match of January 29’s CDL Major...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Sleep patent reignites fan enthusiasm after three years
A new patent has been discovered for the seemingly abandoned Pokemon Sleep application reigniting excitement among trainers for the innovative monster-collecting app. May 28, 2019, was a big day for The Pokemon Company International. Four new games/applications were announced, including Pokemon HOME, Pokemon Masters, and the to-be-released Detective Pikachu for the Nintendo Switch.
dexerto.com
Twitch partner leaks possible Twitchcon 2023 dates & location
A Twitch partner by the name of Smirky has leaked possible dates and the location for TwitchCon 2023, allegedly finding it through a hotel booking website. Over the last few years, TwitchCon has been the premiere place for creators and businesses alike to get together annually and network their brands.
dexerto.com
Shiny fail jumpscare terrifies Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player
There are many ways for players to fail Shiny encounters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, but one player’s heart skipped a beat after a Shiny vanished as soon as they made contact with it. Shiny Pokemon are back in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, and thanks to revamped textures and...
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players claim Goldeneye 007 has a better combat record
Modern Warfare 2 players have once again hit out at the Infinity Ward devs, claiming that 1997’s Goldeneye 007 has a better combat record and set of in-game stats. Despite shattering sales and breaking franchise records, as well as easily becoming the most successful entertainment launch of 2022, MW2 has been under much scrutiny from fans.
dexerto.com
Mizkif completes 10-hour wall-staring Twitch stream for charity
Popular Twitch streamer and content creator Matthew ‘Mizkif’ Rinaudo completed a 10-hour charity live stream where he simply stared at a wall. Twitch streamer Mizkif has had an interesting return to streaming following his official return to OTK after the company’s sexual assault cover-up investigation concluded at the end of 2022.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 dev teases return of popular OW1 ranked feature
Overwatch 2 developer Aaron Keller has confirmed via Twitter that there are currently talks to bring back information about ranks and match balance to the game’s loading screens. One of the features Overwatch 2 players are missing from the previous iteration of the online team-based shooter is information about...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans are convinced Skeledirge is the best fire starter
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans are comparing all the past Fire-type starter designs, and are convinced Skeledirge is finally a step in the right direction. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans have been settling into the Paldea region with plenty of new Pokemon species. This includes the three new starters Fuecoco, Sprigatito, and Quaxly. Starters can cause a good deal of controversy when prepping to delve into a new chapter of the series, and the Gen 9 set hasn’t escaped the critical lens. However, fans have been pleasantly surprised – especially regarding Fuecoco.
dexerto.com
How to take the viral ‘what type of girl are you’ test on TikTok
There’s a new quiz making its rounds on TikTok, as users are going viral taking the ‘what type of girl are you’ test. Here’s everything to know about it. There have been several personality tests and quizzes blowing up on TikTok over the years, including things like the popular ‘Love Character‘ quiz and the more recent flower dating test.
dexerto.com
Where to find Torkoal in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has a ton of powerful Fire-type Pokemon for trainers to use, like Generation 3’s Coal Pokemon: Torkoal. Here’s how players can find this fire tortoise around the Paldea region. With 400 Pokemon for trainers to find around the Paldea region, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet...
dexerto.com
Tectone claims xQc, Adin Ross and Kai Cenat are all “overrated” Twitch streamers
When asked which streamers he thinks are “overrated”, OTK member Tectone said that he believes xQc, Adin Ross, and Kai Cenat all get more praise and viewers than the quality of their content deserves. Tectone is a Canadian YouTuber and Twitch streamer. The content creator is best known...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 players mock dwindling viewership as game struggles without Twitch drops
Overwatch 2 players have taken to Twitter to point out the game’s struggling viewership without the enticement of Twitch drops to lure in potential viewers. Overwatch 2 is nearing the end of its second season, with the release of Rammattra and the new map Shambali Monastery, it’s maintained the game with enough content to keep players playing week over week.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet announce Ceruledge & Armarouge for February Tera Raids
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have already tackled a number of powerful species in the new Tera Raid events, and now Paldea’s Ceruledge and Armarouge will be featured in February. Tera Raids are an exciting new feature in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet that are reminiscent of the Dynamax battles...
dexerto.com
DoorDasher goes viral for refusing to deliver to non-tipping customers: “No tip, no trip”
A DoorDash driver left viewers divided on TikTok, after showing piles of no-tip orders sitting on restaurant shelving. The trend of “no tip, no trip” among delivery drivers on TikTok continues to grow, as they often remind viewers that to have their orders actually delivered, they must tip them.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go: How to get Rayquaza’s Breaking Swipe featured attack
Pokemon Go’s Primal Rumblings event brings with it a brand-new featured attack debut for Rayquaza, Breaking Swipe. Here’s how to get it, when you can catch one, and how much damage it does. The featured attack is only available during the Primal Rumblings event in Pokemon Go, so...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends pros claim Wraith will be meta in Season 16
Apex Legends pros Logan ‘Knoqd’ Layou, Charles ‘Clane’ Lane, and Tyler ‘Dezignful’ Gardner have revealed that they think Wraith is going to be meta in Season 16, hinting changes are coming in the major update for the Interdimensional Skirmisher. Since the release of Apex...
Comments / 0